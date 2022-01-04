openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spo

sanity-plugin-order-documents

by Bret Cameron
0.0.20 (see all)

A Sanity Studio plugin that helps you order your documents via drag-and-drop.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sanity-plugin-order-documents

Order your Sanity documents via drag-and-drop.

sanity-plugin-order-documents example

Installation

To install the plugin, navigate to the root directory of your Sanity Studio project and run:

sanity install order-documents

Then, open sanity.json and append "order-documents" to the "plugins" array:

"plugins": [
  "order-documents"
],

Now, when you run sanity start, you should see the "Order Documents" tab in the top navigation bar.

Usage

To save a custom order, you'll need to add a hidden order field inside the schema file of any document type you want to order.

For example, to add order to the "movie" type, go into ./schemas/movie.js and add:

fields: [
  // other fields,
  {
    name: "order",
    title: "Order",
    type: "number",
    hidden: true,
  },
],

Now, when we query our dataset, we can order the results according to the order property. New documents will be added to the top of the list.

Querying with GROQ

To query movies using Sanity's query language GROQ, we can write:

*[_type == "movie"] | order(order asc)

Our custom order has been saved, and it will be reflected in the result!

There are a lot more GROQ examples in Sanity's GROQ query cheat sheet.

Querying with GraphQL

Alternatively, using gen2 or gen3 of Sanity's GraphQL API, we can write:

query {
  allMovie(sort: [{ order: ASC }]) {
    _id
    title
    order
    # more fields
  }
}

For more information, see Sanity's GraphQL documentation.

If using gen1 of Sanity's GraphQL API, replace allMovie with allMovies.

Remember, if you're using a different GraphQL API, such as Gatsby's, your queries may look a little different. In that case, please consult the documentation of the relevant API.

Ordering in the Desk View

You can make your Sanity Desk reflect your newly implemented order by adding an orderings array in the relevant schema. For example, in movie.js, we can add:

orderings: [
  {
    title: "Manual order",
    name: "manualOrder",
    by: [{ field: "order", direction: "asc" }],
  },
],

Then, once in the Desk view, click settings (in the top right corner). You will now be able to "Sort by Manual order". You can also use orderings to sort by custom fields – explained below.

Custom Fields

Want to save multiple orders for the same document type?

To allow custom fields, a type must include:

  • the order field,
  • one or more additional fields (which must be hidden and have type "number").

For example, let's add two new custom fields to ./schemas/movie.js:

fields: [
  // other fields,
  {
    name: "order",
    title: "Order (default)",
    type: "number",
    hidden: true,
  },
  {
    name: "audiencePick",
    title: "Audience Pick",
    type: "number",
    hidden: true,
  },
  {
    name: "criticsPick",
    title: "Critics' Pick",
    type: "number",
    hidden: true,
  },
],

Now, when we select the "movie" type in our plugin, we'll see a new dropdown in the top right corner. We can now choose between three fields: the default order field and our two custom fields.

Contributing

I'd welcome any contributions, from fixing a typo to something more substantial. You can raise a PR in the project's GitHub repository.

Development

To develop this plugin, clone it into a local directory. Then, navigate to the root of the cloned repository and run:

yarn
yarn link
yarn start

Next, navigate to a Sanity Studio project and run:

yarn link "sanity-plugin-order-documents"

Open sanity.json in the Sanity Studio project and append "order-documents" to the "plugins" array:

"plugins": [
  "order-documents"
],

We're already watching our plugin for changes, so all that's left is to run our Sanity Studio with sanity start.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial