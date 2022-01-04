Order your Sanity documents via drag-and-drop.
To install the plugin, navigate to the root directory of your Sanity Studio project and run:
sanity install order-documents
Then, open
sanity.json and append "order-documents" to the
"plugins" array:
"plugins": [
"order-documents"
],
Now, when you run
sanity start, you should see the "Order Documents" tab in the top navigation bar.
To save a custom order, you'll need to add a hidden
order field inside the schema file of any document type you want to order.
For example, to add
order to the "movie" type, go into
./schemas/movie.js and add:
fields: [
// other fields,
{
name: "order",
title: "Order",
type: "number",
hidden: true,
},
],
Now, when we query our dataset, we can order the results according to the
order property. New documents will be added to the top of the list.
To query movies using Sanity's query language GROQ, we can write:
*[_type == "movie"] | order(order asc)
Our custom order has been saved, and it will be reflected in the result!
There are a lot more GROQ examples in Sanity's GROQ query cheat sheet.
Alternatively, using
gen2 or
gen3 of Sanity's GraphQL API, we can write:
query {
allMovie(sort: [{ order: ASC }]) {
_id
title
order
# more fields
}
}
For more information, see Sanity's GraphQL documentation.
If using
gen1 of Sanity's GraphQL API, replace
allMovie with
allMovies.
Remember, if you're using a different GraphQL API, such as Gatsby's, your queries may look a little different. In that case, please consult the documentation of the relevant API.
You can make your Sanity Desk reflect your newly implemented order by adding an
orderings array in the relevant schema. For example, in
movie.js, we can add:
orderings: [
{
title: "Manual order",
name: "manualOrder",
by: [{ field: "order", direction: "asc" }],
},
],
Then, once in the Desk view, click settings (in the top right corner). You will now be able to "Sort by Manual order". You can also use
orderings to sort by custom fields – explained below.
Want to save multiple orders for the same document type?
To allow custom fields, a type must include:
order field,
"number").
For example, let's add two new custom fields to
./schemas/movie.js:
fields: [
// other fields,
{
name: "order",
title: "Order (default)",
type: "number",
hidden: true,
},
{
name: "audiencePick",
title: "Audience Pick",
type: "number",
hidden: true,
},
{
name: "criticsPick",
title: "Critics' Pick",
type: "number",
hidden: true,
},
],
Now, when we select the "movie" type in our plugin, we'll see a new dropdown in the top right corner. We can now choose between three fields: the default order field and our two custom fields.
I'd welcome any contributions, from fixing a typo to something more substantial. You can raise a PR in the project's GitHub repository.
To develop this plugin, clone it into a local directory. Then, navigate to the root of the cloned repository and run:
yarn
yarn link
yarn start
Next, navigate to a Sanity Studio project and run:
yarn link "sanity-plugin-order-documents"
Open
sanity.json in the Sanity Studio project and append "order-documents" to the
"plugins" array:
"plugins": [
"order-documents"
],
We're already watching our plugin for changes, so all that's left is to run our Sanity Studio with
sanity start.