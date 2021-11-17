The missing media library for Sanity. With support for filters per tag and extension 🔥
In your Sanity project's directory run :
sanity install media-library
yarn add sanity-plugin-media-library
or
npm install --save sanity-plugin-media-library
In your
sanity.json add it to the list of plugins:
{
"plugins": [
"@sanity/base",
"@sanity/components",
"@sanity/default-layout",
"@sanity/default-login",
"@sanity/desk-tool",
"media-library"
]
}
By default the media library will be added to all image fields, next to any other asset sources you might have. You can customise this behaviour in your
sanity.json by adding the following to the
parts array:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-sources",
"path": "./assetSources.js"
}
In
assetSources.js:
import AssetSource from "part:sanity-plugin-media-library/asset-source";
export default [AssetSource];
If you want to define the media library for specific fields, you can set the sources option on your field:
import AssetSource from "part:sanity-plugin-media-library/asset-source";
export default {
name: "mySchema",
type: "document",
title: "My Schema",
fields: [
{
name: "image",
type: "image",
title: "Image",
options: { sources: [AssetSource] },
},
],
};
See Sanity Custom Asset Sources for more options.
In the 2.0.0 release support for custom themes has been dropped, the interface is built using Sanity UI. If you want to continue theming, pick a version in the 1.0.x range.
After installing the plugin, a config file is automatically created at
config/media-library.json.
Example with asset fields listed and custom fields added:
{
"customFields": [
{
"label": "Additional description",
"name": "description",
"placeholder": "No description yet...",
"type": "textarea"
},
{
"label": "Decade when photo captured",
"max": 2200,
"min": 1800,
"name": "decade",
"placeholder": "Between 1800 and 2200",
"step": 10,
"type": "number"
},
{
"label": "Is a premium photo",
"name": "premiumPhoto",
"type": "checkbox"
},
{
"label": "Attribution",
"name": "attribution",
"placeholder": "No attribution yet"
},
{
"name": "location",
"label": "Location",
"type": "location"
},
{
"label": "Copyright",
"name": "copyright",
"placeholder": "pick one…",
"type": "select",
"options": [
{ "title": "Copyright", "value": "copyright" },
{ "title": "Public Domain", "value": "public-domain" },
{ "title": "Creative Commons", "value": "creative-commons" }
]
},
],
}
If you run into problems or have feature requests, please create an issue or pull request and I'll look into it as soon as I can.
Run
yarn dev in the root folder to make changes.
Optional: To use the included studio while developing, make a symlink inside the
/test/studio/plugins folder that links to the root directory. Then run
sanity start in
test/studio. You can also add the plugin to the plugins directory in a Sanity studio of your own.
Create a Sanity bot token with write access at manage.sanity.io. Add a dataset named 'testing'. Then make a .env file inside the
/test folder:
SANITY_PLAYWRIGHT_TEST_TOKEN=<SANITY_WRITE_API_TOKEN>
SANITY_PROJECT_ID=<PROJECT_ID>