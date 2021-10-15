Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.
To get dashboard support in Sanity Studio in general:
sanity install @sanity/dashboard
sanity install dashboard-widget-netlify
Implement your own dashboardConfig. In your
sanity.json file, append the following line to the
parts array:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config",
"path": "src/dashboardConfig.js"
}
Create the file
src/dashboardConfig.js and inlcude the
netlify widget config like this:
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'netlify',
options: {
title: 'My Netlify deploys',
sites: [
{
title: 'Sanity Studio',
apiId: 'xxxxx-yyyy-zzzz-xxxx-yyyyyyyy',
buildHookId: 'xxxyyyxxxyyyyxxxyyy',
name: 'sanity-gatsby-blog-20-studio',
},
{
title: 'Website',
apiId: 'yyyyy-xxxxx-zzzz-xxxx-yyyyyyyy',
buildHookId: 'yyyyxxxxxyyyxxdxxx',
name: 'sanity-gatsby-blog-20-web',
url: 'https://my-sanity-deployment.com',
}
]
}
}
]
}
title - Override the widget default title
sites[] - Your Netlify sites to show deploys for
apiId- The Netfliy API ID of your site (see Site Settings > General > Site Details > Site Information -> API ID).
buildHookId - The id of a build hook you have created for your site within the Netlify administration panel (see Site Settings > Build & Deploy > Continuous Deployment -> Build Hooks).
name - The Netlify site name
title - Override the site name with a custom title
url - Optionally override site deployment url. By default it is inferred to be
https://netlify-site-name-netlify.app.
To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:
npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.
With the mono-repo's
test-studio:
npm run bootstrap
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify with the current version number to
package.json in the
test-studio root folder (but don't run
npm install afterwards)
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify inside the mono-repo's root.
test-studio
With a regular Sanity Studio:
npm install
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify with the current version number to
package.json.
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify
When you are done and have published your new version, you can run
npm unlink inside this repo, and
npm unlink sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run
npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or
npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.