sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify

Sanity Dashboard Widget: Netlify

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.

Installing

Install the dashboard plugin

To get dashboard support in Sanity Studio in general:

sanity install @sanity/dashboard

Install the Netlify widget plugin

sanity install dashboard-widget-netlify

Configuring

Implement your own dashboardConfig. In your sanity.json file, append the following line to the parts array: { "implements" : "part:@sanity/dashboard/config" , "path" : "src/dashboardConfig.js" } Create the file src/dashboardConfig.js and inlcude the netlify widget config like this: export default { widgets : [ { name : 'netlify' , options : { title : 'My Netlify deploys' , sites : [ { title : 'Sanity Studio' , apiId : 'xxxxx-yyyy-zzzz-xxxx-yyyyyyyy' , buildHookId : 'xxxyyyxxxyyyyxxxyyy' , name : 'sanity-gatsby-blog-20-studio' , }, { title : 'Website' , apiId : 'yyyyy-xxxxx-zzzz-xxxx-yyyyyyyy' , buildHookId : 'yyyyxxxxxyyyxxdxxx' , name : 'sanity-gatsby-blog-20-web' , url : 'https://my-sanity-deployment.com' , } ] } } ] }

Widget options

title - Override the widget default title

sites[] - Your Netlify sites to show deploys for

apiId - The Netfliy API ID of your site (see Site Settings > General > Site Details > Site Information -> API ID).

- The Netfliy API ID of your site (see Site Settings > General > Site Details > Site Information -> API ID). buildHookId - The id of a build hook you have created for your site within the Netlify administration panel (see Site Settings > Build & Deploy > Continuous Deployment -> Build Hooks).

- The id of a build hook you have created for your site within the Netlify administration panel (see Site Settings > Build & Deploy > Continuous Deployment -> Build Hooks). name - The Netlify site name

- The Netlify site name title - Override the site name with a custom title

- Override the site name with a custom title url - Optionally override site deployment url. By default it is inferred to be https://netlify-site-name-netlify.app .

Developing on this module

To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:

Run npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.

from the root of this repository. Run npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.

Displaying your development version inside a studio

With the mono-repo's test-studio :

Bootstrap the monorepo: npm run bootstrap

Add sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify with the current version number to package.json in the test-studio root folder (but don't run npm install afterwards)

with the current version number to in the root folder (but don't run afterwards) Run npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify inside the mono-repo's root.

inside the mono-repo's root. Restart the test-studio

With a regular Sanity Studio:

Run npm install

Add sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify with the current version number to package.json .

with the current version number to . Run npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify

Start the studio