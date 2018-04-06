openbase logo
sanitizer

by Ben Smawfield
0.1.3 (see all)

Bundles Google Caja's HTML Sanitizer within a npm installable node.js module

Readme

Maintainers wanted

I don't have time to maintain this repo, and have long forgotten how any of it works.

If anyone would like to take on ownership, please let me know.

Installation

npm install sanitizer

Require

var sanitizer = require('sanitizer');

Use

See /test/test-sanitzer.js for full documentation.

sanitizer.escape('your dirty string'); // Escapes HTML special characters in attribute values as HTML entities

var yourParser = sanitizer.makeSaxParser(yourHandler); // Given a SAX-like event handler, produce a function that feeds those events and a parameter to the event handler.

sanitizer.normalizeRCData('your dirty string'); // Escape entities in RCDATA that can be escaped without changing the meaning.

sanitizer.sanitize('your dirty string'); // Strips unsafe tags and attributes from html.

exports.unescapeEntities('your string'); // The plain text of a chunk of HTML CDATA which possibly containing.

Caveats

It's use this at your own risk really - Caja HTML Sanitizer was written by people far cleverer than me. I have just repackaged it to solve a problem I had (sanitization on a Node server). It seems to work, and it passes all its tests in re-packaged form - however I don't fully understand its internals so cannot guarantee its security.

More information

http://code.google.com/p/google-caja/source/browse/trunk/src/com/google/caja/plugin/html-sanitizer.js

