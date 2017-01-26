Sanitize HTML content using the Google Caja JsHtmlSanitizer and a set of basic assumptions, and a wrapper to make it all work in nodejs without global variable leaks and so on.

This is a slightly 'loosened' version of Caja's restrictions, to allow for things like images, links, and a few HTML5 elements.

api

sanitize(html: string) -> sanitized string

Sanitize a string of HTML content, returning a sanitized string.

install

npm install @ mapbox / sanitize - caja

example

var sanitize = require ( '@mapbox/sanitize-caja' ); document .write(sanitize(evilUserInput));

see also