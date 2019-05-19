openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sanitize

by pocketly
2.1.0 (see all)

Input sanitizing library for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-sanitize

Input sanitizing library for node.js

Summary

This library is for the purpose of sanitizing user input. The examples below show some of the built in sanitizers. You can create your own custom sanitizers. Please refer to the tests for more examples of how to use this library.

Install

npm install --save sanitize

Test

npm test

Usage

var express = require('express');
var app = express();
app.use(require('sanitize').middleware);
app.get('/ping', function(req, res) {
    var param = req.queryInt('param');
    res.send('pong ' + (typeof param) + ' ' + param);
});
app.listen(8080);

Documentation

Sanitize Objects

sanitize.primitives(obj: PlainObject): PlainObject

This will remove all keys from a plain object that are not String, Integer, or Boolean. It's great for sanitizing objects before inserting into the database.

Express Middleware

req.headerInt(headerName: String): Integer

req.headerString(headerName: String): String

req.headerFloat(headerName: String): Float

req.headerEmail(headerName: String): String

req.headerPattern(headerName: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.headerOneOf(headerName: String, arr: Array): String

req.bodyInt(bodyParam: String): Integer

req.bodyString(bodyParam: String): String

req.bodyFloat(bodyParam: String): Float

req.bodyEmail(bodyParam: String): String

req.bodyPattern(bodyParam: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.bodyOneOf(bodyName: String, arr: Array): String

req.queryInt(queryParam: String): Integer

req.queryString(queryParam: String): String

req.queryFloat(queryParam: String): Float

req.queryEmail(queryParam: String): String

req.queryPattern(queryParam: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.queryOneOf(queryName: String, arr: Array): String

req.paramInt(paramName: String): Integer

req.paramString(paramName: String): String

req.paramFloat(paramName: String): Float

req.paramEmail(paramName: String): String

req.paramPattern(paramName: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.paramOneOf(paramName: String, arr: Array): String

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial