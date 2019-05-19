Input sanitizing library for node.js

Summary

This library is for the purpose of sanitizing user input. The examples below show some of the built in sanitizers. You can create your own custom sanitizers. Please refer to the tests for more examples of how to use this library.

Install

npm install --save sanitize

Test

npm test

Usage

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.use( require ( 'sanitize' ).middleware); app.get( '/ping' , function ( req, res ) { var param = req.queryInt( 'param' ); res.send( 'pong ' + ( typeof param) + ' ' + param); }); app.listen( 8080 );

Documentation

Sanitize Objects

sanitize.primitives(obj: PlainObject): PlainObject

This will remove all keys from a plain object that are not String , Integer , or Boolean . It's great for sanitizing objects before inserting into the database.

Express Middleware

req.headerInt(headerName: String): Integer

req.headerString(headerName: String): String

req.headerFloat(headerName: String): Float

req.headerEmail(headerName: String): String

req.headerPattern(headerName: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.headerOneOf(headerName: String, arr: Array): String

req.bodyInt(bodyParam: String): Integer

req.bodyString(bodyParam: String): String

req.bodyFloat(bodyParam: String): Float

req.bodyEmail(bodyParam: String): String

req.bodyPattern(bodyParam: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.bodyOneOf(bodyName: String, arr: Array): String

req.queryInt(queryParam: String): Integer

req.queryString(queryParam: String): String

req.queryFloat(queryParam: String): Float

req.queryEmail(queryParam: String): String

req.queryPattern(queryParam: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.queryOneOf(queryName: String, arr: Array): String

req.paramInt(paramName: String): Integer

req.paramString(paramName: String): String

req.paramFloat(paramName: String): Float

req.paramEmail(paramName: String): String

req.paramPattern(paramName: String, pattern: RegExp): String

req.paramOneOf(paramName: String, arr: Array): String