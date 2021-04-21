Modern CSS reset

Installation

npm install --save ress

or

bower install --save ress

Features

Apply box-sizing: border-box; in all elements. Reset padding and margin in all elements. Specify background-repeat: no-repeat in all elements and pseudo elements. Inherit text-decoration and vertical-align to ::before and ::after . Remove the outline when hovering in all browsers. Specify font-family: monospace in code elements. Reset border-radius in input elements. Specify font inheritance of form elements. Remove the default button styling in all browsers. Specify textarea resizability to vertical. Apply cursor: pointer to button elements. Apply tab-size: 4 in html . Style select like a standard input. Style cursor by aria attributes.

Crossbrowser

ress uses Normalize.css under the hood with some customizations to apply a solid base to start your stylesheet.

Browser support

Inherit from Normalize

CDN

unpkg

https://unpkg.com/ress/dist/ress.min.css

RawGit

https://cdn.rawgit.com/filipelinhares/ress/master/dist/ress.min.css https://rawgit.com/filipelinhares/ress/master/dist/ress.min.css

License

MIT © Filipe Linhares