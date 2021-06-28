I've been driven to insanity by node filesystem watcher wrappers. Sane aims to be fast, small, and reliable file system watcher. It does that by:
fs.watch by default and sensibly works around the various issues
fs.watch is not reliable you have the choice of using the following alternatives:
$ npm install sane
Don't worry too much about choosing the correct mode upfront because sane maintains the same API across all modes and will be easy to switch.
watchman would be the most reliable mode
watchman
Watches a directory and all its descendant directories for changes, deletions, and additions on files and directories.
var watcher = sane('path/to/dir', {glob: ['**/*.js', '**/*.css']});
watcher.on('ready', function () { console.log('ready') });
watcher.on('change', function (filepath, root, stat) { console.log('file changed', filepath); });
watcher.on('add', function (filepath, root, stat) { console.log('file added', filepath); });
watcher.on('delete', function (filepath, root) { console.log('file deleted', filepath); });
// close
watcher.close();
options:
glob: a single string glob pattern or an array of them.
poll: puts the watcher in polling mode. Under the hood that means
fs.watchFile.
watchman: makes the watcher use watchman.
watchmanPath: sets a custom path for
watchman binary.
watchexec: makes the watcher use watchexec.
dot: enables watching files/directories that start with a dot.
ignored: a glob, regex, function, or array of any combination.
For the glob pattern documentation, see micromatch.
If you choose to use
watchman you'll have to install watchman yourself).
If you choose to use
watchexec you'll have to install watchexec yourself).
For the ignored options, see anymatch.
The default watcher class. Uses
fs.watch under the hood, and takes the same options as
sane(dir, options).
The watchman watcher class. Takes the same options as
sane(dir, options).
The watchexec watcher class. Takes the same options as
sane(dir, options).
The polling watcher class. Takes the same options as
sane(dir, options) with the addition of:
Stops watching.
Emits the following events:
All events are passed the file/dir path relative to the root directory
ready when the program is ready to detect events in the directory
change when a file changes
add when a file or directory has been added
delete when a file or directory has been deleted
This module includes a simple command line interface, which you can install with
npm install sane -g.
Usage: sane <command> [...directory] [--glob=<filePattern>] [--poll] [--watchman] [--watchman-path=<watchmanBinaryPath>] [--dot] [--wait=<seconds>]
OPTIONS:
--glob=<filePattern>
A single string glob pattern or an array of them.
--ignored=<filePattern>
A glob, regex, function, or array of any combination.
--poll, -p
Use polling mode.
--watchman, -w
Use watchman (if available).
--watchman-path=<watchmanBinaryPath>
Sets a custom path for watchman binary (if using this mode).
--dot, -d
Enables watching files/directories that start with a dot.
--wait=<seconds>
Duration, in seconds, that watching will be disabled
after running <command>. Setting this option will
throttle calls to <command> for the specified duration.
--quiet, -q
Disables sane's console output
--changes-only, -o
Runs <command> only when a change occur. Skips running <command> at startup
It will watch the given
directory and run the given every time a file changes.
sane 'echo "A command ran"'
sane 'echo "A command ran"' --glob='**/*.css'
sane 'echo "A command ran"' site/assets/css --glob='**/*.css'
sane 'echo "A command ran"' --glob='**/*.css' --ignored='**/ignore.css'
sane 'echo "A command ran"' --wait=3
sane 'echo "A command ran"' -p
MIT
The CLI was originally based on the watch CLI. Watch is licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0.