I've been driven to insanity by node filesystem watcher wrappers. Sane aims to be fast, small, and reliable file system watcher. It does that by:

By default stays away from fs polling because it's very slow and cpu intensive

Uses fs.watch by default and sensibly works around the various issues

Maintains a consistent API across different platforms

Where fs.watch is not reliable you have the choice of using the following alternatives: the facebook watchman library the watchexec library polling

Install

npm install sane

How to choose a mode

Don't worry too much about choosing the correct mode upfront because sane maintains the same API across all modes and will be easy to switch.

If you're only supporting Linux and OS X, watchman would be the most reliable mode

If you're using node > v0.10.0 use the default mode

If you're running OS X and you're watching a lot of directories and you're running into https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5463, use watchman

If you're in an environment where native file system events aren't available (like Vagrant), you should use polling

Otherwise, the default mode should work well for you

API

Watches a directory and all its descendant directories for changes, deletions, and additions on files and directories.

var watcher = sane( 'path/to/dir' , { glob : [ '**/*.js' , '**/*.css' ]}); watcher.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { console .log( 'ready' ) }); watcher.on( 'change' , function ( filepath, root, stat ) { console .log( 'file changed' , filepath); }); watcher.on( 'add' , function ( filepath, root, stat ) { console .log( 'file added' , filepath); }); watcher.on( 'delete' , function ( filepath, root ) { console .log( 'file deleted' , filepath); }); watcher.close();

options:

glob : a single string glob pattern or an array of them.

: a single string glob pattern or an array of them. poll : puts the watcher in polling mode. Under the hood that means fs.watchFile .

: puts the watcher in polling mode. Under the hood that means . watchman : makes the watcher use watchman.

: makes the watcher use watchman. watchmanPath : sets a custom path for watchman binary.

: sets a custom path for binary. watchexec : makes the watcher use watchexec.

: makes the watcher use watchexec. dot : enables watching files/directories that start with a dot.

: enables watching files/directories that start with a dot. ignored : a glob, regex, function, or array of any combination.

For the glob pattern documentation, see micromatch. If you choose to use watchman you'll have to install watchman yourself). If you choose to use watchexec you'll have to install watchexec yourself). For the ignored options, see anymatch.

The default watcher class. Uses fs.watch under the hood, and takes the same options as sane(dir, options) .

The watchman watcher class. Takes the same options as sane(dir, options) .

The watchexec watcher class. Takes the same options as sane(dir, options) .

The polling watcher class. Takes the same options as sane(dir, options) with the addition of:

interval: indicates how often the files should be polled. (passed to fs.watchFile)

Stops watching.

sane.{Node|Watchman|Watchexec|Poll}Watcher events

Emits the following events:

All events are passed the file/dir path relative to the root directory

ready when the program is ready to detect events in the directory

when the program is ready to detect events in the directory change when a file changes

when a file changes add when a file or directory has been added

when a file or directory has been added delete when a file or directory has been deleted

CLI

This module includes a simple command line interface, which you can install with npm install sane -g .

Usage : sane <command> [...directory] [--glob=<filePattern>] [--poll] [--watchman] [--watchman-path=<watchmanBinaryPath>] [--dot] [--wait=<seconds>] OPTIONS: A single string glob pattern or an array of them. A glob, regex, function, or array of any combination. Use polling mode. Use watchman ( if available). Sets a custom path for watchman binary ( if using this mode ). Enables watching files/directories that start with a dot. Duration , in seconds , that watching will be disabled after running <command>. Setting this option will throttle calls to <command> for the specified duration. Disables sane 's console output --changes-only, -o Runs <command> only when a change occur. Skips running <command> at startup

It will watch the given directory and run the given every time a file changes.

CLI example usage

sane 'echo "A command ran"'

sane 'echo "A command ran"' --glob='**/*.css'

sane 'echo "A command ran"' site/assets/css --glob='**/*.css'

sane 'echo "A command ran"' --glob='**/*.css' --ignored='**/ignore.css'

sane 'echo "A command ran"' --wait=3

sane 'echo "A command ran"' -p

License

MIT

Credits

The CLI was originally based on the watch CLI. Watch is licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0.