Ready-to-use multi-layer topojson files.
--> Go to Natural Earth CHANGELOG
This project encompasses the three step required to turn Natural Earth Data into topojson files.
These are:
npm run wget: download to Natural Earth shapefiles and unzips them
npm run shp2geo: clip and convert shapefiles into geojson files
npm run geo2topo add properties and convert the geojson files into topojson
files
npm install sane-topojson
and import/require the
index.js or the one of the
dist/ files.
A topojson with the
objects field:
{
coastlines: {
type: '',
geometries: []
},
countries: {
type: '',
geometries: [
{type: '', id: '', arcs: [], properties: {ct: [lon, lat]}},
// ...
]
},
lakes: {
type: '',
geometries: []
},
land: {
type: '',
geometries: []
},
ocean: {
type: '',
geometries: []
}
rivers: {
type: '',
geometries: []
}
subunits: {
type: '',
geometries: [
{type: '', id: '', arcs: [], properties: {ct: [lon, lat], gu: 'ISO-3'}},
// ...
]
}
}
where
id is the ISO-3 code for the
countries layer and two-letter postal
code for the
subunits layer. In
properties,
ct is the longitude and
latitude coordinates (in degrees East and degrees North respectively) of the
centroid of the geometry's largest polygon in area and
gu stands for the
"governing unit" for
subunits features (i.e. the country where the subunit
is).
In
./config.json:
resolutions: array of resolutions to output
scopes: array of scopes to output
sane-topojson will output
resolution.length times
scopes.length topojson
files.
vectors: array of layers making up each topojson file
2019 Étienne Tétreault-Pinard. MIT License