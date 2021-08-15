openbase logo
by Scott González
3.0.1 (see all)

Sanely validate email addresses, based on HTML5's definition of email addresses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Sane Email Validation

There are lots of email address validation modules, but none of them seem to check for sane email addresses. This one does. If you don't agree, please file an issue and convince me why.

Installation

npm install sane-email-validation

Usage

const isEmail = require('sane-email-validation')
const email = '...'

if (isEmail(email)) {
  console.log(`${email} is valid.`)
} else {
  console.log(`${email} is not valid.`)
}

isNotEmail()

An inverted check is also exposed.

const isNotEmail = require('sane-email-validation').isNotEmail
const email = '...'

if (isNotEmail(email)) {
  console.log(`${email} is not valid.`)
} else {
  console.log(`${email} is valid.`)
}

isAsciiEmail()

An ASCII only version of the validator.

Since internationalized email addresses are not fully supported by all infrastructure, some systems may want to limit what they consider valid. See International email and the Email Address Internationalization on Wikipedia for more information.

const isAsciiEmail = require('sane-email-validation').isAsciiEmail
const email = '...'

if (isAsciiEmail(email)) {
  console.log(`${email} is valid.`)
} else {
  console.log(`${email} is not valid.`)
}

isNotAsciiEmail()

An inverted check is also exposed for the ASCII only version.

const isNotAsciiEmail = require('sane-email-validation').isNotAsciiEmail
const email = '...'

if (isNotAsciiEmail(email)) {
  console.log(`${email} is not valid.`)
} else {
  console.log(`${email} is valid.`)
}

License

Copyright Sane Email Validation contributors. Released under the terms of the MIT license.

