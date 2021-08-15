Sane Email Validation

There are lots of email address validation modules, but none of them seem to check for sane email addresses. This one does. If you don't agree, please file an issue and convince me why.

Installation

npm install sane-email-validation

Usage

const isEmail = require ( 'sane-email-validation' ) const email = '...' if (isEmail(email)) { console .log( ` ${email} is valid.` ) } else { console .log( ` ${email} is not valid.` ) }

An inverted check is also exposed.

const isNotEmail = require ( 'sane-email-validation' ).isNotEmail const email = '...' if (isNotEmail(email)) { console .log( ` ${email} is not valid.` ) } else { console .log( ` ${email} is valid.` ) }

An ASCII only version of the validator.

Since internationalized email addresses are not fully supported by all infrastructure, some systems may want to limit what they consider valid. See International email and the Email Address Internationalization on Wikipedia for more information.

const isAsciiEmail = require ( 'sane-email-validation' ).isAsciiEmail const email = '...' if (isAsciiEmail(email)) { console .log( ` ${email} is valid.` ) } else { console .log( ` ${email} is not valid.` ) }

An inverted check is also exposed for the ASCII only version.

const isNotAsciiEmail = require ( 'sane-email-validation' ).isNotAsciiEmail const email = '...' if (isNotAsciiEmail(email)) { console .log( ` ${email} is not valid.` ) } else { console .log( ` ${email} is valid.` ) }

License

Copyright Sane Email Validation contributors. Released under the terms of the MIT license.