Sandbox node.js code like a boss.
npm install sandboxjs
# Optionally configure a default wt-cli profile
First, get a webtask token using wt-cli:
# Create a new wt-cli profile
npm install -g wt-cli
wt init
# Or, if you already use wt-cli:
wt profile ls
var Assert = require('assert');
var Sandbox = require('sandboxjs');
// You can get your webtask token using the steps above
var code = 'module.exports = function (ctx, cb) { cb(null, "hello world"); }';
var profile = Sandbox.fromToken(process.env.WEBTASK_TOKEN);
// This library lets you create a webtask and run it in one step as a shortcut:
profile.run(code, function (err, res, body) {
Assert.ifError(err);
Assert.equal(res.statusCode, 200, 'The webtask executed as expected');
Assert.equal(body, 'hello world', 'The webtask returned the expected string');
});
// Alternatively, your application might want to to create a webtask url
// with your (or your users') custom code and secrets.
profile.create(code, { secrets: { auth0: 'rocks' } }, function (err, webtask) {
Assert.ifError(err);
// Making requests to this url will run the specified custom code in a
// node.js sandbox and will give it access to your secrets in the first
// argument (`ctx`) of your exported webtask function.
// For more information on the different styles of webtask functions that
// are supported, see: https://webtask.io/docs/model
console.log(webtask.url);
});
Update the code of an existing named webtask
var Sandbox = require('sandboxjs');
var sandbox = Sandbox.init({ /* ... */ });
var webtaskName = 'my_webtask';
var webtaskCode = 'module.exports = ...';
sandbox.inspectWebtask({
name: webtaskName,
// We need to decrypt embedded secrets so that we can set them on the
// replacement named webtask
decrypt: true,
// No need to fetch code since we will be updating it anyway
fetch_code: false,
}).then(handleClaims);
function handleClaims(claims) {
// We will pull any claims from the existing webtask that are user-defined
// and set them on a new claims object. Note that some claims are *NOT*
// copied over because they are read-only claims generated by the platform.
// Common examples include: `ca`, `jti` and `iat`.
var newClaims = {
jtn: webtaskName,
dd: claims.dd,
mb: claims.mb,
pb: claims.pb,
// Instead of being an opaque, encrypted blob, this will be a javascript
// Object mapping secret key to value because we set the `decrypt`
// option on the call to `inspectWebtask`.
ectx: claims.ectx,
pctx: claims.pctx,
code: webtaskCode,
};
// Create a replacement webtask from raw claims. We use `createRaw` instead
// of `create` so that we can deal directly with the platform's claims
// instead of the more human-friendly aliases in `create`.
// This method will make a token issue request with the updated claims
// and resolve the Promise with a new `Webtask` instance based on that
// token.
return sandbox.createRaw(newClaims);
}
Sandbox node.js code.
Sandbox node.js code.
Sandbox
Sandbox
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Stream
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Sandbox
Create a Sandbox instance from a webtask token
Kind: static method of
sandboxjs
Returns:
Sandbox - A {@see Sandbox} instance whose url, token and container were derived from the given webtask token.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|token
String
|The webtask token from which the Sandbox profile will be derived.
|options
Object
|The options for creating the Sandbox instance that override the derived values from the token.
|[options.url]
String
|The url of the webtask cluster. Defaults to the public 'sandbox.auth0-extend.com' cluster.
|options.container
String
|The container with which this Sandbox instance should be associated. Note that your Webtask token must give you access to that container or all operations will fail.
|options.token
String
|The Webtask Token. See: https://webtask.io/docs/api_issue.
Sandbox
Create a Sandbox instance
Kind: static method of
sandboxjs
Returns:
Sandbox - A {@see Sandbox} instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|The options for creating the Sandbox instance.
|[options.url]
String
|The url of the webtask cluster. Defaults to the public 'sandbox.auth0-extend.com' cluster.
|options.container
String
|The container with which this Sandbox instance should be associated. Note that your Webtask token must give you access to that container or all operations will fail.
|options.token
String
|The Webtask Token. See: https://webtask.io/docs/api_issue.
Kind: inner class of
sandboxjs
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Stream
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Creates an object representing a user's webtask.io credentials
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options used to configure the profile
|options.url
String
|The url of the webtask cluster where code will run
|options.container
String
|The name of the container in which code will run
|options.token
String
|The JWT (see: http://jwt.io) issued by webtask.io that grants rights to run code in the indicated container
|[options.onBeforeRequest]
String
|An array of hook functions to be invoked with a prepared request
Create a clone of this sandbox instances with one or more different parameters
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options used to configure the profile
|[options.url]
String
|The url of the webtask cluster where code will run
|[options.container]
String
|The name of the container in which code will run
|[options.token]
String
|The JWT (see: http://jwt.io) issued by webtask.io that grants rights to run code in the indicated container
|[options.onBeforeRequest]
String
|An array of hook functions to be invoked with a prepared request
Promise
Create a Webtask from the given options
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[codeOrUrl]
String
|The code for the webtask or a url starting with http:// or https://
|[options]
Object
|Options for creating the webtask
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Create a Webtask from the given claims
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|claims
Object
|Options for creating the webtask
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Shortcut to create a Webtask and get its url from the given options
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for creating the webtask
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Shortcut to create and run a Webtask from the given options
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[codeOrUrl]
String
|The code for the webtask or a url starting with http:// or https://
|[options]
Object
|Options for creating the webtask
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Create a webtask token - A JWT (see: http://jwt.io) with the supplied options
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Claims to make for this token (see: https://webtask.io/docs/api_issue)
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Run a prepared Superagent request through any configured onBeforeRequest hooks.
This can be useful for enablying proxies for server-side consumers of sandboxjs.
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - - A promise representing the fulfillment of the request
|Param
|Type
|Description
|request
Superagent.Request
|Instance of a superagent request
|[cb]
function
|Node-style callback function
Promise
Create a webtask token - A JWT (see: http://jwt.io) with the supplied claims
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|claims
Object
|Claims to make for this token (see: https://webtask.io/docs/api_issue)
|[options]
Object
|Optional options. Currently only options.include_webtask_url is supported.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Stream
Create a stream of logs from the webtask container
Note that the logs will include messages from our infrastructure.
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Stream - A stream that will emit 'data' events with container logs
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Streaming options overrides
|[options.container]
String
|The container for which you would like to stream logs. Defaults to the current profile's container.
Promise
Read a named webtask
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the webtask.
|[options.decrypt]
Boolean
|Decrypt the webtask's secrets.
|[options.fetch_code]
Boolean
|Fetch the code associated with the webtask.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Create a named webtask
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the webtask.
|[options.secrets]
String
|Set the webtask secrets.
|[options.meta]
String
|Set the webtask metadata.
|[options.host]
String
|Set the webtask hostname.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Remove a named webtask from the webtask container
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the cron job.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Update an existing webtask's code, secrets or other claims
Note that this method should be used with caution as there is the potential for a race condition where another agent updates the webtask between the time that the webtask details and claims are resolved and when the webtask update is issued.
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an instance of Webtask representing the updated webtask
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|options.name
String
|Name of the webtask to update
|[options.code]
String
|Updated code for the webtask
|[options.url]
String
|Updated code URL for the webtask
|[options.secrets]
String
|If
false, remove existing secrets, if an object update secrets, otherwise preserve
|[options.params]
String
|If
false, remove existing params, if an object update params, otherwise preserve
|[options.host]
String
|If
false, remove existing host, if a string update host, otherwise preserve
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
List named webtasks from the webtask container
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|[options.fetch_code]
Boolean
|Include the webtask's code in the listing response.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Create a cron job from an already-existing webtask
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with a {@see CronJob} instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for creating a cron job
|[options.container]
String
|The container in which the job will run. Defaults to the current profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the cron job.
|[options.token]
String
|The webtask token that will be used to run the job.
|options.schedule
String
|The cron schedule that will be used to determine when the job will be run.
|options.tz
String
|The cron timezone (IANA timezone).
|options.meta
String
|The cron metadata (set of string key value pairs).
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Remove an existing cron job
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the response from removing the job.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for removing the cron job
|[options.container]
String
|The container in which the job will run. Defaults to the current profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the cron job.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Set an existing cron job's state
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the response from removing the job.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for updating the cron job's state
|[options.container]
String
|The container in which the job will run. Defaults to the current profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the cron job.
|options.state
String
|The new state of the cron job.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
List cron jobs associated with this profile
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an Array of {@see CronJob} instances.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|Options for listing cron jobs.
|[options.container]
String
|The container in which the job will run. Defaults to the current profile's container.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Get a CronJob instance associated with an existing cron job
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with a {@see CronJob} instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for retrieving the cron job.
|[options.container]
String
|The container in which the job will run. Defaults to the current profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the cron job.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Get the historical results of executions of an existing cron job.
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an Array of cron job results.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for retrieving the cron job.
|[options.container]
String
|The container in which the job will run. Defaults to the current profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the cron job.
|[options.offset]
String
|The offset to use when paging through results.
|[options.limit]
String
|The limit to use when paging through results.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Inspect an existing webtask token to resolve code and/or secrets
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the resolved webtask data.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for inspecting the webtask.
|options.token
Boolean
|The token that you would like to inspect.
|[options.decrypt]
Boolean
|Decrypt the webtask's secrets.
|[options.fetch_code]
Boolean
|Fetch the code associated with the webtask.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Inspect an existing named webtask to resolve code and/or secrets
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the resolved webtask data.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for inspecting the webtask.
|options.name
Boolean
|The named webtask that you would like to inspect.
|[options.decrypt]
Boolean
|Decrypt the webtask's secrets.
|[options.fetch_code]
Boolean
|Fetch the code associated with the webtask.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Revoke a webtask token
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
See: https://webtask.io/docs/api_revoke
|Param
|Type
|Description
|token
String
|The token that should be revoked
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
List versions of a given node module that are available on the platform
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|options.name
String
|Name of the node module
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Ensure that a set of modules are available on the platform
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of { name, version, state } objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|options.modules
Array
|Array of { name, version } pairs
|options.reset
Boolean
|Trigger a rebuild of the modules (Requires administrative token)
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Update the storage associated to the a webtask
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the webtask.
|storage
Object
|storage
|storage.data
Object
|The data to be stored
|storage.etag
String
|Pass in an optional string to be used for optimistic concurrency control to prevent simultaneous updates of the same data.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Read the storage associated to the a webtask
Kind: instance method of
Sandbox
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the webtask.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Kind: global class
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Creates an object representing a CronJob
Kind: instance property of
CronJob
Properties
|Name
|Description
|sandbox
|The {@see Sandbox} instance used to create this Webtask instance
Promise
Refresh this job's metadata
Kind: instance method of
CronJob
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the this cron job instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Remove this cron job from the webtask cluster
Note that this will not revoke the underlying webtask token, so the underlying webtask will remain functional.
Kind: instance method of
CronJob
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks
Promise
Get the history of this cron job
Kind: instance method of
CronJob
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an Array of cron job results.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for retrieving the cron job.
|[options.offset]
String
|The offset to use when paging through results.
|[options.limit]
String
|The limit to use when paging through results.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Inspect an existing webtask to optionally get code and/or secrets
Kind: instance method of
CronJob
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an Array of cron job results.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for inspecting the webtask.
|[options.fetch_code]
Boolean
|Fetch the code associated with the webtask.
|[options.decrypt]
Boolean
|Decrypt the webtask's secrets.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Set the cron job's state
Kind: instance method of
CronJob
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an Array of cron job results.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for updating the webtask.
|options.state
Boolean
|Set the cron job's state to this.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Kind: global class
Stream
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Creates an object representing a Webtask
Kind: instance property of
Webtask
Properties
|Name
|Description
|claims
|The claims embedded in the Webtask's token
Kind: instance property of
Webtask
Properties
|Name
|Description
|token
|The token associated with this webtask
Kind: instance property of
Webtask
Properties
|Name
|Description
|sandbox
|The {@see Sandbox} instance used to create this Webtask instance
Kind: instance property of
Webtask
Properties
|Name
|Description
|meta
|The metadata associated with this webtask
Kind: instance property of
Webtask
Properties
|Name
|Description
|secrets
|The secrets associated with this webtask if
decrypt=true
Kind: instance property of
Webtask
Properties
|Name
|Description
|code
|The code associated with this webtask if
fetch_code=true
Stream
Create a stream of logs from the webtask container
Note that the logs will include messages from our infrastructure.
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Stream - A stream that will emit 'data' events with container logs
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Streaming options overrides
|[options.container]
String
|The container for which you would like to stream logs. Defaults to the current profile's container.
Promise
Run the webtask and return the result of execution
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - - A Promise that will be resolved with the response from the server.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options used to tweak how the webtask will be invoked
|[cb]
function
|Optional node-style callback that will be invoked upon completion
Promise
Schedule the webtask to run periodically
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - - A Promise that will be resolved with a {@see CronJob} instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for creating the webtask
|options.schedule
Object
|Cron-string-formatted schedule
|[options.name]
Object
|The name for the cron job
|[options.tz]
Object
|The timezone for the cron job (IANA timezone)
|[cb]
function
|Optional node-style callback that will be invoked upon completion
Promise
Inspect an existing webtask to optionally get code and/or secrets
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the result of inspecting the token.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options for inspecting the webtask.
|[options.decrypt]
Boolean
|Decrypt the webtask's secrets.
|[options.fetch_code]
Boolean
|Fetch the code associated with the webtask.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Remove the named webtask
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the result of inspecting the token.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Revoke the webtask's token
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the result of revoking the token.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Update a webtask
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with the result of revoking the token.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|Options for updating a webtask (@see: Sandbox.updateWebtask)
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Update the storage associated to the a webtask
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the webtask.
|storage
Object
|storage
|storage.data
Object
|The data to be stored
|storage.etag
String
|Pass in an optional string to be used for optimistic concurrency control to prevent simultaneous updates of the same data.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
Promise
Read the storage associated to the a webtask
Kind: instance method of
Webtask
Returns:
Promise - A Promise that will be fulfilled with an array of Webtasks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options
|[options.container]
String
|Set the webtask container. Defaults to the profile's container.
|options.name
String
|The name of the webtask.
|[cb]
function
|Optional callback function for node-style callbacks.
This library will be used in wt-cli.
Just clone the repo, run
npm install and then hack away.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
MIT
Auth0 helps you to: