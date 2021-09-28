A nifty JavaScript sandbox for Node.js.
It can...
const s = new Sandbox();
s.eval("const o = { answer: 4.2 }; o", function(err, res) {
console.log("The answer is: %d", res.answer * 10); // The answer is: 42
});
npm install --save sandbox
By default the package will attempt to download the corresponding binary release
for your platform. If you wish to skip this action you can set the
SANDBOX_SKIP_DOWNLOAD environment variable:
env SANDBOX_SKIP_DOWNLOAD=1 npm install --save sandbox
NOTE: As it stands, only values that can be serialized to JSON may be returned.
sandbox is a tool to allow safe local execution of JavaScript.
The previous version of
sandbox attempted to accomplish this by spawning a
child process and running the untrusted code in a new Node.js context with known
exploits patched. Unfortunately this didn't work well from a security standpoint
and it became increasingly difficult to keep up with the whack-a-mole of
security vulnerabilities. In fact, the previous version still has unaddressed
vulnerabilities that are impossible to patch with that architecture.
The current version of
sandbox takes a new approach—it embeds a JavaScript
interpreter in the library which executes code in a separate context in another
thread. This is made possible with the help of two incredible projects:
The major drawback to this approach is that it either requires the user to build
the
sandbox locally from source (which requires the user to have the rust
build tools onhand) or provide pre-built binaries for every platform would need
to be provided. In order to make things a little more seamless for users, we've
opted to provided pre-built binaries for the following platforms:
Given these targets we should be able to meet the needs of most users.
First, if you don't already have the rust toolchain installed you can follow the instructions for installing rustup:
Next, running
npm run build will attempt to build the project with
cargo and move the compiled binary to
./index.node.
At this point you should be able to work with
sandbox and run the tests:
npm test.
To learn more about Neon, see the Neon documentation.
To learn more about Rust, see the Rust documentation.
To learn more about Node, see the Node documentation.