A type is a set of values. Boolean, for example, is the type comprising true and false . A value may be a member of multiple types ( 42 is a member of Number, PositiveNumber, Integer, and many other types).

In certain situations it is useful to divide JavaScript values into non-overlapping types. The language provides two constructs for this purpose: the typeof operator and Object.prototype.toString . Each has pros and cons, but neither supports user-defined types.

sanctuary-type-identifiers comprises:

an npm and browser -compatible package for deriving the type identifier of a JavaScript value; and

a specification which authors may follow to specify type identifiers for their types.

Specification

For a type to be compatible with the algorithm:

every member of the type MUST have a @@type property (the type identifier); and

the type identifier MUST be a string primitive and SHOULD have format '<namespace>/<name>[@<version>]' , where: <namespace> MUST consist of one or more characters, and SHOULD equal the name of the npm package which defines the type (including scope where appropriate); <name> MUST consist of one or more characters, and SHOULD be the unique name of the type; and <version> MUST consist of one or more digits, and SHOULD represent the version of the type.



If the type identifier does not conform to the format specified above, it is assumed that the entire string represents the name of the type; namespace will be null and version will be 0 .

If the version is not given, it is assumed to be 0 .

Usage

const type = require ( 'sanctuary-type-identifiers' );

> const Identity$prototype = { . '@@type' : 'my-package/Identity@1' , . '@@show' : function ( ) { . return 'Identity (' + show ( this .value) + ')' ; . }, . } > const Identity = value => ( . Object.assign ( Object .create (Identity$prototype), {value}) . ) > type (Identity ( 0 )) 'my-package/Identity@1' > type.parse (type (Identity ( 0 ))) { namespace : 'my-package' , name : 'Identity' , version : 1 }

API

Takes any value and returns a string which identifies its type. If the value conforms to the specification, the custom type identifier is returned.

> type ( null ) 'Null' > type ( true ) 'Boolean' > type (Identity ( 0 )) 'my-package/Identity@1'

Takes any string and parses it according to the specification, returning an object with namespace , name , and version fields.