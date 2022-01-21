A type is a set of values. Boolean, for example, is the type comprising
true and
false. A value may be a member of multiple types (
42 is a
member of Number, PositiveNumber, Integer, and many other types).
In certain situations it is useful to divide JavaScript values into
non-overlapping types. The language provides two constructs for this
purpose: the
typeof operator and
Object.prototype.toString.
Each has pros and cons, but neither supports user-defined types.
sanctuary-type-identifiers comprises:
For a type to be compatible with the algorithm:
every member of the type MUST have a
@@type property
(the type identifier); and
the type identifier MUST be a string primitive and SHOULD have
format
'<namespace>/<name>[@<version>]', where:
<namespace> MUST consist of one or more characters, and
SHOULD equal the name of the npm package which defines the
type (including scope where appropriate);
<name> MUST consist of one or more characters, and SHOULD
be the unique name of the type; and
<version> MUST consist of one or more digits, and SHOULD
represent the version of the type.
If the type identifier does not conform to the format specified above,
it is assumed that the entire string represents the name of the type;
namespace will be
null and version will be
0.
If the version is not given, it is assumed to be
0.
const type = require ('sanctuary-type-identifiers');
> const Identity$prototype = {
. '@@type': 'my-package/Identity@1',
. '@@show': function() {
. return 'Identity (' + show (this.value) + ')';
. },
. }
> const Identity = value => (
. Object.assign (Object.create (Identity$prototype), {value})
. )
> type (Identity (0))
'my-package/Identity@1'
> type.parse (type (Identity (0)))
{namespace: 'my-package', name: 'Identity', version: 1}
type :: Any -> String
Takes any value and returns a string which identifies its type. If the value conforms to the specification, the custom type identifier is returned.
> type (null)
'Null'
> type (true)
'Boolean'
> type (Identity (0))
'my-package/Identity@1'
type.parse :: String -> { namespace :: Nullable String, name :: String, version :: Number }
Takes any string and parses it according to the specification,
returning an object with
namespace,
name, and
version fields.
> type.parse ('my-package/List@2')
{namespace: 'my-package', name: 'List', version: 2}
> type.parse ('nonsense!')
{namespace: null, name: 'nonsense!', version: 0}
> type.parse (type (Identity (0)))
{namespace: 'my-package', name: 'Identity', version: 1}