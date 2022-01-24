The Fantasy Land Specification "specifies interoperability of common
algebraic structures" by defining a number of type classes. For each type
class, it states laws which every member of a type must obey in order for
the type to be a member of the type class. In order for the Maybe type to
be considered a Functor, for example, every
Maybe a value must have
a
fantasy-land/map method which obeys the identity and composition laws.
This project provides:
TypeClass, a function for defining type classes;
TypeClass value for each Fantasy Land type class;
Setoid Semigroupoid Semigroup Foldable Functor Contravariant Filterable (equals) (compose) (concat) (reduce) (map) (contramap) (filter) | | | \ / | | | | \ | | | \ / | | | | \ | | | \ / | | | | \ | | | \ / | | | | \ | | | \ / | | | | \ Ord Category Monoid Traversable | | | | \ (lte) (id) (empty) (traverse) / | | \ \ | / | | \ \ | / / \ \ \ | Profunctor / \ Bifunctor \ | (promap) / \ (bimap) \ | / \ \ Group / \ \ (invert) Alt Apply Extend (alt) (ap) (extend) / / \ \ / / \ \ / / \ \ / / \ \ / / \ \ Plus Applicative Chain Comonad (zero) (of) (chain) (extract) \ / \ / \ \ / \ / \ \ / \ / \ \ / \ / \ \ / \ / \ Alternative Monad ChainRec (chainRec)
TypeClass :: (String, String, Array TypeClass, a -> Boolean) -> TypeClass
The arguments are:
true
if the value satisfies the requirements of the type class;
false
otherwise.
Example:
// hasMethod :: String -> a -> Boolean
const hasMethod = name => x => x != null && typeof x[name] == 'function';
// Foo :: TypeClass
const Foo = Z.TypeClass (
'my-package/Foo',
'http://example.com/my-package#Foo',
[],
hasMethod ('foo')
);
// Bar :: TypeClass
const Bar = Z.TypeClass (
'my-package/Bar',
'http://example.com/my-package#Bar',
[Foo],
hasMethod ('bar')
);
Types whose values have a
foo method are members of the Foo type class.
Members of the Foo type class whose values have a
bar method are also
members of the Bar type class.
Each
TypeClass value has a
test field: a function which accepts
any JavaScript value and returns
true if the value satisfies the
type class's predicate and the predicates of all the type class's
dependencies;
false otherwise.
TypeClass values may be used with sanctuary-def
to define parametrically polymorphic functions which verify their
type-class constraints at run time.
Setoid :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Setoid.
> Z.Setoid.test (null)
true
> Z.Setoid.test (Useless)
false
> Z.Setoid.test ([1, 2, 3])
true
> Z.Setoid.test ([Useless])
false
Ord :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Ord.
> Z.Ord.test (0)
true
> Z.Ord.test (Math.sqrt)
false
> Z.Ord.test ([1, 2, 3])
true
> Z.Ord.test ([Math.sqrt])
false
Semigroupoid :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Semigroupoid.
> Z.Semigroupoid.test (Math.sqrt)
true
> Z.Semigroupoid.test (0)
false
Category :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Category.
> Z.Category.test (Math.sqrt)
true
> Z.Category.test (0)
false
Semigroup :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Semigroup.
> Z.Semigroup.test ('')
true
> Z.Semigroup.test (0)
false
Monoid :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Monoid.
> Z.Monoid.test ('')
true
> Z.Monoid.test (0)
false
Group :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Group.
> Z.Group.test (Sum (0))
true
> Z.Group.test ('')
false
Filterable :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Filterable.
> Z.Filterable.test ({})
true
> Z.Filterable.test ('')
false
Functor :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Functor.
> Z.Functor.test ([])
true
> Z.Functor.test ('')
false
Bifunctor :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Bifunctor.
> Z.Bifunctor.test (Pair ('foo') (64))
true
> Z.Bifunctor.test ([])
false
Profunctor :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Profunctor.
> Z.Profunctor.test (Math.sqrt)
true
> Z.Profunctor.test ([])
false
Apply :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Apply.
> Z.Apply.test ([])
true
> Z.Apply.test ('')
false
Applicative :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Applicative.
> Z.Applicative.test ([])
true
> Z.Applicative.test ({})
false
Chain :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Chain.
> Z.Chain.test ([])
true
> Z.Chain.test ({})
false
ChainRec :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for ChainRec.
> Z.ChainRec.test ([])
true
> Z.ChainRec.test ({})
false
Monad :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Monad.
> Z.Monad.test ([])
true
> Z.Monad.test ({})
false
Alt :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Alt.
> Z.Alt.test ({})
true
> Z.Alt.test ('')
false
Plus :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Plus.
> Z.Plus.test ({})
true
> Z.Plus.test ('')
false
Alternative :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Alternative.
> Z.Alternative.test ([])
true
> Z.Alternative.test ({})
false
Foldable :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Foldable.
> Z.Foldable.test ({})
true
> Z.Foldable.test ('')
false
Traversable :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Traversable.
> Z.Traversable.test ([])
true
> Z.Traversable.test ('')
false
Extend :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Extend.
> Z.Extend.test ([])
true
> Z.Extend.test ({})
false
Comonad :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Comonad.
> Z.Comonad.test (Identity (0))
true
> Z.Comonad.test ([])
false
Contravariant :: TypeClass
TypeClass value for Contravariant.
> Z.Contravariant.test (Math.sqrt)
true
> Z.Contravariant.test ([])
false
equals :: (a, b) -> Boolean
Returns
true if its arguments are equal;
false otherwise.
Specifically:
Arguments with different type identities are unequal.
If the first argument has a
fantasy-land/equals method,
that method is invoked to determine whether the arguments are
equal (
fantasy-land/equals implementations are provided for the
following built-in types: Null, Undefined, Boolean, Number, Date,
RegExp, String, Array, Arguments, Error, Object, and Function).
Otherwise, the arguments are equal if their entries are equal (according to this algorithm).
The algorithm supports circular data structures. Two arrays are equal
if they have the same index paths and for each path have equal values.
Two arrays which represent
[1, [1, [1, [1, [1, ...]]]]], for example,
are equal even if their internal structures differ. Two objects are equal
if they have the same property paths and for each path have equal values.
> Z.equals (0, -0)
true
> Z.equals (NaN, NaN)
true
> Z.equals (Cons (1, Cons (2, Nil)), Cons (1, Cons (2, Nil)))
true
> Z.equals (Cons (1, Cons (2, Nil)), Cons (2, Cons (1, Nil)))
false
lt :: (a, b) -> Boolean
Returns
true if its arguments are of the same type and the first is
less than the second according to the type's
fantasy-land/lte
method;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
lte.
> Z.lt (0, 0)
false
> Z.lt (0, 1)
true
> Z.lt (1, 0)
false
lte :: (a, b) -> Boolean
Returns
true if its arguments are of the same type and the first
is less than or equal to the second according to the type's
fantasy-land/lte method;
false otherwise.
fantasy-land/lte implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Null, Undefined, Boolean, Number, Date, String, Array,
Arguments, and Object.
The algorithm supports circular data structures in the same manner as
equals.
> Z.lte (0, 0)
true
> Z.lte (0, 1)
true
> Z.lte (1, 0)
false
gt :: (a, b) -> Boolean
Returns
true if its arguments are of the same type and the first is
greater than the second according to the type's
fantasy-land/lte
method;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
lte.
> Z.gt (0, 0)
false
> Z.gt (0, 1)
false
> Z.gt (1, 0)
true
gte :: (a, b) -> Boolean
Returns
true if its arguments are of the same type and the first
is greater than or equal to the second according to the type's
fantasy-land/lte method;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
lte.
> Z.gte (0, 0)
true
> Z.gte (0, 1)
false
> Z.gte (1, 0)
true
min :: Ord a => (a, a) -> a
Returns the smaller of its two arguments.
This function is derived from
lte.
See also
max.
> Z.min (10, 2)
2
> Z.min (new Date ('1999-12-31'), new Date ('2000-01-01'))
new Date ('1999-12-31')
> Z.min ('10', '2')
'10'
max :: Ord a => (a, a) -> a
Returns the larger of its two arguments.
This function is derived from
lte.
See also
min.
> Z.max (10, 2)
10
> Z.max (new Date ('1999-12-31'), new Date ('2000-01-01'))
new Date ('2000-01-01')
> Z.max ('10', '2')
'2'
clamp :: Ord a => (a, a, a) -> a
Takes a lower bound, an upper bound, and a value of the same type. Returns the value if it is within the bounds; the nearer bound otherwise.
This function is derived from
min and
max.
> Z.clamp (0, 100, 42)
42
> Z.clamp (0, 100, -1)
0
> Z.clamp ('A', 'Z', '~')
'Z'
compose :: Semigroupoid c => (c j k, c i j) -> c i k
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/compose.
fantasy-land/compose implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Function.
> Z.compose (Math.sqrt, x => x + 1) (99)
10
id :: Category c => TypeRep c -> c
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/id.
fantasy-land/id implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Function.
> Z.id (Function) ('foo')
'foo'
concat :: Semigroup a => (a, a) -> a
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/concat.
fantasy-land/concat implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: String, Array, and Object.
> Z.concat ('abc', 'def')
'abcdef'
> Z.concat ([1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6])
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
> Z.concat ({x: 1, y: 2}, {y: 3, z: 4})
{x: 1, y: 3, z: 4}
> Z.concat (Cons ('foo', Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Nil))), Cons ('quux', Nil))
Cons ('foo', Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Cons ('quux', Nil))))
empty :: Monoid m => TypeRep m -> m
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/empty.
fantasy-land/empty implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: String, Array, and Object.
> Z.empty (String)
''
> Z.empty (Array)
[]
> Z.empty (Object)
{}
> Z.empty (List)
Nil
invert :: Group g => g -> g
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/invert.
> Z.invert (Sum (5))
Sum (-5)
filter :: Filterable f => (a -> Boolean, f a) -> f a
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/filter. Discards every element
which does not satisfy the predicate.
fantasy-land/filter implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Object.
See also
reject.
> Z.filter (x => x % 2 == 1, [1, 2, 3])
[1, 3]
> Z.filter (x => x % 2 == 1, {x: 1, y: 2, z: 3})
{x: 1, z: 3}
> Z.filter (x => x % 2 == 1, Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil))))
Cons (1, Cons (3, Nil))
> Z.filter (x => x % 2 == 1, Nothing)
Nothing
> Z.filter (x => x % 2 == 1, Just (0))
Nothing
> Z.filter (x => x % 2 == 1, Just (1))
Just (1)
reject :: Filterable f => (a -> Boolean, f a) -> f a
Discards every element which satisfies the predicate.
This function is derived from
filter.
> Z.reject (x => x % 2 == 1, [1, 2, 3])
[2]
> Z.reject (x => x % 2 == 1, {x: 1, y: 2, z: 3})
{y: 2}
> Z.reject (x => x % 2 == 1, Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil))))
Cons (2, Nil)
> Z.reject (x => x % 2 == 1, Nothing)
Nothing
> Z.reject (x => x % 2 == 1, Just (0))
Just (0)
> Z.reject (x => x % 2 == 1, Just (1))
Nothing
map :: Functor f => (a -> b, f a) -> f b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/map.
fantasy-land/map implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array, Object, and Function.
> Z.map (Math.sqrt, [1, 4, 9])
[1, 2, 3]
> Z.map (Math.sqrt, {x: 1, y: 4, z: 9})
{x: 1, y: 2, z: 3}
> Z.map (Math.sqrt, s => s.length) ('Sanctuary')
3
> Z.map (Math.sqrt, Pair ('foo') (64))
Pair ('foo') (8)
> Z.map (Math.sqrt, Nil)
Nil
> Z.map (Math.sqrt, Cons (1, Cons (4, Cons (9, Nil))))
Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil)))
flip :: Functor f => (f (a -> b), a) -> f b
Maps over the given functions, applying each to the given value.
This function is derived from
map.
> Z.flip (x => y => x + y, '!') ('foo')
'foo!'
> Z.flip ([Math.floor, Math.ceil], 1.5)
[1, 2]
> Z.flip ({floor: Math.floor, ceil: Math.ceil}, 1.5)
{floor: 1, ceil: 2}
> Z.flip (Cons (Math.floor, Cons (Math.ceil, Nil)), 1.5)
Cons (1, Cons (2, Nil))
bimap :: Bifunctor f => (a -> b, c -> d, f a c) -> f b d
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/bimap.
> Z.bimap (s => s.toUpperCase (), Math.sqrt, Pair ('foo') (64))
Pair ('FOO') (8)
mapLeft :: Bifunctor f => (a -> b, f a c) -> f b c
Maps the given function over the left side of a Bifunctor.
> Z.mapLeft (Math.sqrt, Pair (64) (9))
Pair (8) (9)
promap :: Profunctor p => (a -> b, c -> d, p b c) -> p a d
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/promap.
fantasy-land/promap implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Function.
> Z.promap (Math.abs, x => x + 1, Math.sqrt) (-100)
11
ap :: Apply f => (f (a -> b), f a) -> f b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/ap.
fantasy-land/ap implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array, Object, and Function.
> Z.ap ([Math.sqrt, x => x * x], [1, 4, 9, 16, 25])
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 1, 16, 81, 256, 625]
> Z.ap ({a: Math.sqrt, b: x => x * x}, {a: 16, b: 10, c: 1})
{a: 4, b: 100}
> Z.ap (s => n => s.slice (0, n), s => Math.ceil (s.length / 2)) ('Haskell')
'Hask'
> Z.ap (Identity (Math.sqrt), Identity (64))
Identity (8)
> Z.ap (Cons (Math.sqrt, Cons (x => x * x, Nil)), Cons (16, Cons (100, Nil)))
Cons (4, Cons (10, Cons (256, Cons (10000, Nil))))
lift2 :: Apply f => (a -> b -> c, f a, f b) -> f c
Lifts
a -> b -> c to
Apply f => f a -> f b -> f c and returns the
result of applying this to the given arguments.
This function is derived from
map and
ap.
See also
lift3.
> Z.lift2 (x => y => Math.pow (x, y), [10], [1, 2, 3])
[10, 100, 1000]
> Z.lift2 (x => y => Math.pow (x, y), Identity (10), Identity (3))
Identity (1000)
lift3 :: Apply f => (a -> b -> c -> d, f a, f b, f c) -> f d
Lifts
a -> b -> c -> d to
Apply f => f a -> f b -> f c -> f d and
returns the result of applying this to the given arguments.
This function is derived from
map and
ap.
See also
lift2.
> Z.lift3 (x => y => z => x + z + y,
. ['<', '['],
. ['>', ']'],
. ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
[ '<foo>', '<bar>', '<baz>',
. '<foo]', '<bar]', '<baz]',
. '[foo>', '[bar>', '[baz>',
. '[foo]', '[bar]', '[baz]' ]
> Z.lift3 (x => y => z => x + z + y,
. Identity ('<'),
. Identity ('>'),
. Identity ('baz'))
Identity ('<baz>')
apFirst :: Apply f => (f a, f b) -> f a
Combines two effectful actions, keeping only the result of the first.
Equivalent to Haskell's
(<*) function.
This function is derived from
lift2.
See also
apSecond.
> Z.apFirst ([1, 2], [3, 4])
[1, 1, 2, 2]
> Z.apFirst (Identity (1), Identity (2))
Identity (1)
apSecond :: Apply f => (f a, f b) -> f b
Combines two effectful actions, keeping only the result of the second.
Equivalent to Haskell's
(*>) function.
This function is derived from
lift2.
See also
apFirst.
> Z.apSecond ([1, 2], [3, 4])
[3, 4, 3, 4]
> Z.apSecond (Identity (1), Identity (2))
Identity (2)
of :: Applicative f => (TypeRep f, a) -> f a
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/of.
fantasy-land/of implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Function.
> Z.of (Array, 42)
[42]
> Z.of (Function, 42) (null)
42
> Z.of (List, 42)
Cons (42, Nil)
append :: (Applicative f, Semigroup (f a)) => (a, f a) -> f a
Returns the result of appending the first argument to the second.
This function is derived from
concat and
of.
See also
prepend.
> Z.append (3, [1, 2])
[1, 2, 3]
> Z.append (3, Cons (1, Cons (2, Nil)))
Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil)))
prepend :: (Applicative f, Semigroup (f a)) => (a, f a) -> f a
Returns the result of prepending the first argument to the second.
This function is derived from
concat and
of.
See also
append.
> Z.prepend (1, [2, 3])
[1, 2, 3]
> Z.prepend (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil)))
Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil)))
chain :: Chain m => (a -> m b, m a) -> m b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/chain.
fantasy-land/chain implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Function.
> Z.chain (x => [x, x], [1, 2, 3])
[1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3]
> Z.chain (x => x % 2 == 1 ? Z.of (List, x) : Nil,
. Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil))))
Cons (1, Cons (3, Nil))
> Z.chain (n => s => s.slice (0, n),
. s => Math.ceil (s.length / 2))
. ('Haskell')
'Hask'
join :: Chain m => m (m a) -> m a
Removes one level of nesting from a nested monadic structure.
This function is derived from
chain.
> Z.join ([[1], [2], [3]])
[1, 2, 3]
> Z.join ([[[1, 2, 3]]])
[[1, 2, 3]]
> Z.join (Identity (Identity (1)))
Identity (1)
chainRec :: ChainRec m => (TypeRep m, (a -> c, b -> c, a) -> m c, a) -> m b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/chainRec.
fantasy-land/chainRec implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array.
> Z.chainRec (
. Array,
. (next, done, s) => s.length == 2 ? [s + '!', s + '?'].map (done)
. : [s + 'o', s + 'n'].map (next),
. ''
. )
['oo!', 'oo?', 'on!', 'on?', 'no!', 'no?', 'nn!', 'nn?']
alt :: Alt f => (f a, f a) -> f a
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/alt.
fantasy-land/alt implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Object.
> Z.alt ([1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6])
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
> Z.alt (Nothing, Nothing)
Nothing
> Z.alt (Nothing, Just (1))
Just (1)
> Z.alt (Just (2), Just (3))
Just (2)
zero :: Plus f => TypeRep f -> f a
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/zero.
fantasy-land/zero implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Object.
> Z.zero (Array)
[]
> Z.zero (Object)
{}
> Z.zero (Maybe)
Nothing
reduce :: Foldable f => ((b, a) -> b, b, f a) -> b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/reduce.
fantasy-land/reduce implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Object.
> Z.reduce ((xs, x) => [x].concat (xs), [], [1, 2, 3])
[3, 2, 1]
> Z.reduce (Z.concat, '', Cons ('foo', Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Nil))))
'foobarbaz'
> Z.reduce (Z.concat, '', {foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'z'})
'yzx'
size :: Foldable f => f a -> Integer
Returns the number of elements of the given structure.
This function is derived from
reduce.
> Z.size ([])
0
> Z.size (['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
3
> Z.size (Nil)
0
> Z.size (Cons ('foo', Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Nil))))
3
all :: Foldable f => (a -> Boolean, f a) -> Boolean
Returns
true if all the elements of the structure satisfy the
predicate;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
reduce.
> Z.all (Number.isInteger, [])
true
> Z.all (Number.isInteger, [1, 2, 3])
true
> Z.all (Number.isInteger, [0, 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1])
false
any :: Foldable f => (a -> Boolean, f a) -> Boolean
Returns
true if any element of the structure satisfies the predicate;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
reduce.
> Z.any (Number.isInteger, [])
false
> Z.any (Number.isInteger, [1, 2, 3])
true
> Z.any (Number.isInteger, [0, 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1])
true
none :: Foldable f => (a -> Boolean, f a) -> Boolean
Returns
true if none of the elements of the structure satisfies the
predicate;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
any.
Z.none (pred, foldable) is
equivalent to
!(Z.any (pred, foldable)).
See also
all.
> Z.none (Number.isInteger, [])
true
> Z.none (Number.isInteger, [0, 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1])
false
elem :: (Setoid a, Foldable f) => (a, f a) -> Boolean
Takes a value and a structure and returns
true if the
value is an element of the structure;
false otherwise.
This function is derived from
equals and
reduce.
> Z.elem ('c', ['a', 'b', 'c'])
true
> Z.elem ('x', ['a', 'b', 'c'])
false
> Z.elem (3, {x: 1, y: 2, z: 3})
true
> Z.elem (8, {x: 1, y: 2, z: 3})
false
> Z.elem (0, Just (0))
true
> Z.elem (0, Just (1))
false
> Z.elem (0, Nothing)
false
intercalate :: (Monoid m, Foldable f) => (m, f m) -> m
Concatenates the elements of the given structure, separating each pair of adjacent elements with the given separator.
This function is derived from
concat,
empty,
and
reduce.
> Z.intercalate (', ', [])
''
> Z.intercalate (', ', ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
'foo, bar, baz'
> Z.intercalate (', ', Nil)
''
> Z.intercalate (', ', Cons ('foo', Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Nil))))
'foo, bar, baz'
> Z.intercalate ([0, 0, 0], [])
[]
> Z.intercalate ([0, 0, 0], [[1], [2, 3], [4, 5, 6], [7, 8], [9]])
[1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 4, 5, 6, 0, 0, 0, 7, 8, 0, 0, 0, 9]
foldMap :: (Monoid m, Foldable f) => (TypeRep m, a -> m, f a) -> m
Deconstructs a foldable by mapping every element to a monoid and concatenating the results.
This function is derived from
concat,
empty,
and
reduce.
> Z.foldMap (String, f => f.name, [Math.sin, Math.cos, Math.tan])
'sincostan'
reverse :: (Applicative f, Foldable f, Monoid (f a)) => f a -> f a
Reverses the elements of the given structure.
This function is derived from
concat,
empty,
of, and
reduce.
> Z.reverse ([1, 2, 3])
[3, 2, 1]
> Z.reverse (Cons (1, Cons (2, Cons (3, Nil))))
Cons (3, Cons (2, Cons (1, Nil)))
sort :: (Ord a, Applicative f, Foldable f, Monoid (f a)) => f a -> f a
Performs a stable sort of the elements of the given structure,
using
lte for comparisons.
This function is derived from
lte,
concat,
empty,
of, and
reduce.
See also
sortBy.
> Z.sort (['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
['bar', 'baz', 'foo']
> Z.sort ([Just (2), Nothing, Just (1)])
[Nothing, Just (1), Just (2)]
> Z.sort (Cons ('foo', Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Nil))))
Cons ('bar', Cons ('baz', Cons ('foo', Nil)))
sortBy :: (Ord b, Applicative f, Foldable f, Monoid (f a)) => (a -> b, f a) -> f a
Performs a stable sort of the elements of the given structure,
using
lte to compare the values produced by applying the
given function to each element of the structure.
This function is derived from
lte,
concat,
empty,
of, and
reduce.
See also
sort.
> Z.sortBy (s => s.length, ['red', 'green', 'blue'])
['red', 'blue', 'green']
> Z.sortBy (s => s.length, ['black', 'white'])
['black', 'white']
> Z.sortBy (s => s.length, ['white', 'black'])
['white', 'black']
> Z.sortBy (s => s.length, Cons ('red', Cons ('green', Cons ('blue', Nil))))
Cons ('red', Cons ('blue', Cons ('green', Nil)))
traverse :: (Applicative f, Traversable t) => (TypeRep f, a -> f b, t a) -> f (t b)
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/traverse.
fantasy-land/traverse implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Object.
See also
sequence.
> Z.traverse (Array, x => x, [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5]])
[[1, 4], [1, 5], [2, 4], [2, 5], [3, 4], [3, 5]]
> Z.traverse (Identity, x => Identity (x + 1), [1, 2, 3])
Identity ([2, 3, 4])
sequence :: (Applicative f, Traversable t) => (TypeRep f, t (f a)) -> f (t a)
Inverts the given
t (f a) to produce an
f (t a).
This function is derived from
traverse.
> Z.sequence (Array, Identity ([1, 2, 3]))
[Identity (1), Identity (2), Identity (3)]
> Z.sequence (Identity, [Identity (1), Identity (2), Identity (3)])
Identity ([1, 2, 3])
extend :: Extend w => (w a -> b, w a) -> w b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/extend.
fantasy-land/extend implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Array and Function.
> Z.extend (ss => ss.join (''), ['x', 'y', 'z'])
['xyz', 'yz', 'z']
> Z.extend (f => f ([3, 4]), Z.reverse) ([1, 2])
[4, 3, 2, 1]
duplicate :: Extend w => w a -> w (w a)
Adds one level of nesting to a comonadic structure.
This function is derived from
extend.
> Z.duplicate (Identity (1))
Identity (Identity (1))
> Z.duplicate ([1])
[[1]]
> Z.duplicate ([1, 2, 3])
[[1, 2, 3], [2, 3], [3]]
> Z.duplicate (Z.reverse) ([1, 2]) ([3, 4])
[4, 3, 2, 1]
extract :: Comonad w => w a -> a
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/extract.
> Z.extract (Identity (42))
42
contramap :: Contravariant f => (b -> a, f a) -> f b
Function wrapper for
fantasy-land/contramap.
fantasy-land/contramap implementations are provided for the following
built-in types: Function.
> Z.contramap (s => s.length, Math.sqrt) ('Sanctuary')
3