Haskell has a
show function which can be applied to a compatible value to
produce a descriptive string representation of that value. The idea is that
the string representation should, if possible, be an expression which would
produce the original value if evaluated.
This library provides a similar
show function.
In general, this property should hold:
eval (show (x)) = x. In some cases
parens are necessary to ensure correct interpretation (
{}, for example,
is an empty block rather than an empty object in some contexts). Thus the
property is more accurately stated
eval ('(' + show (x) + ')') = x.
One can make values of a custom type compatible with
show by
defining a
@@show method. For example:
//# Maybe#@@show :: Maybe a ~> () -> String
//.
//. ```javascript
//. > show (Nothing)
//. 'Nothing'
//.
//. > show (Just (['foo', 'bar', 'baz']))
//. 'Just (["foo", "bar", "baz"])'
//. ```
Maybe.prototype['@@show'] = function() {
return this.isNothing ? 'Nothing' : 'Just (' + show (this.value) + ')';
};
show :: Showable a => a -> String
Returns a useful string representation of the given value.
Dispatches to the value's
@@show method if present.
Where practical,
show (eval ('(' + show (x) + ')')) = show (x).
> show (null)
'null'
> show (undefined)
'undefined'
> show (true)
'true'
> show (new Boolean (false))
'new Boolean (false)'
> show (-0)
'-0'
> show (NaN)
'NaN'
> show (new Number (Infinity))
'new Number (Infinity)'
> show ('foo\n"bar"\nbaz\n')
'"foo\\n\\"bar\\"\\nbaz\\n"'
> show (new String (''))
'new String ("")'
> show (['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
'["foo", "bar", "baz"]'
> show ([[[[[0]]]]])
'[[[[[0]]]]]'
> show ({x: [1, 2], y: [3, 4], z: [5, 6]})
'{"x": [1, 2], "y": [3, 4], "z": [5, 6]}'