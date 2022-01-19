openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sanctuary-show

by sanctuary-js
2.0.0 (see all)

equals (x) (eval (show (x)))

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sanctuary-show

Haskell has a show function which can be applied to a compatible value to produce a descriptive string representation of that value. The idea is that the string representation should, if possible, be an expression which would produce the original value if evaluated.

This library provides a similar show function.

In general, this property should hold: eval (show (x)) = x. In some cases parens are necessary to ensure correct interpretation ({}, for example, is an empty block rather than an empty object in some contexts). Thus the property is more accurately stated eval ('(' + show (x) + ')') = x.

One can make values of a custom type compatible with show by defining a @@show method. For example:

//# Maybe#@@show :: Maybe a ~> () -> String
//.
//. ```javascript
//. > show (Nothing)
//. 'Nothing'
//.
//. > show (Just (['foo', 'bar', 'baz']))
//. 'Just (["foo", "bar", "baz"])'
//. ```
Maybe.prototype['@@show'] = function() {
  return this.isNothing ? 'Nothing' : 'Just (' + show (this.value) + ')';
};

show :: Showable a => a -⁠> String

Returns a useful string representation of the given value.

Dispatches to the value's @@show method if present.

Where practical, show (eval ('(' + show (x) + ')')) = show (x).

> show (null)
'null'

> show (undefined)
'undefined'

> show (true)
'true'

> show (new Boolean (false))
'new Boolean (false)'

> show (-0)
'-0'

> show (NaN)
'NaN'

> show (new Number (Infinity))
'new Number (Infinity)'

> show ('foo\n"bar"\nbaz\n')
'"foo\\n\\"bar\\"\\nbaz\\n"'

> show (new String (''))
'new String ("")'

> show (['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
'["foo", "bar", "baz"]'

> show ([[[[[0]]]]])
'[[[[[0]]]]]'

> show ({x: [1, 2], y: [3, 4], z: [5, 6]})
'{"x": [1, 2], "y": [3, 4], "z": [5, 6]}'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial