Haskell has a show function which can be applied to a compatible value to produce a descriptive string representation of that value. The idea is that the string representation should, if possible, be an expression which would produce the original value if evaluated.

This library provides a similar show function.

In general, this property should hold: eval (show (x)) = x . In some cases parens are necessary to ensure correct interpretation ( {} , for example, is an empty block rather than an empty object in some contexts). Thus the property is more accurately stated eval ('(' + show (x) + ')') = x .

One can make values of a custom type compatible with show by defining a @@show method. For example:

Maybe.prototype[ '@@show' ] = function ( ) { return this .isNothing ? 'Nothing' : 'Just (' + show ( this .value) + ')' ; };

Returns a useful string representation of the given value.

Dispatches to the value's @@show method if present.

Where practical, show (eval ('(' + show (x) + ')')) = show (x) .