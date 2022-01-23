The Maybe type represents optional values: a value of type Maybe a is either Nothing (the empty value) or a Just whose value is of type a .

Maybe a satisfies the following Fantasy Land specifications:

> const Useless = require ( 'sanctuary-useless' ) > const isTypeClass = x => . type (x) === 'sanctuary-type-classes/TypeClass@1' > S.map ( k => k + ' ' .repeat ( 16 - k.length) + . (Z[k].test (Just (Useless)) ? '\u2705 ' : . Z[k].test (Nothing) ? '\u2705 * ' : . '\u274C ' )) . (S.keys (S.unchecked.filter (isTypeClass) (Z))) [ 'Setoid ✅ * ' , . 'Ord ✅ * ' , . 'Semigroupoid ❌ ' , . 'Category ❌ ' , . 'Semigroup ✅ * ' , . 'Monoid ✅ * ' , . 'Group ❌ ' , . 'Filterable ✅ ' , . 'Functor ✅ ' , . 'Bifunctor ❌ ' , . 'Profunctor ❌ ' , . 'Apply ✅ ' , . 'Applicative ✅ ' , . 'Chain ✅ ' , . 'ChainRec ✅ ' , . 'Monad ✅ ' , . 'Alt ✅ ' , . 'Plus ✅ ' , . 'Alternative ✅ ' , . 'Foldable ✅ ' , . 'Traversable ✅ ' , . 'Extend ✅ ' , . 'Comonad ❌ ' , . 'Contravariant ❌ ' ]

Maybe type representative.

The empty value of type Maybe a .

> Nothing Nothing

Constructs a value of type Maybe a from a value of type a .

> Just ( 42 ) Just ( 42 )

empty (Maybe) is equivalent to Nothing

> S.empty (Maybe) Nothing

of (Maybe) (x) is equivalent to Just (x)

> S.of (Maybe) ( 42 ) Just ( 42 )

> Z.chainRec ( . Maybe, . (next, done, x) => . x <= 1 ? Nothing : Just (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)), . 1 . ) Nothing > Z.chainRec ( . Maybe, . (next, done, x) => . x <= 1 ? Nothing : Just (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)), . 2 . ) Just ( 65536 )

zero (Maybe) is equivalent to Nothing

> S.zero (Maybe) Nothing

show (Nothing) is equivalent to 'Nothing'

is equivalent to show (Just (x)) is equivalent to 'Just (' + show (x) + ')'

> show (Nothing) 'Nothing' > show (Just ([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])) 'Just (["foo", "bar", "baz"])'

Nothing is equal to Nothing

is equal to Just (x) is equal to Just (y) iff x is equal to y according to Z.equals

is equal to iff is equal to according to Nothing is never equal to Just (x)

> S.equals (Nothing) (Nothing) true > S.equals (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) true > S.equals (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Just ([ 3 , 2 , 1 ])) false > S.equals (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Nothing) false

Nothing is (less than or) equal to Nothing

is (less than or) equal to Just (x) is less than or equal to Just (y) iff x is less than or equal to y according to Z.lte

is less than or equal to iff is less than or equal to according to Nothing is always less than Just (x)

> S.filter (S.lte (Nothing)) ([Nothing, Just ( 0 ), Just ( 1 ), Just ( 2 )]) [Nothing] > S.filter (S.lte (Just ( 1 ))) ([Nothing, Just ( 0 ), Just ( 1 ), Just ( 2 )]) [Nothing, Just ( 0 ), Just ( 1 )]

concat (Nothing) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to concat (Just (x)) (Just (y)) is equivalent to Just (concat (x) (y))

is equivalent to concat (Nothing) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Just (x)

is equivalent to concat (Just (x)) (Nothing) is equivalent to Just (x)

> S.concat (Nothing) (Nothing) Nothing > S.concat (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Just ([ 4 , 5 , 6 ])) Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]) > S.concat (Nothing) (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) > S.concat (Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Nothing) Just ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

filter (p) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to filter (p) (Just (x)) is equivalent to p (x) ? Just (x) : Nothing

> S.filter ( isFinite ) (Nothing) Nothing > S.filter ( isFinite ) (Just ( Infinity )) Nothing > S.filter ( isFinite ) (Just ( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER)) Just ( 9007199254740991 )

map (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to map (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Just (f (x))

> S.map ( Math .sqrt) (Nothing) Nothing > S.map ( Math .sqrt) (Just ( 9 )) Just ( 3 )

ap (Nothing) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to ap (Nothing) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to ap (Just (f)) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to ap (Just (f)) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Just (f (x))

> S.ap (Nothing) (Nothing) Nothing > S.ap (Nothing) (Just ( 9 )) Nothing > S.ap (Just ( Math .sqrt)) (Nothing) Nothing > S.ap (Just ( Math .sqrt)) (Just ( 9 )) Just ( 3 )

chain (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to chain (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to f (x)

> const head = xs => xs.length === 0 ? Nothing : Just (xs[ 0 ]) > S.chain (head) (Nothing) Nothing > S.chain (head) (Just ([])) Nothing > S.chain (head) (Just ([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])) Just ( 'foo' )

alt (Nothing) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to alt (Just (x)) (Nothing) is equivalent to Just (x)

is equivalent to alt (Nothing) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Just (x)

is equivalent to alt (Just (y)) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Just (x)

> S.alt (Nothing) (Nothing) Nothing > S.alt (Just ( 1 )) (Nothing) Just ( 1 ) > S.alt (Nothing) (Just ( 2 )) Just ( 2 ) > S.alt (Just ( 4 )) (Just ( 3 )) Just ( 3 )

reduce (f) (x) (Nothing) is equivalent to x

is equivalent to reduce (f) (x) (Just (y)) is equivalent to f (x) (y)

> S.reduce (S.concat) ( 'abc' ) (Nothing) 'abc' > S.reduce (S.concat) ( 'abc' ) (Just ( 'xyz' )) 'abcxyz'

traverse (A) (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to of (A) (Nothing)

is equivalent to traverse (A) (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to map (Just) (f (x))

> S.traverse ( Array ) (S.words) (Nothing) [Nothing] > S.traverse ( Array ) (S.words) (Just ( 'foo bar baz' )) [Just ( 'foo' ), Just ( 'bar' ), Just ( 'baz' )]

extend (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to Nothing

is equivalent to extend (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to Just (f (Just (x)))