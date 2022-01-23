The Maybe type represents optional values: a value of type
Maybe a is
either Nothing (the empty value) or a Just whose value is of type
a.
Maybe a satisfies the following Fantasy Land specifications:
> const Useless = require ('sanctuary-useless')
> const isTypeClass = x =>
. type (x) === 'sanctuary-type-classes/TypeClass@1'
> S.map (k => k + ' '.repeat (16 - k.length) +
. (Z[k].test (Just (Useless)) ? '\u2705 ' :
. Z[k].test (Nothing) ? '\u2705 * ' :
. /* otherwise */ '\u274C '))
. (S.keys (S.unchecked.filter (isTypeClass) (Z)))
[ 'Setoid ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ satisfies Setoid
. 'Ord ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ satisfies Ord
. 'Semigroupoid ❌ ',
. 'Category ❌ ',
. 'Semigroup ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ satisfies Semigroup
. 'Monoid ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ satisfies Semigroup
. 'Group ❌ ',
. 'Filterable ✅ ',
. 'Functor ✅ ',
. 'Bifunctor ❌ ',
. 'Profunctor ❌ ',
. 'Apply ✅ ',
. 'Applicative ✅ ',
. 'Chain ✅ ',
. 'ChainRec ✅ ',
. 'Monad ✅ ',
. 'Alt ✅ ',
. 'Plus ✅ ',
. 'Alternative ✅ ',
. 'Foldable ✅ ',
. 'Traversable ✅ ',
. 'Extend ✅ ',
. 'Comonad ❌ ',
. 'Contravariant ❌ ' ]
Maybe :: TypeRep Maybe
Maybe type representative.
Maybe.Nothing :: Maybe a
The empty value of type
Maybe a.
> Nothing
Nothing
Maybe.Just :: a -> Maybe a
Constructs a value of type
Maybe a from a value of type
a.
> Just (42)
Just (42)
Maybe.fantasy-land/empty :: () -> Maybe a
empty (Maybe) is equivalent to
Nothing
> S.empty (Maybe)
Nothing
Maybe.fantasy-land/of :: a -> Maybe a
of (Maybe) (x) is equivalent to
Just (x)
> S.of (Maybe) (42)
Just (42)
Maybe.fantasy-land/chainRec :: ((a -> c, b -> c, a) -> Maybe c, a) -> Maybe b
> Z.chainRec (
. Maybe,
. (next, done, x) =>
. x <= 1 ? Nothing : Just (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)),
. 1
. )
Nothing
> Z.chainRec (
. Maybe,
. (next, done, x) =>
. x <= 1 ? Nothing : Just (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)),
. 2
. )
Just (65536)
Maybe.fantasy-land/zero :: () -> Maybe a
zero (Maybe) is equivalent to
Nothing
> S.zero (Maybe)
Nothing
Maybe#@@show :: Showable a => Maybe a ~> () -> String
show (Nothing) is equivalent to
'Nothing'
show (Just (x)) is equivalent to
'Just (' + show (x) + ')'
> show (Nothing)
'Nothing'
> show (Just (['foo', 'bar', 'baz']))
'Just (["foo", "bar", "baz"])'
Maybe#fantasy-land/equals :: Setoid a => Maybe a ~> Maybe a -> Boolean
Nothing is equal to
Nothing
Just (x) is equal to
Just (y) iff
x is equal to
y
according to
Z.equals
Nothing is never equal to
Just (x)
> S.equals (Nothing) (Nothing)
true
> S.equals (Just ([1, 2, 3])) (Just ([1, 2, 3]))
true
> S.equals (Just ([1, 2, 3])) (Just ([3, 2, 1]))
false
> S.equals (Just ([1, 2, 3])) (Nothing)
false
Maybe#fantasy-land/lte :: Ord a => Maybe a ~> Maybe a -> Boolean
Nothing is (less than or) equal to
Nothing
Just (x) is less than or equal to
Just (y) iff
x is less
than or equal to
y according to
Z.lte
Nothing is always less than
Just (x)
> S.filter (S.lte (Nothing)) ([Nothing, Just (0), Just (1), Just (2)])
[Nothing]
> S.filter (S.lte (Just (1))) ([Nothing, Just (0), Just (1), Just (2)])
[Nothing, Just (0), Just (1)]
Maybe#fantasy-land/concat :: Semigroup a => Maybe a ~> Maybe a -> Maybe a
concat (Nothing) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
concat (Just (x)) (Just (y)) is equivalent to
Just (concat (x) (y))
concat (Nothing) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Just (x)
concat (Just (x)) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Just (x)
> S.concat (Nothing) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.concat (Just ([1, 2, 3])) (Just ([4, 5, 6]))
Just ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6])
> S.concat (Nothing) (Just ([1, 2, 3]))
Just ([1, 2, 3])
> S.concat (Just ([1, 2, 3])) (Nothing)
Just ([1, 2, 3])
Maybe#fantasy-land/filter :: Maybe a ~> (a -> Boolean) -> Maybe a
filter (p) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
filter (p) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
p (x) ? Just (x) : Nothing
> S.filter (isFinite) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.filter (isFinite) (Just (Infinity))
Nothing
> S.filter (isFinite) (Just (Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER))
Just (9007199254740991)
Maybe#fantasy-land/map :: Maybe a ~> (a -> b) -> Maybe b
map (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
map (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Just (f (x))
> S.map (Math.sqrt) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.map (Math.sqrt) (Just (9))
Just (3)
Maybe#fantasy-land/ap :: Maybe a ~> Maybe (a -> b) -> Maybe b
ap (Nothing) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
ap (Nothing) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Nothing
ap (Just (f)) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
ap (Just (f)) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Just (f (x))
> S.ap (Nothing) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.ap (Nothing) (Just (9))
Nothing
> S.ap (Just (Math.sqrt)) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.ap (Just (Math.sqrt)) (Just (9))
Just (3)
Maybe#fantasy-land/chain :: Maybe a ~> (a -> Maybe b) -> Maybe b
chain (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
chain (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
f (x)
> const head = xs => xs.length === 0 ? Nothing : Just (xs[0])
> S.chain (head) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.chain (head) (Just ([]))
Nothing
> S.chain (head) (Just (['foo', 'bar', 'baz']))
Just ('foo')
Maybe#fantasy-land/alt :: Maybe a ~> Maybe a -> Maybe a
alt (Nothing) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
alt (Just (x)) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Just (x)
alt (Nothing) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Just (x)
alt (Just (y)) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Just (x)
> S.alt (Nothing) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.alt (Just (1)) (Nothing)
Just (1)
> S.alt (Nothing) (Just (2))
Just (2)
> S.alt (Just (4)) (Just (3))
Just (3)
Maybe#fantasy-land/reduce :: Maybe a ~> ((b, a) -> b, b) -> b
reduce (f) (x) (Nothing) is equivalent to
x
reduce (f) (x) (Just (y)) is equivalent to
f (x) (y)
> S.reduce (S.concat) ('abc') (Nothing)
'abc'
> S.reduce (S.concat) ('abc') (Just ('xyz'))
'abcxyz'
Maybe#fantasy-land/traverse :: Applicative f => Maybe a ~> (TypeRep f, a -> f b) -> f (Maybe b)
traverse (A) (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to
of (A) (Nothing)
traverse (A) (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
map (Just) (f (x))
> S.traverse (Array) (S.words) (Nothing)
[Nothing]
> S.traverse (Array) (S.words) (Just ('foo bar baz'))
[Just ('foo'), Just ('bar'), Just ('baz')]
Maybe#fantasy-land/extend :: Maybe a ~> (Maybe a -> b) -> Maybe b
extend (f) (Nothing) is equivalent to
Nothing
extend (f) (Just (x)) is equivalent to
Just (f (Just (x)))
> S.extend (S.reduce (S.add) (1)) (Nothing)
Nothing
> S.extend (S.reduce (S.add) (1)) (Just (99))
Just (100)