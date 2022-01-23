openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sanctuary-either

by sanctuary-js
2.1.0 (see all)

🌈 Fantasy Land -compliant Either type

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fantasy Land

sanctuary-either

The Either type represents values with two possibilities: a value of type Either a b is either a Left whose value is of type a or a Right whose value is of type b.

Either a b satisfies the following Fantasy Land specifications:

> const Useless = require ('sanctuary-useless')

> const isTypeClass = x =>
.   type (x) === 'sanctuary-type-classes/TypeClass@1'

> S.map (k => k + ' '.repeat (16 - k.length) +
.             (Z[k].test (Right (Useless)) ? '\u2705   ' :
.              Z[k].test (Right (['foo'])) ? '\u2705 * ' :
.              /* otherwise */               '\u274C   '))
.       (S.keys (S.unchecked.filter (isTypeClass) (Z)))
[ 'Setoid          ✅ * ',  // if ‘a’ and ‘b’ satisfy Setoid
. 'Ord             ✅ * ',  // if ‘a’ and ‘b’ satisfy Ord
. 'Semigroupoid    ❌   ',
. 'Category        ❌   ',
. 'Semigroup       ✅ * ',  // if ‘a’ and ‘b’ satisfy Semigroup
. 'Monoid          ❌   ',
. 'Group           ❌   ',
. 'Filterable      ❌   ',
. 'Functor         ✅   ',
. 'Bifunctor       ✅   ',
. 'Profunctor      ❌   ',
. 'Apply           ✅   ',
. 'Applicative     ✅   ',
. 'Chain           ✅   ',
. 'ChainRec        ✅   ',
. 'Monad           ✅   ',
. 'Alt             ✅   ',
. 'Plus            ❌   ',
. 'Alternative     ❌   ',
. 'Foldable        ✅   ',
. 'Traversable     ✅   ',
. 'Extend          ✅   ',
. 'Comonad         ❌   ',
. 'Contravariant   ❌   ' ]

Either :: TypeRep Either

Either type representative.

Either.Left :: a -⁠> Either a b

Constructs a value of type Either a b from a value of type a.

> Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')

Either.Right :: b -⁠> Either a b

Constructs a value of type Either a b from a value of type b.

> Right (42)
Right (42)

Either.fantasy-land/of :: b -⁠> Either a b

  • of (Either) (x) is equivalent to Right (x)
> S.of (Either) (42)
Right (42)

Either.fantasy-land/chainRec :: ((a -⁠> c, b -⁠> c, a) -⁠> Either d c, a) -⁠> Either d b

> Z.chainRec (
.   Either,
.   (next, done, x) =>
.     x <= 1 ? Left ('!!') : Right (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)),
.   1
. )
Left ('!!')

> Z.chainRec (
.   Either,
.   (next, done, x) =>
.     x <= 1 ? Left ('!!') : Right (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)),
.   2
. )
Right (65536)

Either#@@show :: (Showable a, Showable b) => Either a b ~> () -⁠> String

  • show (Left (x)) is equivalent to 'Left (' + show (x) + ')'
  • show (Right (x)) is equivalent to 'Right (' + show (x) + ')'
> show (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
'Left ("sqrt undefined for -1")'

> show (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
'Right ([1, 2, 3])'

Either#fantasy-land/equals :: (Setoid a, Setoid b) => Either a b ~> Either a b -⁠> Boolean

  • Left (x) is equal to Left (y) iff x is equal to y according to Z.equals
  • Right (x) is equal to Right (y) iff x is equal to y according to Z.equals
  • Left (x) is never equal to Right (y)
> S.equals (Left ([1, 2, 3])) (Left ([1, 2, 3]))
true

> S.equals (Right ([1, 2, 3])) (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
true

> S.equals (Left ([1, 2, 3])) (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
false

Either#fantasy-land/lte :: (Ord a, Ord b) => Either a b ~> Either a b -⁠> Boolean

  • Left (x) is less than or equal to Left (y) iff x is less than or equal to y according to Z.lte
  • Right (x) is less than or equal to Right (y) iff x is less than or equal to y according to Z.lte
  • Left (x) is always less than Right (y)
> S.filter (S.lte (Left (1))) ([Left (0), Left (1), Left (2)])
[Left (0), Left (1)]

> S.filter (S.lte (Right (1))) ([Right (0), Right (1), Right (2)])
[Right (0), Right (1)]

> S.filter (S.lte (Left (1))) ([Right (0), Right (1), Right (2)])
[]

> S.filter (S.lte (Right (1))) ([Left (0), Left (1), Left (2)])
[Left (0), Left (1), Left (2)]

Either#fantasy-land/concat :: (Semigroup a, Semigroup b) => Either a b ~> Either a b -⁠> Either a b

  • concat (Left (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to Left (concat (x) (y))
  • concat (Right (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to Right (concat (x) (y))
  • concat (Left (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to Right (y)
  • concat (Right (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to Right (x)
> S.concat (Left ('abc')) (Left ('def'))
Left ('abcdef')

> S.concat (Right ([1, 2, 3])) (Right ([4, 5, 6]))
Right ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6])

> S.concat (Left ('abc')) (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
Right ([1, 2, 3])

> S.concat (Right ([1, 2, 3])) (Left ('abc'))
Right ([1, 2, 3])

Either#fantasy-land/map :: Either a b ~> (b -⁠> c) -⁠> Either a c

  • map (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)
  • map (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (f (x))
> S.map (S.add (1)) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')

> S.map (S.add (1)) (Right (99))
Right (100)

Either#fantasy-land/bimap :: Either a c ~> (a -⁠> b, c -⁠> d) -⁠> Either b d

  • bimap (f) (g) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (f (x))
  • bimap (f) (g) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (g (x))
> S.bimap (S.toUpper) (S.add (1)) (Left ('abc'))
Left ('ABC')

> S.bimap (S.toUpper) (S.add (1)) (Right (99))
Right (100)

Either#fantasy-land/ap :: Either a b ~> Either a (b -⁠> c) -⁠> Either a c

  • ap (Left (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to Left (x)
  • ap (Left (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to Left (x)
  • ap (Right (f)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)
  • ap (Right (f)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (f (x))
> S.ap (Left ('div undefined for 0')) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('div undefined for 0')

> S.ap (Left ('div undefined for 0')) (Right (99))
Left ('div undefined for 0')

> S.ap (Right (S.add (1))) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')

> S.ap (Right (S.add (1))) (Right (99))
Right (100)

Either#fantasy-land/chain :: Either a b ~> (b -⁠> Either a c) -⁠> Either a c

  • chain (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)
  • chain (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to f (x)
> const sqrt = n => n < 0 ? Left ('sqrt undefined for ' + show (n))
.                         : Right (Math.sqrt (n))

> S.chain (sqrt) (Left ('div undefined for 0'))
Left ('div undefined for 0')

> S.chain (sqrt) (Right (-1))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')

> S.chain (sqrt) (Right (25))
Right (5)

Either#fantasy-land/alt :: Either a b ~> Either a b -⁠> Either a b

  • alt (Left (y)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (y)
  • alt (Right (y)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Right (y)
  • alt (Left (y)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (x)
  • alt (Right (y)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (x)
> S.alt (Left ('B')) (Left ('A'))
Left ('B')

> S.alt (Right (1)) (Left ('C'))
Right (1)

> S.alt (Left ('D')) (Right (2))
Right (2)

> S.alt (Right (4)) (Right (3))
Right (3)

Either#fantasy-land/reduce :: Either a b ~> ((c, b) -⁠> c, c) -⁠> c

  • reduce (f) (x) (Left (y)) is equivalent to x
  • reduce (f) (x) (Right (y)) is equivalent to f (x) (y)
> S.reduce (S.concat) ([1]) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
[1]

> S.reduce (S.concat) ([1]) (Right ([2]))
[1, 2]

Either#fantasy-land/traverse :: Applicative f => Either a b ~> (TypeRep f, b -⁠> f c) -⁠> f (Either a c)

  • traverse (A) (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to of (A) (Left (x))
  • traverse (A) (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to map (Right) (f (x))
> S.traverse (Array) (S.words) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
[Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')]

> S.traverse (Array) (S.words) (Right ('foo bar baz'))
[Right ('foo'), Right ('bar'), Right ('baz')]

Either#fantasy-land/extend :: Either a b ~> (Either a b -⁠> c) -⁠> Either a c

  • extend (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)
  • extend (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (f (Right (x)))
> S.extend (S.reduce (S.add) (1)) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')

> S.extend (S.reduce (S.add) (1)) (Right (99))
Right (100)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial