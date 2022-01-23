The Either type represents values with two possibilities: a value of type
Either a b is either a Left whose value is of type
a or a Right whose
value is of type
b.
Either a b satisfies the following Fantasy Land specifications:
> const Useless = require ('sanctuary-useless')
> const isTypeClass = x =>
. type (x) === 'sanctuary-type-classes/TypeClass@1'
> S.map (k => k + ' '.repeat (16 - k.length) +
. (Z[k].test (Right (Useless)) ? '\u2705 ' :
. Z[k].test (Right (['foo'])) ? '\u2705 * ' :
. /* otherwise */ '\u274C '))
. (S.keys (S.unchecked.filter (isTypeClass) (Z)))
[ 'Setoid ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ and ‘b’ satisfy Setoid
. 'Ord ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ and ‘b’ satisfy Ord
. 'Semigroupoid ❌ ',
. 'Category ❌ ',
. 'Semigroup ✅ * ', // if ‘a’ and ‘b’ satisfy Semigroup
. 'Monoid ❌ ',
. 'Group ❌ ',
. 'Filterable ❌ ',
. 'Functor ✅ ',
. 'Bifunctor ✅ ',
. 'Profunctor ❌ ',
. 'Apply ✅ ',
. 'Applicative ✅ ',
. 'Chain ✅ ',
. 'ChainRec ✅ ',
. 'Monad ✅ ',
. 'Alt ✅ ',
. 'Plus ❌ ',
. 'Alternative ❌ ',
. 'Foldable ✅ ',
. 'Traversable ✅ ',
. 'Extend ✅ ',
. 'Comonad ❌ ',
. 'Contravariant ❌ ' ]
Either :: TypeRep Either
Either type representative.
Either.Left :: a -> Either a b
Constructs a value of type
Either a b from a value of type
a.
> Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
Either.Right :: b -> Either a b
Constructs a value of type
Either a b from a value of type
b.
> Right (42)
Right (42)
Either.fantasy-land/of :: b -> Either a b
of (Either) (x) is equivalent to
Right (x)
> S.of (Either) (42)
Right (42)
Either.fantasy-land/chainRec :: ((a -> c, b -> c, a) -> Either d c, a) -> Either d b
> Z.chainRec (
. Either,
. (next, done, x) =>
. x <= 1 ? Left ('!!') : Right (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)),
. 1
. )
Left ('!!')
> Z.chainRec (
. Either,
. (next, done, x) =>
. x <= 1 ? Left ('!!') : Right (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)),
. 2
. )
Right (65536)
Either#@@show :: (Showable a, Showable b) => Either a b ~> () -> String
show (Left (x)) is equivalent to
'Left (' + show (x) + ')'
show (Right (x)) is equivalent to
'Right (' + show (x) + ')'
> show (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
'Left ("sqrt undefined for -1")'
> show (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
'Right ([1, 2, 3])'
Either#fantasy-land/equals :: (Setoid a, Setoid b) => Either a b ~> Either a b -> Boolean
Left (x) is equal to
Left (y) iff
x is equal to
y
according to
Z.equals
Right (x) is equal to
Right (y) iff
x is equal to
y
according to
Z.equals
Left (x) is never equal to
Right (y)
> S.equals (Left ([1, 2, 3])) (Left ([1, 2, 3]))
true
> S.equals (Right ([1, 2, 3])) (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
true
> S.equals (Left ([1, 2, 3])) (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
false
Either#fantasy-land/lte :: (Ord a, Ord b) => Either a b ~> Either a b -> Boolean
Left (x) is less than or equal to
Left (y) iff
x is less
than or equal to
y according to
Z.lte
Right (x) is less than or equal to
Right (y) iff
x is less
than or equal to
y according to
Z.lte
Left (x) is always less than
Right (y)
> S.filter (S.lte (Left (1))) ([Left (0), Left (1), Left (2)])
[Left (0), Left (1)]
> S.filter (S.lte (Right (1))) ([Right (0), Right (1), Right (2)])
[Right (0), Right (1)]
> S.filter (S.lte (Left (1))) ([Right (0), Right (1), Right (2)])
[]
> S.filter (S.lte (Right (1))) ([Left (0), Left (1), Left (2)])
[Left (0), Left (1), Left (2)]
Either#fantasy-land/concat :: (Semigroup a, Semigroup b) => Either a b ~> Either a b -> Either a b
concat (Left (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to
Left (concat (x) (y))
concat (Right (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to
Right (concat (x) (y))
concat (Left (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to
Right (y)
concat (Right (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to
Right (x)
> S.concat (Left ('abc')) (Left ('def'))
Left ('abcdef')
> S.concat (Right ([1, 2, 3])) (Right ([4, 5, 6]))
Right ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6])
> S.concat (Left ('abc')) (Right ([1, 2, 3]))
Right ([1, 2, 3])
> S.concat (Right ([1, 2, 3])) (Left ('abc'))
Right ([1, 2, 3])
Either#fantasy-land/map :: Either a b ~> (b -> c) -> Either a c
map (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Left (x)
map (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
Right (f (x))
> S.map (S.add (1)) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
> S.map (S.add (1)) (Right (99))
Right (100)
Either#fantasy-land/bimap :: Either a c ~> (a -> b, c -> d) -> Either b d
bimap (f) (g) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Left (f (x))
bimap (f) (g) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
Right (g (x))
> S.bimap (S.toUpper) (S.add (1)) (Left ('abc'))
Left ('ABC')
> S.bimap (S.toUpper) (S.add (1)) (Right (99))
Right (100)
Either#fantasy-land/ap :: Either a b ~> Either a (b -> c) -> Either a c
ap (Left (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to
Left (x)
ap (Left (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to
Left (x)
ap (Right (f)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Left (x)
ap (Right (f)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
Right (f (x))
> S.ap (Left ('div undefined for 0')) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('div undefined for 0')
> S.ap (Left ('div undefined for 0')) (Right (99))
Left ('div undefined for 0')
> S.ap (Right (S.add (1))) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
> S.ap (Right (S.add (1))) (Right (99))
Right (100)
Either#fantasy-land/chain :: Either a b ~> (b -> Either a c) -> Either a c
chain (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Left (x)
chain (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
f (x)
> const sqrt = n => n < 0 ? Left ('sqrt undefined for ' + show (n))
. : Right (Math.sqrt (n))
> S.chain (sqrt) (Left ('div undefined for 0'))
Left ('div undefined for 0')
> S.chain (sqrt) (Right (-1))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
> S.chain (sqrt) (Right (25))
Right (5)
Either#fantasy-land/alt :: Either a b ~> Either a b -> Either a b
alt (Left (y)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Left (y)
alt (Right (y)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Right (y)
alt (Left (y)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
Right (x)
alt (Right (y)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
Right (x)
> S.alt (Left ('B')) (Left ('A'))
Left ('B')
> S.alt (Right (1)) (Left ('C'))
Right (1)
> S.alt (Left ('D')) (Right (2))
Right (2)
> S.alt (Right (4)) (Right (3))
Right (3)
Either#fantasy-land/reduce :: Either a b ~> ((c, b) -> c, c) -> c
reduce (f) (x) (Left (y)) is equivalent to
x
reduce (f) (x) (Right (y)) is equivalent to
f (x) (y)
> S.reduce (S.concat) ([1]) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
[1]
> S.reduce (S.concat) ([1]) (Right ([2]))
[1, 2]
Either#fantasy-land/traverse :: Applicative f => Either a b ~> (TypeRep f, b -> f c) -> f (Either a c)
traverse (A) (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
of (A) (Left (x))
traverse (A) (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
map (Right) (f (x))
> S.traverse (Array) (S.words) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
[Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')]
> S.traverse (Array) (S.words) (Right ('foo bar baz'))
[Right ('foo'), Right ('bar'), Right ('baz')]
Either#fantasy-land/extend :: Either a b ~> (Either a b -> c) -> Either a c
extend (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to
Left (x)
extend (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to
Right (f (Right (x)))
> S.extend (S.reduce (S.add) (1)) (Left ('sqrt undefined for -1'))
Left ('sqrt undefined for -1')
> S.extend (S.reduce (S.add) (1)) (Right (99))
Right (100)