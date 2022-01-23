The Either type represents values with two possibilities: a value of type Either a b is either a Left whose value is of type a or a Right whose value is of type b .

Either a b satisfies the following Fantasy Land specifications:

> const Useless = require ( 'sanctuary-useless' ) > const isTypeClass = x => . type (x) === 'sanctuary-type-classes/TypeClass@1' > S.map ( k => k + ' ' .repeat ( 16 - k.length) + . (Z[k].test (Right (Useless)) ? '\u2705 ' : . Z[k].test (Right ([ 'foo' ])) ? '\u2705 * ' : . '\u274C ' )) . (S.keys (S.unchecked.filter (isTypeClass) (Z))) [ 'Setoid ✅ * ' , . 'Ord ✅ * ' , . 'Semigroupoid ❌ ' , . 'Category ❌ ' , . 'Semigroup ✅ * ' , . 'Monoid ❌ ' , . 'Group ❌ ' , . 'Filterable ❌ ' , . 'Functor ✅ ' , . 'Bifunctor ✅ ' , . 'Profunctor ❌ ' , . 'Apply ✅ ' , . 'Applicative ✅ ' , . 'Chain ✅ ' , . 'ChainRec ✅ ' , . 'Monad ✅ ' , . 'Alt ✅ ' , . 'Plus ❌ ' , . 'Alternative ❌ ' , . 'Foldable ✅ ' , . 'Traversable ✅ ' , . 'Extend ✅ ' , . 'Comonad ❌ ' , . 'Contravariant ❌ ' ]

Either type representative.

Constructs a value of type Either a b from a value of type a .

> Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' ) Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )

Constructs a value of type Either a b from a value of type b .

> Right ( 42 ) Right ( 42 )

of (Either) (x) is equivalent to Right (x)

> S.of (Either) ( 42 ) Right ( 42 )

> Z.chainRec ( . Either, . (next, done, x) => . x <= 1 ? Left ( '!!' ) : Right (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)), . 1 . ) Left ( '!!' ) > Z.chainRec ( . Either, . (next, done, x) => . x <= 1 ? Left ( '!!' ) : Right (x >= 1000 ? done (x) : next (x * x)), . 2 . ) Right ( 65536 )

show (Left (x)) is equivalent to 'Left (' + show (x) + ')'

is equivalent to show (Right (x)) is equivalent to 'Right (' + show (x) + ')'

> show (Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )) 'Left ("sqrt undefined for -1")' > show (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) 'Right ([1, 2, 3])'

Left (x) is equal to Left (y) iff x is equal to y according to Z.equals

is equal to iff is equal to according to Right (x) is equal to Right (y) iff x is equal to y according to Z.equals

is equal to iff is equal to according to Left (x) is never equal to Right (y)

> S.equals (Left ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Left ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) true > S.equals (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) true > S.equals (Left ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) false

Left (x) is less than or equal to Left (y) iff x is less than or equal to y according to Z.lte

is less than or equal to iff is less than or equal to according to Right (x) is less than or equal to Right (y) iff x is less than or equal to y according to Z.lte

is less than or equal to iff is less than or equal to according to Left (x) is always less than Right (y)

> S.filter (S.lte (Left ( 1 ))) ([Left ( 0 ), Left ( 1 ), Left ( 2 )]) [Left ( 0 ), Left ( 1 )] > S.filter (S.lte (Right ( 1 ))) ([Right ( 0 ), Right ( 1 ), Right ( 2 )]) [Right ( 0 ), Right ( 1 )] > S.filter (S.lte (Left ( 1 ))) ([Right ( 0 ), Right ( 1 ), Right ( 2 )]) [] > S.filter (S.lte (Right ( 1 ))) ([Left ( 0 ), Left ( 1 ), Left ( 2 )]) [Left ( 0 ), Left ( 1 ), Left ( 2 )]

concat (Left (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to Left (concat (x) (y))

is equivalent to concat (Right (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to Right (concat (x) (y))

is equivalent to concat (Left (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to Right (y)

is equivalent to concat (Right (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to Right (x)

> S.concat (Left ( 'abc' )) (Left ( 'def' )) Left ( 'abcdef' ) > S.concat (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Right ([ 4 , 5 , 6 ])) Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]) > S.concat (Left ( 'abc' )) (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) > S.concat (Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) (Left ( 'abc' )) Right ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

map (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)

is equivalent to map (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (f (x))

> S.map (S.add ( 1 )) (Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )) Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' ) > S.map (S.add ( 1 )) (Right ( 99 )) Right ( 100 )

bimap (f) (g) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (f (x))

is equivalent to bimap (f) (g) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (g (x))

> S.bimap (S.toUpper) (S.add ( 1 )) (Left ( 'abc' )) Left ( 'ABC' ) > S.bimap (S.toUpper) (S.add ( 1 )) (Right ( 99 )) Right ( 100 )

ap (Left (x)) (Left (y)) is equivalent to Left (x)

is equivalent to ap (Left (x)) (Right (y)) is equivalent to Left (x)

is equivalent to ap (Right (f)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)

is equivalent to ap (Right (f)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (f (x))

> S.ap (Left ( 'div undefined for 0' )) (Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )) Left ( 'div undefined for 0' ) > S.ap (Left ( 'div undefined for 0' )) (Right ( 99 )) Left ( 'div undefined for 0' ) > S.ap (Right (S.add ( 1 ))) (Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )) Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' ) > S.ap (Right (S.add ( 1 ))) (Right ( 99 )) Right ( 100 )

chain (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)

is equivalent to chain (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to f (x)

> const sqrt = n => n < 0 ? Left ( 'sqrt undefined for ' + show (n)) . : Right ( Math .sqrt (n)) > S.chain (sqrt) (Left ( 'div undefined for 0' )) Left ( 'div undefined for 0' ) > S.chain (sqrt) (Right ( -1 )) Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' ) > S.chain (sqrt) (Right ( 25 )) Right ( 5 )

alt (Left (y)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (y)

is equivalent to alt (Right (y)) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Right (y)

is equivalent to alt (Left (y)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (x)

is equivalent to alt (Right (y)) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (x)

> S.alt (Left ( 'B' )) (Left ( 'A' )) Left ( 'B' ) > S.alt (Right ( 1 )) (Left ( 'C' )) Right ( 1 ) > S.alt (Left ( 'D' )) (Right ( 2 )) Right ( 2 ) > S.alt (Right ( 4 )) (Right ( 3 )) Right ( 3 )

reduce (f) (x) (Left (y)) is equivalent to x

is equivalent to reduce (f) (x) (Right (y)) is equivalent to f (x) (y)

> S.reduce (S.concat) ([ 1 ]) (Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )) [ 1 ] > S.reduce (S.concat) ([ 1 ]) (Right ([ 2 ])) [ 1 , 2 ]

traverse (A) (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to of (A) (Left (x))

is equivalent to traverse (A) (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to map (Right) (f (x))

> S.traverse ( Array ) (S.words) (Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )) [Left ( 'sqrt undefined for -1' )] > S.traverse ( Array ) (S.words) (Right ( 'foo bar baz' )) [Right ( 'foo' ), Right ( 'bar' ), Right ( 'baz' )]

extend (f) (Left (x)) is equivalent to Left (x)

is equivalent to extend (f) (Right (x)) is equivalent to Right (f (Right (x)))