sanctuary-def is a run-time type system for JavaScript. It facilitates the definition of curried JavaScript functions that are explicit about the number of arguments to which they may be applied and the types of those arguments.
It is conventional to import the package as
$:
const $ = require ('sanctuary-def');
The next step is to define an environment. An environment is an array
of types.
env is an environment containing all the built-in
JavaScript types. It may be used as the basis for environments that
include custom types in addition to the built-in types:
// Integer :: Type
const Integer = '...';
// NonZeroInteger :: Type
const NonZeroInteger = '...';
// env :: Array Type
const env = $.env.concat ([Integer, NonZeroInteger]);
Type constructors such as
List :: Type -> Type cannot be included in
an environment as they're not of the correct type. One could, though,
use a type constructor to define a fixed number of concrete types:
// env :: Array Type
const env = $.env.concat ([
List ($.Number), // :: Type
List ($.String), // :: Type
List (List ($.Number)), // :: Type
List (List ($.String)), // :: Type
List (List (List ($.Number))), // :: Type
List (List (List ($.String))), // :: Type
]);
Not only would this be tedious, but one could never enumerate all possible
types as there are infinitely many. Instead, one should use
Unknown:
// env :: Array Type
const env = $.env.concat ([List ($.Unknown)]);
The next step is to define a
def function for the environment using
$.create:
// def :: String -> StrMap (Array TypeClass) -> Array Type -> Function -> Function
const def = $.create ({checkTypes: true, env});
The
checkTypes option determines whether type checking is enabled.
This allows one to only pay the performance cost of run-time type checking
during development. For example:
// def :: String -> StrMap (Array TypeClass) -> Array Type -> Function -> Function
const def = $.create ({
checkTypes: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
env,
});
def is a function for defining functions. For example:
// add :: Number -> Number -> Number
const add =
def ('add') // name
({}) // type-class constraints
([$.Number, $.Number, $.Number]) // input and output types
(x => y => x + y); // implementation
[$.Number, $.Number, $.Number] specifies that
add takes two arguments
of type
Number, one at a time, and returns a value of type
Number.
Applying
add to two arguments, one at a time, gives the expected result:
add (2) (2);
// => 4
Applying
add to multiple arguments at once results in an exception being
thrown:
add (2, 2, 2);
// ! TypeError: ‘add’ applied to the wrong number of arguments
//
// add :: Number -> Number -> Number
// ^^^^^^
// 1
//
// Expected one argument but received three arguments:
//
// - 2
// - 2
// - 2
Applying
add to one argument produces a function awaiting the remaining
argument. This is known as partial application. Partial application allows
more specific functions to be defined in terms of more general ones:
// inc :: Number -> Number
const inc = add (1);
inc (7);
// => 8
JavaScript's implicit type coercion often obfuscates the source of type errors. Consider the following function:
// _add :: Number -> Number -> Number
const _add = x => y => x + y;
The type signature indicates that
_add takes arguments of type
Number,
but this is not enforced. This allows type errors to be silently ignored:
_add ('2') ('2');
// => '22'
add, on the other hand, throws if applied to arguments of the wrong
types:
add ('2') ('2');
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// add :: Number -> Number -> Number
// ^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) "2" :: String
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Number’.
Type checking is performed as arguments are provided (rather than once all arguments have been provided), so type errors are reported early:
add ('X');
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// add :: Number -> Number -> Number
// ^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) "X" :: String
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Number’.
Conceptually, a type is a set of values. One can think of a value of
type
Type as a function of type
Any -> Boolean that tests values
for membership in the set (though this is an oversimplification).
Unknown :: Type
Type used to represent missing type information. The type of
[],
for example, is
Array ???.
May be used with type constructors when defining environments. Given a
type constructor
List :: Type -> Type, one could use
List ($.Unknown)
to include an infinite number of types in an environment:
List Number
List String
List (List Number)
List (List String)
List (List (List Number))
List (List (List String))
...
Void :: Type
Uninhabited type.
May be used to convey that a type parameter of an algebraic data type
will not be used. For example, a future of type
Future Void String
will never be rejected.
Any :: Type
Type comprising every JavaScript value.
AnyFunction :: Type
Type comprising every Function value.
Arguments :: Type
Type comprising every
arguments object.
Array :: Type -> Type
Constructor for homogeneous Array types.
Array0 :: Type
Type whose sole member is
[].
Array1 :: Type -> Type
Constructor for singleton Array types.
Array2 :: Type -> Type -> Type
Constructor for heterogeneous Array types of length 2.
['foo', true] is
a member of
Array2 String Boolean.
Boolean :: Type
Type comprising
true and
false.
Buffer :: Type
Type comprising every Buffer object.
Date :: Type
Type comprising every Date value.
ValidDate :: Type
Type comprising every
Date value except
new Date (NaN).
Descending :: Type -> Type
Descending type constructor.
Either :: Type -> Type -> Type
Either type constructor.
Error :: Type
Type comprising every Error value, including values of more specific
constructors such as
SyntaxError and
TypeError.
Fn :: Type -> Type -> Type
Binary type constructor for unary function types.
$.Fn (I) (O)
represents
I -> O, the type of functions that take a value of
type
I and return a value of type
O.
Function :: NonEmpty (Array Type) -> Type
Constructor for Function types.
Examples:
$.Function ([$.Date, $.String]) represents the
Date -> String
type; and
$.Function ([a, b, a]) represents the
(a, b) -> a type.
HtmlElement :: Type
Type comprising every HTML element.
Identity :: Type -> Type
Identity type constructor.
JsMap :: Type -> Type -> Type
Constructor for native Map types.
$.JsMap ($.Number) ($.String),
for example, is the type comprising every native Map whose keys are
numbers and whose values are strings.
JsSet :: Type -> Type
Constructor for native Set types.
$.JsSet ($.Number), for example,
is the type comprising every native Set whose values are numbers.
Maybe :: Type -> Type
Maybe type constructor.
Module :: Type
Type comprising every ES module.
NonEmpty :: Type -> Type
Constructor for non-empty types.
$.NonEmpty ($.String), for example, is
the type comprising every
String value except
''.
The given type must satisfy the Monoid and Setoid specifications.
Null :: Type
Type whose sole member is
null.
Nullable :: Type -> Type
Constructor for types that include
null as a member.
Number :: Type
Type comprising every primitive Number value (including
NaN).
PositiveNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
Number value greater than zero.
NegativeNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
Number value less than zero.
ValidNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
Number value except
NaN.
NonZeroValidNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
ValidNumber value except
0 and
-0.
FiniteNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
ValidNumber value except
Infinity and
-Infinity.
NonZeroFiniteNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
FiniteNumber value except
0 and
-0.
PositiveFiniteNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
FiniteNumber value greater than zero.
NegativeFiniteNumber :: Type
Type comprising every
FiniteNumber value less than zero.
Integer :: Type
Type comprising every integer in the range
[
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER ..
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER].
NonZeroInteger :: Type
Type comprising every
Integer value except
0 and
-0.
NonNegativeInteger :: Type
Type comprising every non-negative
Integer value (including
-0).
Also known as the set of natural numbers under ISO 80000-2:2009.
PositiveInteger :: Type
Type comprising every
Integer value greater than zero.
NegativeInteger :: Type
Type comprising every
Integer value less than zero.
Object :: Type
Type comprising every "plain" Object value. Specifically, values created via:
Object.create; or
new operator in conjunction with
Object or a custom
constructor function.
Pair :: Type -> Type -> Type
Pair type constructor.
RegExp :: Type
Type comprising every RegExp value.
GlobalRegExp :: Type
Type comprising every
RegExp value whose
global flag is
true.
See also
NonGlobalRegExp.
NonGlobalRegExp :: Type
Type comprising every
RegExp value whose
global flag is
false.
See also
GlobalRegExp.
StrMap :: Type -> Type
Constructor for homogeneous Object types.
{foo: 1, bar: 2, baz: 3}, for example, is a member of
StrMap Number;
{foo: 1, bar: 2, baz: 'XXX'} is not.
String :: Type
Type comprising every primitive String value.
RegexFlags :: Type
Type comprising the canonical RegExp flags:
''
'g'
'i'
'm'
'gi'
'gm'
'im'
'gim'
Symbol :: Type
Type comprising every Symbol value.
Type :: Type
Type comprising every
Type value.
TypeClass :: Type
Type comprising every
TypeClass value.
Undefined :: Type
Type whose sole member is
undefined.
env :: Array Type
An array of types:
AnyFunction
Arguments
Array (Unknown)
Array2 (Unknown) (Unknown)
Boolean
Buffer
Date
Descending (Unknown)
Either (Unknown) (Unknown)
Error
Fn (Unknown) (Unknown)
HtmlElement
Identity (Unknown)
JsMap (Unknown) (Unknown)
JsSet (Unknown)
Maybe (Unknown)
Module
Null
Number
Object
Pair (Unknown) (Unknown)
RegExp
StrMap (Unknown)
String
Symbol
Type
TypeClass
Undefined
test :: Array Type -> Type -> a -> Boolean
Takes an environment, a type, and any value. Returns
true if the value
is a member of the type;
false otherwise.
The environment is only significant if the type contains type variables.
sanctuary-def provides several functions for defining types.
NullaryType :: String -> String -> Array Type -> (Any -> Boolean) -> Type
Type constructor for types with no type variables (such as
Number).
To define a nullary type
t one must provide:
the name of
t (exposed as
t.name);
the documentation URL of
t (exposed as
t.url);
an array of supertypes (exposed as
t.supertypes); and
a predicate that accepts any value that is a member of every one of
the given supertypes, and returns
true if (and only if) the value
is a member of
t.
For example:
// Integer :: Type
const Integer = $.NullaryType
('Integer')
('http://example.com/my-package#Integer')
([])
(x => typeof x === 'number' &&
Math.floor (x) === x &&
x >= Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER &&
x <= Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER);
// NonZeroInteger :: Type
const NonZeroInteger = $.NullaryType
('NonZeroInteger')
('http://example.com/my-package#NonZeroInteger')
([Integer])
(x => x !== 0);
// rem :: Integer -> NonZeroInteger -> Integer
const rem =
def ('rem')
({})
([Integer, NonZeroInteger, Integer])
(x => y => x % y);
rem (42) (5);
// => 2
rem (0.5);
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// rem :: Integer -> NonZeroInteger -> Integer
// ^^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) 0.5 :: Number
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Integer’.
//
// See http://example.com/my-package#Integer for information about the Integer type.
rem (42) (0);
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// rem :: Integer -> NonZeroInteger -> Integer
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) 0 :: Number
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘NonZeroInteger’.
//
// See http://example.com/my-package#NonZeroInteger for information about the NonZeroInteger type.
UnaryType :: Foldable f => String -> String -> Array Type -> (Any -> Boolean) -> (t a -> f a) -> Type -> Type
Type constructor for types with one type variable (such as
Array).
To define a unary type
t a one must provide:
the name of
t (exposed as
t.name);
the documentation URL of
t (exposed as
t.url);
an array of supertypes (exposed as
t.supertypes);
a predicate that accepts any value that is a member of every one of
the given supertypes, and returns
true if (and only if) the value
is a member of
t x for some type
x;
a function that takes any value of type
t a and returns the values
of type
a contained in the
t; and
the type of
a.
For example:
const show = require ('sanctuary-show');
const type = require ('sanctuary-type-identifiers');
// maybeTypeIdent :: String
const maybeTypeIdent = 'my-package/Maybe';
// Maybe :: Type -> Type
const Maybe = $.UnaryType
('Maybe')
('http://example.com/my-package#Maybe')
([])
(x => type (x) === maybeTypeIdent)
(maybe => maybe.isJust ? [maybe.value] : []);
// Nothing :: Maybe a
const Nothing = {
'isJust': false,
'isNothing': true,
'@@type': maybeTypeIdent,
'@@show': () => 'Nothing',
};
// Just :: a -> Maybe a
const Just = x => ({
'isJust': true,
'isNothing': false,
'@@type': maybeTypeIdent,
'@@show': () => `Just (${show (x)})`,
'value': x,
});
// fromMaybe :: a -> Maybe a -> a
const fromMaybe =
def ('fromMaybe')
({})
([a, Maybe (a), a])
(x => m => m.isJust ? m.value : x);
fromMaybe (0) (Just (42));
// => 42
fromMaybe (0) (Nothing);
// => 0
fromMaybe (0) (Just ('XXX'));
// ! TypeError: Type-variable constraint violation
//
// fromMaybe :: a -> Maybe a -> a
// ^ ^
// 1 2
//
// 1) 0 :: Number
//
// 2) "XXX" :: String
//
// Since there is no type of which all the above values are members, the type-variable constraint has been violated.
BinaryType :: Foldable f => String -> String -> Array Type -> (Any -> Boolean) -> (t a b -> f a) -> (t a b -> f b) -> Type -> Type -> Type
Type constructor for types with two type variables (such as
Array2).
To define a binary type
t a b one must provide:
the name of
t (exposed as
t.name);
the documentation URL of
t (exposed as
t.url);
an array of supertypes (exposed as
t.supertypes);
a predicate that accepts any value that is a member of every one of
the given supertypes, and returns
true if (and only if) the value
is a member of
t x y for some types
x and
y;
a function that takes any value of type
t a b and returns the
values of type
a contained in the
t;
a function that takes any value of type
t a b and returns the
values of type
b contained in the
t;
the type of
a; and
the type of
b.
For example:
const type = require ('sanctuary-type-identifiers');
// pairTypeIdent :: String
const pairTypeIdent = 'my-package/Pair';
// $Pair :: Type -> Type -> Type
const $Pair = $.BinaryType
('Pair')
('http://example.com/my-package#Pair')
([])
(x => type (x) === pairTypeIdent)
(({fst}) => [fst])
(({snd}) => [snd]);
// Pair :: a -> b -> Pair a b
const Pair =
def ('Pair')
({})
([a, b, $Pair (a) (b)])
(fst => snd => ({
'fst': fst,
'snd': snd,
'@@type': pairTypeIdent,
'@@show': () => `Pair (${show (fst)}) (${show (snd)})`,
}));
// Rank :: Type
const Rank = $.NullaryType
('Rank')
('http://example.com/my-package#Rank')
([$.String])
(x => /^(A|2|3|4|5|6|7|8|9|10|J|Q|K)$/.test (x));
// Suit :: Type
const Suit = $.NullaryType
('Suit')
('http://example.com/my-package#Suit')
([$.String])
(x => /^[\u2660\u2663\u2665\u2666]$/.test (x));
// Card :: Type
const Card = $Pair (Rank) (Suit);
// showCard :: Card -> String
const showCard =
def ('showCard')
({})
([Card, $.String])
(card => card.fst + card.snd);
showCard (Pair ('A') ('♠'));
// => 'A♠'
showCard (Pair ('X') ('♠'));
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// showCard :: Pair Rank Suit -> String
// ^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) "X" :: String
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Rank’.
//
// See http://example.com/my-package#Rank for information about the Rank type.
EnumType :: String -> String -> Array Any -> Type
Type constructor for enumerated types (such as
RegexFlags).
To define an enumerated type
t one must provide:
the name of
t (exposed as
t.name);
the documentation URL of
t (exposed as
t.url); and
an array of distinct values.
For example:
// Denomination :: Type
const Denomination = $.EnumType
('Denomination')
('http://example.com/my-package#Denomination')
([10, 20, 50, 100, 200]);
RecordType :: StrMap Type -> Type
RecordType is used to construct anonymous record types. The type
definition specifies the name and type of each required field. A field is
an enumerable property (either an own property or an inherited property).
To define an anonymous record type one must provide:
For example:
// Point :: Type
const Point = $.RecordType ({x: $.FiniteNumber, y: $.FiniteNumber});
// dist :: Point -> Point -> FiniteNumber
const dist =
def ('dist')
({})
([Point, Point, $.FiniteNumber])
(p => q => Math.sqrt (Math.pow (p.x - q.x, 2) +
Math.pow (p.y - q.y, 2)));
dist ({x: 0, y: 0}) ({x: 3, y: 4});
// => 5
dist ({x: 0, y: 0}) ({x: 3, y: 4, color: 'red'});
// => 5
dist ({x: 0, y: 0}) ({x: NaN, y: NaN});
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// dist :: { x :: FiniteNumber, y :: FiniteNumber } -> { x :: FiniteNumber, y :: FiniteNumber } -> FiniteNumber
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) NaN :: Number
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘FiniteNumber’.
dist (0);
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// dist :: { x :: FiniteNumber, y :: FiniteNumber } -> { x :: FiniteNumber, y :: FiniteNumber } -> FiniteNumber
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) 0 :: Number
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘{ x :: FiniteNumber, y :: FiniteNumber }’.
NamedRecordType :: NonEmpty String -> String -> Array Type -> StrMap Type -> Type
NamedRecordType is used to construct named record types. The type
definition specifies the name and type of each required field. A field is
an enumerable property (either an own property or an inherited property).
To define a named record type
t one must provide:
the name of
t (exposed as
t.name);
the documentation URL of
t (exposed as
t.url);
an array of supertypes (exposed as
t.supertypes); and
an object mapping field name to type.
For example:
// Circle :: Type
const Circle = $.NamedRecordType
('my-package/Circle')
('http://example.com/my-package#Circle')
([])
({radius: $.PositiveFiniteNumber});
// Cylinder :: Type
const Cylinder = $.NamedRecordType
('Cylinder')
('http://example.com/my-package#Cylinder')
([Circle])
({height: $.PositiveFiniteNumber});
// volume :: Cylinder -> PositiveFiniteNumber
const volume =
def ('volume')
({})
([Cylinder, $.FiniteNumber])
(cyl => Math.PI * cyl.radius * cyl.radius * cyl.height);
volume ({radius: 2, height: 10});
// => 125.66370614359172
volume ({radius: 2});
// ! TypeError: Invalid value
//
// volume :: Cylinder -> FiniteNumber
// ^^^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) {"radius": 2} :: Object, StrMap Number
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Cylinder’.
//
// See http://example.com/my-package#Cylinder for information about the Cylinder type.
TypeVariable :: String -> Type
Polymorphism is powerful. Not being able to define a function for all types would be very limiting indeed: one couldn't even define the identity function!
Before defining a polymorphic function one must define one or more type variables:
const a = $.TypeVariable ('a');
const b = $.TypeVariable ('b');
// id :: a -> a
const id = def ('id') ({}) ([a, a]) (x => x);
id (42);
// => 42
id (null);
// => null
The same type variable may be used in multiple positions, creating a constraint:
// cmp :: a -> a -> Number
const cmp =
def ('cmp')
({})
([a, a, $.Number])
(x => y => x < y ? -1 : x > y ? 1 : 0);
cmp (42) (42);
// => 0
cmp ('a') ('z');
// => -1
cmp ('z') ('a');
// => 1
cmp (0) ('1');
// ! TypeError: Type-variable constraint violation
//
// cmp :: a -> a -> Number
// ^ ^
// 1 2
//
// 1) 0 :: Number
//
// 2) "1" :: String
//
// Since there is no type of which all the above values are members, the type-variable constraint has been violated.
UnaryTypeVariable :: String -> Type -> Type
Combines
UnaryType and
TypeVariable.
To define a unary type variable
t a one must provide:
a name (conventionally matching
^[a-z]$); and
the type of
a.
Consider the type of a generalized
map:
map :: Functor f => (a -> b) -> f a -> f b
f is a unary type variable. With two (nullary) type variables, one
unary type variable, and one type class it's possible to define a
fully polymorphic
map function:
const $ = require ('sanctuary-def');
const Z = require ('sanctuary-type-classes');
const a = $.TypeVariable ('a');
const b = $.TypeVariable ('b');
const f = $.UnaryTypeVariable ('f');
// map :: Functor f => (a -> b) -> f a -> f b
const map =
def ('map')
({f: [Z.Functor]})
([$.Function ([a, b]), f (a), f (b)])
(f => functor => Z.map (f, functor));
Whereas a regular type variable is fully resolved (
a might become
Array (Array String), for example), a unary type variable defers to
its type argument, which may itself be a type variable. The type argument
corresponds to the type argument of a unary type or the second type
argument of a binary type. The second type argument of
Map k v, for
example, is
v. One could replace
Functor => f with
Map k or with
Map Integer, but not with
Map.
This shallow inspection makes it possible to constrain a value's "outer" and "inner" types independently.
BinaryTypeVariable :: String -> Type -> Type -> Type
Combines
BinaryType and
TypeVariable.
To define a binary type variable
t a b one must provide:
a name (conventionally matching
^[a-z]$);
the type of
a; and
the type of
b.
The more detailed explanation of
UnaryTypeVariable also applies to
BinaryTypeVariable.
Thunk :: Type -> Type
$.Thunk (T) is shorthand for
$.Function ([T]), the type comprising
every nullary function (thunk) that returns a value of type
T.
Predicate :: Type -> Type
$.Predicate (T) is shorthand for
$.Fn (T) ($.Boolean), the type
comprising every predicate function that takes a value of type
T.
One can trivially define a function of type
String -> String -> String
that concatenates two strings. This is overly restrictive, though, since
other types support concatenation (
Array a, for example).
One could use a type variable to define a polymorphic "concat" function:
// _concat :: a -> a -> a
const _concat =
def ('_concat')
({})
([a, a, a])
(x => y => x.concat (y));
_concat ('fizz') ('buzz');
// => 'fizzbuzz'
_concat ([1, 2]) ([3, 4]);
// => [1, 2, 3, 4]
_concat ([1, 2]) ('buzz');
// ! TypeError: Type-variable constraint violation
//
// _concat :: a -> a -> a
// ^ ^
// 1 2
//
// 1) [1, 2] :: Array Number
//
// 2) "buzz" :: String
//
// Since there is no type of which all the above values are members, the type-variable constraint has been violated.
The type of
_concat is misleading: it suggests that it can operate on
any two values of any one type. In fact there's an implicit constraint,
since the type must support concatenation (in mathematical
terms, the type must have a semigroup). Violating this
implicit constraint results in a run-time error in the implementation:
_concat (null) (null);
// ! TypeError: Cannot read property 'concat' of null
The solution is to constrain
a by first defining a
TypeClass
value, then specifying the constraint in the definition of the "concat"
function:
const Z = require ('sanctuary-type-classes');
// Semigroup :: TypeClass
const Semigroup = Z.TypeClass (
'my-package/Semigroup',
'http://example.com/my-package#Semigroup',
[],
x => x != null && typeof x.concat === 'function'
);
// concat :: Semigroup a => a -> a -> a
const concat =
def ('concat')
({a: [Semigroup]})
([a, a, a])
(x => y => x.concat (y));
concat ([1, 2]) ([3, 4]);
// => [1, 2, 3, 4]
concat (null) (null);
// ! TypeError: Type-class constraint violation
//
// concat :: Semigroup a => a -> a -> a
// ^^^^^^^^^^^ ^
// 1
//
// 1) null :: Null
//
// ‘concat’ requires ‘a’ to satisfy the Semigroup type-class constraint; the value at position 1 does not.
//
// See http://example.com/my-package#Semigroup for information about the my-package/Semigroup type class.
Multiple constraints may be placed on a type variable by including
multiple
TypeClass values in the array (e.g.
{a: [Foo, Bar, Baz]}).