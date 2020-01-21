openbase logo
san

sancho

by Ben McMahen
3.5.6 (see all)

Responsive and accessible React UI components built with Typescript

Readme


Features

  • Beautiful, generic components that you can make your own.
  • Highly responsive. Sancho takes mobile seriously, with built in support for gestures.
  • Accessible.
  • A fully customizable theme, which includes a dark and light mode.
  • Fully typed for use with Typescript.
  • Support for tree shaking. Bundle only those components that you need.
  • An ever-growing list of components.

View the documentation for full details.

Getting started

Install Sancho and Emotion using yarn or npm:

yarn add sancho @emotion/core @emotion/css

And import your desired components into your React project.

import { Button } from "sancho";

function MyApp() {
  return <Button>Hello world</Button>;
}

Sample projects

Julienne


Julienne is a small application built with Sancho and Firebase which helps you share recipes with family and friends. View the source here.

Captioner


Captioner is an in-browser tool for generating captions for your videos. It's also built with Sancho and Firebase. View the source here.

Development

git clone https://github.com/bmcmahen/sancho.git
cd sancho
yarn
yarn run storybook

License

MIT

