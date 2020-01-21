[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/sancho/latest.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/sancho) [![Tweet](https://img.shields.io/twitter/url/http/shields.io.svg?style=social)](https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Sancho%20is%20a%20responsive%20and%20accessible%20design%20system%20built%20with%20React%2C%20Typescript%20and%20Emotion&url=https://sancho-ui.com&hashtags=react,design,javascript) [![Follow on Twitter](https://img.shields.io/twitter/follow/benmcmahen.svg?style=social&logo=twitter)]( https://twitter.com/intent/follow?screen_name=benmcmahen )

Features

Beautiful, generic components that you can make your own.

Highly responsive. Sancho takes mobile seriously, with built in support for gestures.

Accessible.

A fully customizable theme, which includes a dark and light mode.

Fully typed for use with Typescript.

Support for tree shaking. Bundle only those components that you need.

An ever-growing list of components.

View the documentation for full details.

Getting started

Install Sancho and Emotion using yarn or npm:

yarn add sancho @emotion /core @emotion /css

And import your desired components into your React project.

import { Button } from "sancho" ; function MyApp ( ) { return < Button > Hello world </ Button > ; }

Sample projects

Julienne

Julienne is a small application built with Sancho and Firebase which helps you share recipes with family and friends. View the source here.

Captioner

Captioner is an in-browser tool for generating captions for your videos. It's also built with Sancho and Firebase. View the source here.

Development

git clone https://github.com/bmcmahen/sancho.git cd sancho yarn yarn run storybook

License

MIT