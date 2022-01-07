< html >

< head >

< title >

</ title >

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/san@latest" >

</ script >

</ head >

< body >

< script >

const MyApp = san.defineComponent({ template: ` < div > < input type = "text" value = "{=name=}" > < p > Hello {{name}} ! </ p > </ div > ` }); let myApp = new MyApp({ data: { name: 'San' } }); myApp.attach(document.body);

</ script >

</ body >