san

by baidu
3.11.1 (see all)

A fast, portable, flexible JavaScript component framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

189

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

64

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logo

SAN

一个快速、轻量、灵活的 JavaScript 组件框架
A fast, portable, flexible JavaScript component framework.

HomePage 网站

安装(Install)

NPM:

$ npm i san

CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/san@latest"></script>

发布文件说明(Dist Files Information)

快速开始(Quick Start)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

<head>
    <title>Quick Start</title>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/san@latest"></script>
</head>

<body>
    <script>
        const MyApp = san.defineComponent({
            template: `
                <div>
                    <input type="text" value="{=name=}">
                    <p>Hello {{name}}!</p>
                </div>
            `
        });

        let myApp = new MyApp({
            data: {
                name: 'San'
            }
        });
        myApp.attach(document.body);
    </script>
</body>

</html>

示例(Examples)

文档(Document)

周边(Companions)

说明(Description)
san-devtools调试应用的工具和扩展
Development tools for debugging applications
san-router支持 hash 和 html5 模式的 Router
SPA/MPA Router
san-store应用状态管理套件
Application States Management
san-updateImmutable的对象更新库
Immutable Data Update
san-composition组合式 API
Composition API
san-ssr服务端渲染框架与工具库
SSR framework and utils
santdAnt Design 风格的组件库
Components Library following the Ant Design specification
san-muiMaterial Design 风格的组件库
Material Design Components Library
san-xui百度云控制台风格的组件库
A Set of UI Components that widely used on Baidu Cloud Console
sannyVSCode 插件
VSCode extension for SAN
san-cli帮助快速搭建应用的命令行工具
A CLI tooling for rapid development
san-loader支持 sfc 的 Webpack loader
Webpack loader for single-file components
san-factory组件工厂能帮助你在不同环境下更灵活的装配组件
Component register and instantiation
san-anode-utilsANode 处理工具库
Util Functions for ANode
san-test-utils单元测试工具库
The unit testing utility library

变更历史(ChangeLog)

Please visit document ChangeLog

License

San is MIT licensed.

