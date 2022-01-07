一个快速、轻量、灵活的 JavaScript 组件框架
A fast, portable, flexible JavaScript component framework.
NPM:
$ npm i san
CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/san@latest"></script>
发布文件说明(Dist Files Information)
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Quick Start</title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/san@latest"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
const MyApp = san.defineComponent({
template: `
<div>
<input type="text" value="{=name=}">
<p>Hello {{name}}!</p>
</div>
`
});
let myApp = new MyApp({
data: {
name: 'San'
}
});
myApp.attach(document.body);
</script>
</body>
</html>
|说明(Description)
|san-devtools
|调试应用的工具和扩展
Development tools for debugging applications
|san-router
|支持 hash 和 html5 模式的 Router
SPA/MPA Router
|san-store
|应用状态管理套件
Application States Management
|san-update
|Immutable的对象更新库
Immutable Data Update
|san-composition
|组合式 API
Composition API
|san-ssr
|服务端渲染框架与工具库
SSR framework and utils
|santd
|Ant Design 风格的组件库
Components Library following the Ant Design specification
|san-mui
|Material Design 风格的组件库
Material Design Components Library
|san-xui
|百度云控制台风格的组件库
A Set of UI Components that widely used on Baidu Cloud Console
|sanny
|VSCode 插件
VSCode extension for SAN
|san-cli
|帮助快速搭建应用的命令行工具
A CLI tooling for rapid development
|san-loader
|支持 sfc 的 Webpack loader
Webpack loader for single-file components
|san-factory
|组件工厂能帮助你在不同环境下更灵活的装配组件
Component register and instantiation
|san-anode-utils
|ANode 处理工具库
Util Functions for ANode
|san-test-utils
|单元测试工具库
The unit testing utility library
Please visit document ChangeLog
San is MIT licensed.