List of common sample rates.
|Sample rate
|Meaning
|8,000 Hz
|Adequate for human speech but without sibilance. Used in telephone/walkie-talkie.
|11,025 Hz
|Used for lower-quality PCM, MPEG audio and for audio analysis of subwoofer bandpasses.
|16,000 Hz
|Used in most VoIP and VVoIP, extension of telephone narrowband.
|22,050 Hz
|Used for lower-quality PCM and MPEG audio and for audio analysis of low frequency energy.
|44,100 Hz
|Audio CD, most commonly used rate with MPEG-1 audio (VCD, SVCD, MP3). Covers the 20 kHz bandwidth.
|48,000 Hz
|Standard sampling rate used by professional digital video equipment, could reconstruct frequencies up to 22 kHz.
|88,200 Hz
|Used by some professional recording equipment when the destination is CD, such as mixers, EQs, compressors, reverb, crossovers and recording devices.
|96,000 Hz
|DVD-Audio, LPCM DVD tracks, Blu-ray audio tracks, HD DVD audio tracks.
|176,400 Hz
|Used in HDCD recorders and other professional applications for CD production.
|192,000 Hz
|Used with audio on professional video equipment. DVD-Audio, LPCM DVD tracks, Blu-ray audio tracks, HD DVD audio tracks.
|352,800 Hz
|Digital eXtreme Definition. Used for recording and editing Super Audio CDs.
|384,000 Hz
|Highest sample rate available for common software. Allows for precise peak detection.
See sample rates table.
const rates = require('sample-rate')
rates // [8000, 11025, ... 384000]