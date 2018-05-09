openbase logo
sample-rate

by audiojs
2.0.1 (see all)

List of common sample rates

Readme

sample-rate

List of common sample rates.

Sample rateMeaning
8,000 HzAdequate for human speech but without sibilance. Used in telephone/walkie-talkie.
11,025 HzUsed for lower-quality PCM, MPEG audio and for audio analysis of subwoofer bandpasses.
16,000 HzUsed in most VoIP and VVoIP, extension of telephone narrowband.
22,050 HzUsed for lower-quality PCM and MPEG audio and for audio analysis of low frequency energy.
44,100 HzAudio CD, most commonly used rate with MPEG-1 audio (VCD, SVCD, MP3). Covers the 20 kHz bandwidth.
48,000 HzStandard sampling rate used by professional digital video equipment, could reconstruct frequencies up to 22 kHz.
88,200 HzUsed by some professional recording equipment when the destination is CD, such as mixers, EQs, compressors, reverb, crossovers and recording devices.
96,000 HzDVD-Audio, LPCM DVD tracks, Blu-ray audio tracks, HD DVD audio tracks.
176,400 HzUsed in HDCD recorders and other professional applications for CD production.
192,000 HzUsed with audio on professional video equipment. DVD-Audio, LPCM DVD tracks, Blu-ray audio tracks, HD DVD audio tracks.
352,800 HzDigital eXtreme Definition. Used for recording and editing Super Audio CDs.
384,000 HzHighest sample rate available for common software. Allows for precise peak detection.

See sample rates table.

Usage

npm install sample-rate

const rates = require('sample-rate')

rates // [8000, 11025, ... 384000]

