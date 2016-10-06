Flexible audio sample player for browser:
var player = require('sample-player')
var ac = new AudioContext()
var sample = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>)
sample.start()
sample.start() // can start several samples at the same time
sample.stop() // stop all playing sounds
## Features
Pass a map of names to audio buffers to create a multi-sample player:
var player = require('sample-player')
var ac = new AudioContext()
var drums = player(ac, {
kick: <AudioBuffer>,
snare: <AudioBuffer>,
hihat: <AudioBuffer>
})
drums.start('kick')
drums.start('snare', ac.currentTime, { gain: 0.5 })
If the buffers are mapped to note names, you can pass note names (including enharmonics) or midi numbers:
var samples = { 'C2': <AudioBuffer>, 'Db2': <AudioBuffer>, ... }
var piano = player(ac, samples)
piano.start(69) // => Plays 'A4'
piano.start('C#2') // => Plays 'Db2'
Decimal midi note numbers can be used to detune the notes:
piano.start(69.5) // => Plays a note in the middle of 'A4' and 'Bb4'
You can register event handlers with the
on function:
var drums = player(ac, { kick: ..., snare: ..., hihat ... })
drums.on('start', function (when, name) {
console.log('start', name)
})
drums.on('ended', function (when, name) {
console.log('ended', name)
})
drums.start('kick')
// console logs 'start kick'
// console.logs 'ended kick' when sound ends
To add a listener to all events use:
player.on(function (eventName, when, obj, opts)).
Currently it fires:
start,
started,
stop,
ended,
scheduled
You can apply an amplitude envelope control player-wide or shot-wide. You can pass a signle
adsr option with an array of
[attack, decay, sustain, release] or add each parameter to the options object:
// using a single option to set all envelop
var longSound = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>, { adsr: [1.2, 0.5, 0.8, 1.3] })
longSound.start()
// override only the attack
longSound.start(ac.currentTime + 10, { attack: 3 })
#### Listen to midi inputs
Easily attach the player to a Web MIDI API
MidiInput:
var piano = player(...)
window.navigator.requestMIDIAccess().then(function (midiAccess) {
midiAccess.inputs.forEach(function (midiInput) {
piano.listenToMidi(midiInput)
})
})
#### Schedule to play buffers at given times
var buffers = { 'C2': <AudioBuffer>, 'Db2': <AudioBuffer>, ... }
var marimba = player(ac, buffers)
marimba.schedule(ac.currentTime, [
{ note: 'c2', time: 0, gain: 0.9 },
{ note: 'e2', time: 0.25, gain: 0.7 },
{ note: 'g2', time: 0.5, gain: 0.5 },
{ note: 'c3', time: 0.75, gain: 0.3 }
])
## Install
Via npm:
npm i --save sample-player or grab the browser ready file which exports
SamplePlayer as window global.
The options can be passed to the
SamplePlayer function to apply to all buffers, or to
start function to apply to one shot.
gain: float between 0 to 1
attack: the attack time of the amplitude envelope
decay: the decay time of the amplitude envelope
sustain: the sustain gain value of the amplitude envelope
release: the release time of the amplitude envelope
adsr: an array of
[attack, decay, sustain, release]. Overrides other parameters.
duration: set the playing duration in seconds of the buffer(s)
loop: set to true to loop the audio buffer
player
Create a sample player.
Returns:
player - the player
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ac
AudioContext
|the audio context
|source
ArrayBuffer |
Object.<String, ArrayBuffer>
|options
Onject
|(Optional) an options object
Example
var SamplePlayer = require('sample-player')
var ac = new AudioContext()
var snare = SamplePlayer(ac, <AudioBuffer>)
snare.start()
player
An alias for
player.start
See: player.start
AudioNode
Start a sample buffer. The returned object has a function
stop(when) to stop the sound.
Returns:
AudioNode - an audio node with a
stop function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|the name of the buffer. If the source of the SamplePlayer is one sample buffer, this parameter is not required
|when
Float
|(Optional) when to start (current time if by default)
|options
Object
|additional sample playing options
Example
// A single sample player
var sample = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>).connect(ac.destination)
var first = sample.start(ac.currentTime, { loop: true })
var second = sample.start(ac.currentTime + 0.5, { loop: true, gain: 0.7 }) // name not required since is only one AudioBuffer
first.stop(ac.currentTime + 1) // only stops first sound
sample.stop() // stop all sounds
Example
// A multi-sample player
var drums = player(ac, { snare: <AudioBuffer>, kick: <AudioBuffer>, ... }).connect(ac.destination)
drums.start('snare')
drums.start('snare', 0, { gain: 0.3 })
Array
Stop some or all samples
Returns:
Array - an array of ids of the stoped samples
|Param
|Type
|Description
|when
Float
|(Optional) an absolute time in seconds (or currentTime if not specified)
|nodes
Array
|(Optional) an array of nodes or nodes ids to stop
Example
var longSound = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>).connect(ac.destination)
longSound.start(ac.currentTime)
longSound.start(ac.currentTime + 1)
longSound.start(ac.currentTime + 2)
longSound.stop(ac.currentTime + 3) // stop the three sounds
AudioPlayer
Connect the player to a destination node
Chainable
Returns:
AudioPlayer - the player
|Param
|Type
|Description
|destination
AudioNode
|the destination node
Example
var sample = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>).connect(ac.destination)
SamplePlayer
Adds a listener of an event
Chainable
Returns:
SamplePlayer - the player
|Param
|Type
|Description
|event
String
|the event name
|callback
function
|the event handler
Example
player.on('start', function(time, note) {
console.log(time, note)
})
Array
Schedule a list of events to be played at specific time.
It supports two formats of events:
[time, note]
{ time: ?, [name|note|midi|key]: ? }
Returns:
Array - an array of ids
|Param
|Type
|Description
|when
Float
|an absolute time to start (or AudioContext's currentTime if it's less than currentTime)
|source
Array
|the events array
Example
// Event format: [time, note]
var piano = player(ac, ...).connect(ac.destination)
piano.schedule(0, [ [0, 'C2'], [0.5, 'C3'], [1, 'C4'] ])
Example
// Event format: object { time: , name: }
var drums = player(ac, ...).connect(ac.destination)
drums.schedule(ac.currentTime, [
{ name: 'kick', time: 0 },
{ name: 'snare', time: 0.5 },
{ name: 'kick', time: 1 },
{ name: 'snare', time: 1.5 }
])
SamplePlayer
Connect a player to a midi input
The options accepts:
Returns:
SamplePlayer - the player
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
MIDIInput
|options
Object
|(Optional)
Example
var piano = player(...)
window.navigator.requestMIDIAccess().then(function (midiAccess) {
midiAccess.inputs.forEach(function (midiInput) {
piano.listenToMidi(midiInput)
})
})
To run the test, clone this repo and:
npm install
npm test
To run the examples:
npm i -g budo
budo examples/microtone.js
(Take a look into
examples folder)
MIT License