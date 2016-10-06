Flexible audio sample player for browser:

var player = require ( 'sample-player' ) var ac = new AudioContext() var sample = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>) sample.start() sample.start() sample.stop()

## Features

Create multi-sample player

Pass a map of names to audio buffers to create a multi-sample player:

var player = require ( 'sample-player' ) var ac = new AudioContext() var drums = player(ac, { kick : <AudioBuffer>, snare: <AudioBuffer>, hihat: <AudioBuffer> }) drums.start('kick') drums.start('snare', ac.currentTime, { gain: 0.5 })

Map note names to midi (and oposite)

If the buffers are mapped to note names, you can pass note names (including enharmonics) or midi numbers:

var samples = { 'C2' : <AudioBuffer>, 'Db2': <AudioBuffer>, ... } var piano = player(ac, samples) piano.start(69) // => Plays 'A4' piano.start('C#2') // => Plays 'Db2'

Decimal midi note numbers can be used to detune the notes:

piano.start( 69.5 )

Events

You can register event handlers with the on function:

var drums = player(ac, { kick : ..., snare : ..., hihat ... }) drums.on( 'start' , function ( when, name ) { console .log( 'start' , name) }) drums.on( 'ended' , function ( when, name ) { console .log( 'ended' , name) }) drums.start( 'kick' )

To add a listener to all events use: player.on(function (eventName, when, obj, opts)) .

Currently it fires: start , started , stop , ended , scheduled

Amplitude envelope control

You can apply an amplitude envelope control player-wide or shot-wide. You can pass a signle adsr option with an array of [attack, decay, sustain, release] or add each parameter to the options object:

var longSound = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>, { adsr : [ 1.2 , 0.5 , 0.8 , 1.3 ] }) longSound.start() longSound.start(ac.currentTime + 10 , { attack : 3 })

#### Listen to midi inputs

Easily attach the player to a Web MIDI API MidiInput :

var piano = player(...) window .navigator.requestMIDIAccess().then( function ( midiAccess ) { midiAccess.inputs.forEach( function ( midiInput ) { piano.listenToMidi(midiInput) }) })

#### Schedule to play buffers at given times

var buffers = { 'C2' : <AudioBuffer>, 'Db2': <AudioBuffer>, ... } var marimba = player(ac, buffers) marimba.schedule(ac.currentTime, [ { note: 'c2', time: 0, gain: 0.9 }, { note: 'e2', time: 0.25, gain: 0.7 }, { note: 'g2', time: 0.5, gain: 0.5 }, { note: 'c3', time: 0.75, gain: 0.3 } ])

## Install

Via npm: npm i --save sample-player or grab the browser ready file which exports SamplePlayer as window global.

Options

The options can be passed to the SamplePlayer function to apply to all buffers, or to start function to apply to one shot.

gain : float between 0 to 1

: float between 0 to 1 attack : the attack time of the amplitude envelope

: the attack time of the amplitude envelope decay : the decay time of the amplitude envelope

: the decay time of the amplitude envelope sustain : the sustain gain value of the amplitude envelope

: the sustain gain value of the amplitude envelope release : the release time of the amplitude envelope

: the release time of the amplitude envelope adsr : an array of [attack, decay, sustain, release] . Overrides other parameters.

: an array of . Overrides other parameters. duration : set the playing duration in seconds of the buffer(s)

: set the playing duration in seconds of the buffer(s) loop : set to true to loop the audio buffer

API

SamplePlayer(ac, source, options) ⇒ player

Create a sample player.

Returns: player - the player

Param Type Description ac AudioContext the audio context source ArrayBuffer | Object.<String, ArrayBuffer> options Onject (Optional) an options object

Example

var SamplePlayer = require ( 'sample-player' ) var ac = new AudioContext() var snare = SamplePlayer(ac, <AudioBuffer>) snare.start()

An alias for player.start See: player.start

player.start(name, when, options) ⇒ AudioNode

Start a sample buffer. The returned object has a function stop(when) to stop the sound.

Returns: AudioNode - an audio node with a stop function

Param Type Description name String the name of the buffer. If the source of the SamplePlayer is one sample buffer, this parameter is not required when Float (Optional) when to start (current time if by default) options Object additional sample playing options

Example

var sample = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>).connect(ac.destination) var first = sample.start(ac.currentTime, { loop : true }) var second = sample.start(ac.currentTime + 0.5 , { loop : true , gain : 0.7 }) first.stop(ac.currentTime + 1 ) sample.stop()

Example

var drums = player(ac, { snare : <AudioBuffer>, kick: <AudioBuffer>, ... }).connect(ac.destination) drums.start('snare') drums.start('snare', 0, { gain: 0.3 })

player.stop(when, nodes) ⇒ Array

Stop some or all samples

Returns: Array - an array of ids of the stoped samples

Param Type Description when Float (Optional) an absolute time in seconds (or currentTime if not specified) nodes Array (Optional) an array of nodes or nodes ids to stop

Example

var longSound = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>).connect(ac.destination) longSound.start(ac.currentTime) longSound.start(ac.currentTime + 1 ) longSound.start(ac.currentTime + 2 ) longSound.stop(ac.currentTime + 3 )

player.connect(destination) ⇒ AudioPlayer

Connect the player to a destination node

Chainable

Returns: AudioPlayer - the player

Param Type Description destination AudioNode the destination node

Example

var sample = player(ac, <AudioBuffer>).connect(ac.destination)

Adds a listener of an event

Chainable

Returns: SamplePlayer - the player

Param Type Description event String the event name callback function the event handler

Example

player.on( 'start' , function ( time, note ) { console .log(time, note) })

player.schedule(when, events) ⇒ Array

Schedule a list of events to be played at specific time.

It supports two formats of events:

An array with [time, note]

An array with objects { time: ?, [name|note|midi|key]: ? }

Returns: Array - an array of ids

Param Type Description when Float an absolute time to start (or AudioContext's currentTime if it's less than currentTime) source Array the events array

Example

var piano = player(ac, ...).connect(ac.destination) piano.schedule( 0 , [ [ 0 , 'C2' ], [ 0.5 , 'C3' ], [ 1 , 'C4' ] ])

Example

var drums = player(ac, ...).connect(ac.destination) drums.schedule(ac.currentTime, [ { name : 'kick' , time : 0 }, { name : 'snare' , time : 0.5 }, { name : 'kick' , time : 1 }, { name : 'snare' , time : 1.5 } ])

Connect a player to a midi input

The options accepts:

channel: the channel to listen to. Listen to all channels by default.

Returns: SamplePlayer - the player

Param Type Description input MIDIInput options Object (Optional)

Example

var piano = player(...) window .navigator.requestMIDIAccess().then( function ( midiAccess ) { midiAccess.inputs.forEach( function ( midiInput ) { piano.listenToMidi(midiInput) }) })

Run tests and examples

To run the test, clone this repo and:

npm install npm test

To run the examples:

npm i -g budo budo examples/microtone.js

(Take a look into examples folder)

License

MIT License