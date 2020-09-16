SAMMIE - Serverless Application Model Made Infinitely Easier

AWS's Serverless Application Model (SAM) is the official AWS provided way to define serverless applications. sammie's purpose is to get you set up and deployed in seconds using SAM.

Features

Generate a minimal yet flexible SAM template for you to get started.

Simplify SAM's complex packaging & deploy steps & flags into a simple deploy command.

command. Provide a best practice for deploying multiple environments.

Prerequisites

AWS CLI - sammie uses this for all AWS operations under the hood.

Quickstart

npm i sammie -g sammie init my-app sammie deploy

This will generate a serverless application, deploy it to a development environment, and direct you to your app served over https!

Commands

init - Generates a serverless application including a SAM template & lambda function

sammie init <name>

Options:

-y, --yaml : Generate yaml for SAM template. Defaults to json, because javascript.

deploy - Deploys application

sammie deploy

Options:

-t, --template : Path to a SAM template. Defaults to sam.(json|yaml) in the current directory.

-e, --environment : An environment name to deploy. Defaults to "development".

-p, --parameters : A list of parameters to override in your template.

-s, --stack-name : Option to override the auto-generated environment stack name.

--s3-bucket : S3 bucket where code is uploaded. Defaults to Parameters.bucketName in template which is generated for you.

--s3-prefix : S3 path prefix added to the packaged code file. Defaults to stackName/year.

Environments

It's a best practice to create completely separate stacks for each of your application's environments, rather than a single stack with multiple lambda qualifiers, API Gateway stages, and permissions. This makes your application more portable and reduces the blast radius of taking down your live application during the development cycle.

To support this, sammie will deploy separate stacks for you based on the environment option:

E.g. your stack name is "my-app":

sammie deploy will deploy stack "my-app-development" (development is the default)

sammie deploy --environment production will deploy stack "my-app-production"

Environment variables & properties

To help add environment specific variables & properties, you can create separate SAM templates named with the environment suffix.

E.g. sam-production.json containing the following, will get merged with your base template sam.json upon sammie deploy --environment production