SAML Protocol middleware to create SAMLP identity providers for node.js.

Installation

npm install samlp

Supported Node Versions

node >= 12

Introduction

This middleware is meant to generate a valid SAML Protocol identity provider endpoint that speaks saml.

The idea is that you will use another mechanism to validate the user first.

The endpoint supports metadata as well in the url /FederationMetadata/2007-06/FederationMetadata.xml .

Login (Authentication Flow)

Usage

Options

Name Description Default cert public key used by this identity provider REQUIRED key private key used by this identity provider REQUIRED getPostURL get the url to post the token f(audience, samlRequestDom, req, callback) REQUIRED issuer the name of the issuer of the token REQUIRED audience the audience for the saml token req.query.SAMLRequest.Issuer getUserFromRequest how to extract the user information from request function(req) { return req.user; } profileMapper mapper to map users to claims (see PassportProfileMapper) PassportProfileMapper signatureAlgorithm signature algorithm, options: rsa-sha1, rsa-sha256 'rsa-sha256' digestAlgorithm digest algorithm, options: sha1, sha256 'sha256' signResponse whether to sign the SAML response false signAssertion whether to sign the SAML assertion true RelayState state of the auth process ```req.query.RelayState sessionIndex the index of a particular session between the principal identified by the subject and the authenticating authority SessionIndex is not included responseHandler custom response handler for SAML response f(SAMLResponse, options, req, res, next) HTML response that POSTS to postUrl

Add the middleware as follows:

app.get( '/samlp' , samlp.auth({ issuer : 'the-issuer' , cert : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem' )), key : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key' )), getPostURL : function ( wtrealm, wreply, req, callback ) { return callback( null , 'http://someurl.com' ) } }));

SAML Protocol Metadata

This module also support generating SAML Protocol metadata (IDPSsoDescriptor):

app.get( '/samlp/FederationMetadata/2007-06/FederationMetadata.xml' , samlp.metadata({ issuer : 'the-issuer' , cert : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem' )), }));

It also accept two optionals parameters:

profileMapper: a class implementing the profile mapper. This is used to render the claims type information (using the metadata property). See PassportProfileMapper for more information.

endpointPath: this is the full path in your server to the auth route. By default the metadata handler uses the metadata request route without /FederationMetadata/2007..blabla.

Note: If x-forwarded-host or x-forwarded-proto are received during the HTTP request to the metadata endpoint the urls contained in the metadata will use those them as host or protocol respectively instead of the original ones from request.headers.host and request.protocol .

Logout - SLO (Single Logout)

Starting on version v2.0 Single Logout is supported (SAML 2.0 Single Logout Profile). General support for SLO among Session Participants is varies a lot. This module supports the following flows:

IdP Initiated: a logout is initiated by invoking the GET logout endpoint specified in the IdP metadata. The IdP creates a signed SAML LogoutRequest and propagates it to the involved Session Participants.

and propagates it to the involved Session Participants. SP Initiated: a Session Participant starts a SLO by sending a SAML LogoutRequest to the IdP. The IdP propagates it to the involved Session Participants.

Both flows need the IdP to accept SAML LogoutResponses from the Session Participants. This is also supported by this module.

Usage

Options

Name Description Default cert public key used by this identity provider REQUIRED key private key used by this identity provider REQUIRED issuer the name of the issuer of the token REQUIRED protocolBinding the binding to use 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:bindings:HTTP-POST' sessionParticipants an object that handles Session Participants. Check this implementation An empty object. It is REQUIRED if you want to use SLO clearIdPSession a function to be called when the logout process is finished so the IdP can clean its session function (cb){ return cb(); store an object that handles the HTTP Session. Check this implementation new SessionStore(options) Uses req.session to store the current state

Notes

options.cert: This is the public certificate of the IdP

options.key: This is the private key of the IdP. The IdP will sign its SAML LogoutRequest and LogoutResponse with this key.

and with this key. options.store: Since the logout flow will involve several requests/responses, we need to keep track of the transaction state. The default implementation uses req.session to store the transaction state via the 'flowstate' module

options.sessionParticipants: Will handle SessionParticipant objects. Each SessionParticipant object needs to have the following structure:

var sessionParticipant = { serviceProviderId : 'https://foobarsupport.zendesk.com' , nameId : 'foo@example.com' , nameIdFormat : 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:nameid-format:transient' , sessionIndex : '1' , serviceProviderLogoutURL : 'https://foobarsupport.zendesk.com/logout' , cert : sp1_credentials.cert };

Add the middleware as follows:

app.get( '/logout' , samlp.logout({ deflate : true , issuer : 'the-issuer' , protocolBinding : 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:bindings:HTTP-Redirect' , cert : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem' )), key : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key' )) })); app.post( '/logout' , samlp.logout({ issuer : 'the-issuer' , protocolBinding : 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:bindings:HTTP-POST' , cert : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem' )), key : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key' )) }));

Error handling

Errors are not sent back to the SP. To do so, you'll need to use the sendError middleware.

samlp.sendError({ RelayState : 'relayState' , issuer : 'the-issuer' , signatureAlgorithm : 'rsa-sha1' , digestAlgorithm : 'sha1' , cert : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem' )), key : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key' )), error : { description : err.message }, getPostURL : function ( req, callback ) { callback( null , 'http://someurl.com' ); } })(req, res, next);

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.