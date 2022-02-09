SAML Protocol middleware to create SAMLP identity providers for node.js.
npm install samlp
node >= 12
This middleware is meant to generate a valid SAML Protocol identity provider endpoint that speaks saml.
The idea is that you will use another mechanism to validate the user first.
The endpoint supports metadata as well in the url
/FederationMetadata/2007-06/FederationMetadata.xml.
Options
|Name
|Description
|Default
|cert
|public key used by this identity provider
|REQUIRED
|key
|private key used by this identity provider
|REQUIRED
|getPostURL
|get the url to post the token f(audience, samlRequestDom, req, callback)
|REQUIRED
|issuer
|the name of the issuer of the token
|REQUIRED
|audience
|the audience for the saml token
|req.query.SAMLRequest.Issuer
|getUserFromRequest
|how to extract the user information from request
|function(req) { return req.user; }
|profileMapper
|mapper to map users to claims (see PassportProfileMapper)
|PassportProfileMapper
|signatureAlgorithm
|signature algorithm, options: rsa-sha1, rsa-sha256
'rsa-sha256'
|digestAlgorithm
|digest algorithm, options: sha1, sha256
'sha256'
|signResponse
|whether to sign the SAML response
|false
|signAssertion
|whether to sign the SAML assertion
|true
|RelayState
|state of the auth process
|```req.query.RelayState
|sessionIndex
|the index of a particular session between the principal identified by the subject and the authenticating authority
|SessionIndex is not included
|responseHandler
|custom response handler for SAML response f(SAMLResponse, options, req, res, next)
|HTML response that POSTS to postUrl
Add the middleware as follows:
app.get('/samlp', samlp.auth({
issuer: 'the-issuer',
cert: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem')),
key: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key')),
getPostURL: function (wtrealm, wreply, req, callback) {
return callback( null, 'http://someurl.com')
}
}));
This module also support generating SAML Protocol metadata (IDPSsoDescriptor):
app.get('/samlp/FederationMetadata/2007-06/FederationMetadata.xml', samlp.metadata({
issuer: 'the-issuer',
cert: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem')),
}));
It also accept two optionals parameters:
/FederationMetadata/2007..blabla.
Note: If
x-forwarded-host or
x-forwarded-proto are received during the HTTP request to the metadata endpoint the urls contained in the metadata will use those them as host or protocol respectively instead of the original ones from
request.headers.host and
request.protocol.
Starting on version
v2.0 Single Logout is supported (SAML 2.0 Single Logout Profile). General support for SLO among Session Participants is varies a lot. This module supports the following flows:
LogoutRequest and propagates it to the involved Session Participants.
LogoutRequest to the IdP. The IdP propagates it to the involved Session Participants.
Both flows need the IdP to accept SAML
LogoutResponses from the Session Participants. This is also supported by this module.
Options
|Name
|Description
|Default
|cert
|public key used by this identity provider
|REQUIRED
|key
|private key used by this identity provider
|REQUIRED
|issuer
|the name of the issuer of the token
|REQUIRED
|protocolBinding
|the binding to use
|'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:bindings:HTTP-POST'
|sessionParticipants
|an object that handles Session Participants. Check this implementation
|An empty object. It is REQUIRED if you want to use SLO
|clearIdPSession
|a function to be called when the logout process is finished so the IdP can clean its session
|function (cb){ return cb();
|store
|an object that handles the HTTP Session. Check this implementation
|new SessionStore(options) Uses req.session to store the current state
LogoutRequest and
LogoutResponse with this key.
var sessionParticipant = {
serviceProviderId : 'https://foobarsupport.zendesk.com', // The Issuer (Session Participant id)
nameId: 'foo@example.com', // NameId Of the logged in user in the SP
nameIdFormat: 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:nameid-format:transient', // Format of the NameId
sessionIndex: '1', // The session index generated by the IdP
serviceProviderLogoutURL: 'https://foobarsupport.zendesk.com/logout', // The logout URL of the Session Participant
cert: sp1_credentials.cert // The Session Participant public certificate, used to verify the signature of the SAML requests made by this SP
};
Add the middleware as follows:
app.get('/logout', samlp.logout({
deflate: true,
issuer: 'the-issuer',
protocolBinding: 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:bindings:HTTP-Redirect',
cert: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem')),
key: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key'))
}));
app.post('/logout', samlp.logout({
issuer: 'the-issuer',
protocolBinding: 'urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:bindings:HTTP-POST',
cert: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem')),
key: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key'))
}));
Errors are not sent back to the SP. To do so, you'll need to use the
sendError middleware.
samlp.sendError({
RelayState: 'relayState',
issuer: 'the-issuer',
signatureAlgorithm: 'rsa-sha1',
digestAlgorithm: 'sha1',
cert: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.pem')),
key: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'some-cert.key')),
error: { description: err.message },
getPostURL: function (req, callback) {
callback(null, 'http://someurl.com');
}
})(req, res, next);
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.