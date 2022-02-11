Highly configuarable Node.js SAML 2.0 library for Single Sign On
Welcome all PRs for maintaining this project, or provide a link to the repositories especially for use cases alongside with different frameworks.
If you want to quickly implement SAML SSO, feel free to check out Auth0's NodeJS SDK and free plan at auth0.com/developers.
To install the stable version
Starting from v2.6, multiple schema validators are now supported. You can simply set the validator via the following global method. We have four validator modules right now, and you can write your own. The
setSchemaValidator is required since v2.6, it will throw error if you don't set at the beginning.
import * as samlify from 'samlify';
import * as validator from '@authenio/samlify-xsd-schema-validator';
// import * as validator from '@authenio/samlify-validate-with-xmllint';
// import * as validator from '@authenio/samlify-node-xmllint';
// import * as validator from '@authenio/samlify-libxml-xsd'; // only support for version of nodejs <= 8
// const validator = require('@authenio/samlify-xsd-schema-validator');
// const validator = require('@authenio/samlify-validate-with-xmllint');
// const validator = require('@authenio/samlify-node-xmllint');
// const validator = require('@authenio/samlify-libxml-xsd');
samlify.setSchemaValidator(validator);
Now you can create your own schema validator and even suppress it but you have to take the risk for accepting malicious response.
samlify.setSchemaValidator({
validate: (response: string) => {
/* implment your own or always returns a resolved promise to skip */
return Promise.resolve('skipped');
}
});
For those using Windows,
windows-build-tools should be installed globally before installing samlify if you are using
libxml validator.
yarn global add windows-build-tools
This project is now developed using TypeScript, also support Yarn which is a new package manager.
yarn global add typescript
yarn
const saml = require('samlify');
