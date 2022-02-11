samlify ·

Highly configuarable Node.js SAML 2.0 library for Single Sign On

Welcome PRs

Welcome all PRs for maintaining this project, or provide a link to the repositories especially for use cases alongside with different frameworks.

Installation

To install the stable version

Starting from v2.6, multiple schema validators are now supported. You can simply set the validator via the following global method. We have four validator modules right now, and you can write your own. The setSchemaValidator is required since v2.6, it will throw error if you don't set at the beginning.

import * as samlify from 'samlify' ; import * as validator from '@authenio/samlify-xsd-schema-validator' ; samlify.setSchemaValidator(validator);

Now you can create your own schema validator and even suppress it but you have to take the risk for accepting malicious response.

samlify.setSchemaValidator({ validate: ( response: string ) => { return Promise .resolve( 'skipped' ); } });

For those using Windows, windows-build-tools should be installed globally before installing samlify if you are using libxml validator.

yarn global add windows-build-tools

Development

This project is now developed using TypeScript, also support Yarn which is a new package manager.

yarn global add typescript yarn

Get Started

const saml = require ( 'samlify' );

See full documentation here

Example

react-samlify SP example powered by React, TypeScript and Webpack

Talks

An introduction to Single Sign On

License

MIT

Copyright

Copyright (C) 2016-present Tony Ngan, released under the MIT License.