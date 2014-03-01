openbase logo
by Leandro Boffi
0.1.14 (see all)

SAML 2.0 and 1.1 Token parser for Node.js

Documentation
1.3K

30

Last Commit

6yrs ago

7

Dependencies

5

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

SAML 2.0 & 1.1 Assertion Parser & Validator

saml20 is a simple module that allows you to parse and validate SAML 2.0 and 1.1 tokens. It has been tested with Microsoft ADFS, OKTA, and PingOne tokens.

Installation

$ npm install saml20

Usage

saml.parse(rawAssertion, cb)

rawAssertion is the SAML Assertion in string format.

Parses the rawAssertion without validating signature, expiration and audience. It allows you to get information from the token like the Issuer name in order to obtain the right public key to validate the token in a multi-providers scenario.


var saml = require('saml20');

saml.parse(rawAssertion, function(err, profile) {
    // err

    var claims = profile.claims; // Array of user attributes;
    var issuer = profile.issuer; // String Issuer name.
});

saml.validate(rawAssertion, options, cb)

rawAssertion is the SAML Assertion in string format.

options:

  • thumbprint is the thumbprint of the trusted public key (uses the public key that comes in the assertion).
  • publicKey is the trusted public key.
  • audience (optional). If it is included audience validation will take place.
  • bypassExpiration (optional). This flag indicates expiration validation bypass (useful for testing, not recommended in production environments);

You can use either thumbprint or publicKey but you should use at least one.


var saml = require('saml20');

var options = {
    thumbprint: '1aeabdfa4473ecc7efc5947b18436c575574baf8',
    audience: 'http://myservice.com/'
}

saml.validate(rawAssertion, options, function(err, profile) {
    // err

    var claims = profile.claims; // Array of user attributes;
    var issuer = profile.issuer; // String Issuer name.
});

or using publicKey:


var saml = require('saml20');

var options = {
    publicKey: 'MIICDzCCAXygAwIBAgIQVWXAvbbQyI5Bc...',
    audience: 'http://myservice.com/'
}

saml.validate(rawAssertion, options, function(err, profile) {
    // err

    var claims = profile.claims; // Array of user attributes;
    var issuer = profile.issuer; // String Issuer name.
});

Tests

Configure test/lib.index.js

In order to run the tests you must configure lib.index.js with these variables:


var issuerName = 'https://your-issuer.com';
var thumbprint = '1aeabdfa4473ecc7efc5947b19436c575574baf8';
var certificate = 'MIICDzCCAXygAwIBAgIQVWXAvbbQyI5BcFe0ssmeKTAJBgU...';
var audience = 'http://your-service.com/';

You also need to include a valid and an invalid SAML 2.0 token on test/assets/invalidToken.xml and test/assets/validToken.xml`


<Assertion ID="_1308c268-38e2-4849-9957-b7babd4a0659" IssueInstant="2014-03-01T04:04:52.919Z" Version="2.0" xmlns="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:assertion"><Issuer>https://your-issuer.com/</Issuer><ds:Signature xmlns:ds="http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#"><ds:SignedInfo><ds:CanonicalizationMethod Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#" /><ds:SignatureMethod Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmldsig-more#rsa-sha256" /><ds:Reference URI="#_1308c268-38e2-4849-9957-b7babd4a0659"><ds:Transforms><ds:Transform Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#enveloped-signature" /><ds:Transform Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#" /></ds:Transforms><ds:DigestMethod Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#sha256" /><ds:DigestValue>qJQjAuaj7adyLkl6m3T1oRhtYytu4bebq9JcQObZIu8=</ds:DigestValue></ds:Reference></ds:SignedInfo><ds:SignatureValue>amPTOSqkEq5ppbCyUgGgm....</Assertion>

To run the tests use:

$ npm test

License

MIT

