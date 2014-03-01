SAML 2.0 & 1.1 Assertion Parser & Validator

saml20 is a simple module that allows you to parse and validate SAML 2.0 and 1.1 tokens. It has been tested with Microsoft ADFS, OKTA, and PingOne tokens.

Installation

$ npm install saml20

Usage

rawAssertion is the SAML Assertion in string format.

Parses the rawAssertion without validating signature, expiration and audience. It allows you to get information from the token like the Issuer name in order to obtain the right public key to validate the token in a multi-providers scenario.

var saml = require ( 'saml20' ); saml.parse(rawAssertion, function ( err, profile ) { var claims = profile.claims; var issuer = profile.issuer; });

options :

thumbprint is the thumbprint of the trusted public key (uses the public key that comes in the assertion).

is the thumbprint of the trusted public key (uses the public key that comes in the assertion). publicKey is the trusted public key.

is the trusted public key. audience (optional). If it is included audience validation will take place.

(optional). If it is included audience validation will take place. bypassExpiration (optional). This flag indicates expiration validation bypass (useful for testing, not recommended in production environments);

You can use either thumbprint or publicKey but you should use at least one.

var saml = require ( 'saml20' ); var options = { thumbprint : '1aeabdfa4473ecc7efc5947b18436c575574baf8' , audience : 'http://myservice.com/' } saml.validate(rawAssertion, options, function ( err, profile ) { var claims = profile.claims; var issuer = profile.issuer; });

or using publicKey:

var saml = require ( 'saml20' ); var options = { publicKey : 'MIICDzCCAXygAwIBAgIQVWXAvbbQyI5Bc...' , audience : 'http://myservice.com/' } saml.validate(rawAssertion, options, function ( err, profile ) { var claims = profile.claims; var issuer = profile.issuer; });

Tests

Configure test/lib.index.js

In order to run the tests you must configure lib.index.js with these variables:

var issuerName = 'https://your-issuer.com' ; var thumbprint = '1aeabdfa4473ecc7efc5947b19436c575574baf8' ; var certificate = 'MIICDzCCAXygAwIBAgIQVWXAvbbQyI5BcFe0ssmeKTAJBgU...' ; var audience = 'http://your-service.com/' ;

You also need to include a valid and an invalid SAML 2.0 token on test/assets/invalidToken.xml and test/assets/validToken.xml`

< Assertion ID = "_1308c268-38e2-4849-9957-b7babd4a0659" IssueInstant = "2014-03-01T04:04:52.919Z" Version = "2.0" xmlns = "urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:assertion" > < Issuer > https://your-issuer.com/ </ Issuer > < ds:Signature xmlns:ds = "http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#" > < ds:SignedInfo > < ds:CanonicalizationMethod Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#" /> < ds:SignatureMethod Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmldsig-more#rsa-sha256" /> < ds:Reference URI = "#_1308c268-38e2-4849-9957-b7babd4a0659" > < ds:Transforms > < ds:Transform Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#enveloped-signature" /> < ds:Transform Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#" /> </ ds:Transforms > < ds:DigestMethod Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#sha256" /> < ds:DigestValue > qJQjAuaj7adyLkl6m3T1oRhtYytu4bebq9JcQObZIu8= </ ds:DigestValue > </ ds:Reference > </ ds:SignedInfo > < ds:SignatureValue > amPTOSqkEq5ppbCyUgGgm.... </ Assertion >

To run the tests use:

$ npm test

License

MIT