Create SAML assertions. Supports SAML 1.1 and SAML 2.0 tokens.

Supported Node Versions

node >= 12

Usage

var saml = require ( 'saml' ).Saml20; var options = { cert : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/test-auth0.pem' ), key : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/test-auth0.key' ), issuer : 'urn:issuer' , lifetimeInSeconds : 600 , audiences : 'urn:myapp' , attributes : { 'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/emailaddress' : 'foo@bar.com' , 'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name' : 'Foo Bar' }, nameIdentifier : 'foo' , sessionIndex : '_faed468a-15a0-4668-aed6-3d9c478cc8fa' }; var signedAssertion = saml.create(options);

Everything except the cert and key is optional.

