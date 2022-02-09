openbase logo
saml

by auth0
1.0.1 (see all)

SAML assertion creation for node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

47.8K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-saml

Create SAML assertions. Supports SAML 1.1 and SAML 2.0 tokens.

Build Status

Supported Node Versions

node >= 12

Usage

var saml = require('saml').Saml20; // or Saml11

var options = {
  cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/test-auth0.pem'),
  key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/test-auth0.key'),
  issuer: 'urn:issuer',
  lifetimeInSeconds: 600,
  audiences: 'urn:myapp',
  attributes: {
    'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/emailaddress': 'foo@bar.com',
    'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name': 'Foo Bar'
  },
  nameIdentifier: 'foo',
  sessionIndex: '_faed468a-15a0-4668-aed6-3d9c478cc8fa'
};

var signedAssertion = saml.create(options);

Everything except the cert and key is optional.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

