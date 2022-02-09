Create SAML assertions. Supports SAML 1.1 and SAML 2.0 tokens.
node >= 12
var saml = require('saml').Saml20; // or Saml11
var options = {
cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/test-auth0.pem'),
key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/test-auth0.key'),
issuer: 'urn:issuer',
lifetimeInSeconds: 600,
audiences: 'urn:myapp',
attributes: {
'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/emailaddress': 'foo@bar.com',
'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name': 'Foo Bar'
},
nameIdentifier: 'foo',
sessionIndex: '_faed468a-15a0-4668-aed6-3d9c478cc8fa'
};
var signedAssertion = saml.create(options);
Everything except the cert and key is optional.
