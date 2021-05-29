openbase logo
samim-font

by Saber Rastikerdar
4.0.5 (see all)

A Persian (Farsi) Font - فونت (قلم) فارسی صمیم

Overview

Readme

Samim Font

A Persian (Farsi) Font — فونت (قلم) فارسی صمیم

npm version

توسعه این پروژه متوقف و بایگانی شده است. این موضوع شامل تمامی ابعاد پروژه از طراحی گرفته تا رفع اشکال می‌شود. قسمت ایشوهای مخزن همچنان باز است.

فونت فارسی صمیم

نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه

صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot

با تشکر از برنامه FontForge

بر مبنای فونت فونت وزیر

نسخه‌های بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی درون بسته فشرده موجود است.

فرآیند تولید بسته نهایی شامل انواع نسخه‌ها و فرمت‌ها توسط ابزار fontbuilder .انجام می‌شود

نمونه متن Sample

نمونه متن فونت صمیم

طریقه استفاده در صفحات وب

کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید: 

@font-face {
  font-family: Samim;
  src: url('Samim.eot');
  src: url('Samim.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Samim.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Samim.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Samim.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: normal;
}

@font-face {
  font-family: Samim;
  src: url('Samim-Bold.eot');
  src: url('Samim-Bold.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Samim-Bold.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Samim-Bold.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Samim-Bold.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: bold;
}

@font-face {
  font-family: Samim;
  src: url('Samim-Medium.eot');
  src: url('Samim-Medium.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
       url('Samim-Medium.woff2') format('woff2'),
       url('Samim-Medium.woff') format('woff'),
       url('Samim-Medium.ttf') format('truetype');
  font-weight: 500;
}

Install

Grab the latest release file.

bower

bower install samim-font --save

jsDelivr CDN

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/samim-font@v[X.Y.Z]/dist/font-face.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

Replace [X.Y.Z] with the latest version (e.g. 4.0.5) and integrate the font into your CSS:

font-family: 'Samim', sans-serif;

Arch Linux

Arch user's could use samim-fonts package from AUR repository to install samim font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:

pacaur -S samim-fonts

GNU/Linux

gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install samin font.

kateb install samim
or
kateb update samim

Contributors

License

SIL Open Font License Version 1.1
Copyright © 2015, Saber Rastikerdar rastikerdar

