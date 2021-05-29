A Persian (Farsi) Font — فونت (قلم) فارسی صمیم
فونت فارسی صمیم
صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot
با تشکر از برنامه FontForge
بر مبنای فونت فونت وزیر
نسخههای بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی درون بسته فشرده موجود است.
فرآیند تولید بسته نهایی شامل انواع نسخهها و فرمتها توسط ابزار fontbuilder .انجام میشود
کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید:
@font-face {
font-family: Samim;
src: url('Samim.eot');
src: url('Samim.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Samim.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Samim.woff') format('woff'),
url('Samim.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Samim;
src: url('Samim-Bold.eot');
src: url('Samim-Bold.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Samim-Bold.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Samim-Bold.woff') format('woff'),
url('Samim-Bold.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: bold;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Samim;
src: url('Samim-Medium.eot');
src: url('Samim-Medium.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Samim-Medium.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Samim-Medium.woff') format('woff'),
url('Samim-Medium.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 500;
}
Grab the latest release file.
bower install samim-font --save
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/samim-font@v[X.Y.Z]/dist/font-face.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
Replace [X.Y.Z] with the latest version (e.g. 4.0.5) and integrate the font into your CSS:
font-family: 'Samim', sans-serif;
Arch user's could use samim-fonts package from AUR repository to install samim font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:
pacaur -S samim-fonts
gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install samin font.
kateb install samim
or
kateb update samim
SIL Open Font License Version 1.1
Copyright © 2015, Saber Rastikerdar rastikerdar