Node.js wrapper for smbclient

Requirements

Requires Node.js 10+ Smbclient must be installed. This can be installed on Ubuntu with sudo apt-get install smbclient .

API

const SambaClient = require ( 'samba-client' ); let client = new SambaClient({ address : '//server/folder' , username : 'test' , password : 'test' , domain : 'WORKGROUP' , maxProtocol : 'SMB3' , maskCmd : true , }); await client.sendFile( 'somePath/file' , 'destinationFolder/name' ); await client.getFile( 'someRemotePath/file' , 'destinationFolder/name' ); await client.mkdir( 'folder/tree' , (optional) 'current/working/directory' ); await client.dir( 'remote/folder' , (optional) 'current/working/directory' ); await client.fileExists( 'remote/file' , (optional) 'current/working/directory' );

Troubleshooting

Error: spawn ENOTDIR in Electron

Pass an empty string in the Current Working Directory parameter, for more information see this PR.