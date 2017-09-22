$.geocomplete() - Version 1.7.0

jQuery Geocoding and Places Autocomplete Plugin

An advanced jQuery plugin that wraps the Google Maps API's Geocoding and Places Autocomplete services. You simply provide an input that lets you search for locations with a nice autocomplete dropdown. Optionally add a container to show an interactive map and a form that will be populated with the address details.

View the annotated source.

⚠️ NOT MAINTAINED

Please note: This project is not maintained anymore. We do not use jQuery in production and switched to React about two years ago. Feel free to discuss issues here but please do not expect new features or changes in the default behavior.

For a new and way more flexible solution, see our React Geosuggest plugin.

If you would like to take over the project, please let us know! There are many people out there who would be happy to have new supporters.

Basic Usage

To convert an input into an autocomplete field, simply call the Geocomplete plugin:

$( "input" ).geocomplete(); $.fn.geocomplete( "input" );

Examples

Here is a list of basic uses:

Simple - Single input with an event logger.

Map - Adding a map.

Location - Adding a default location.

Form - Populate form fields.

Attribute - Using custom attributes to populate data.

Multiple results - Handling multiple results from the geocoder.

Draggable - A draggable marker to redefine the position.

Styled - A styled map example.

Requirements

Make sure you include the Google Maps API with the Places Library before loading this plugin as described here.

< script src = "http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.geocomplete.js" > </ script >

If you use the plugin without showing a map you must display the "powered by Google" logo under the text field.

Trigger Request

To trigger a geocoding request from outside (eg. when hitting the "find" button), simply trigger the "geocode" event on the element.

$( "input" ).geocomplete(); $( "button.find" ).click( function ( ) { $( "input" ).trigger( "geocode" ); });

Adding a Map Preview

To link the geocode results with an interactive map, you can pass map as an option to the plugin.

$( "#my_input" ).geocomplete({ map : "#my_map" });

The map option might be a selector, a jQuery object or a DOM element.

Populate Form Data

You can pass details as an option to specify a container that will be populated when a geocoding request was successful.

By default the plugin analyses the name attribute of the containers child nodes and replaces the content. You can override the detailsAttribute to use another attribute such as data-geo .

If the element is an input, the value will be replaced otherwise the plugin overrides the current text.

If you have multiple geocomplete fields on a page, use detailsScope option scope your 'details' container.

Note: Some address components such as "country" return an additional short_name . You can access them by simply adding _short at the end of the type.

Simple Example:

< form > Latitude: < input name = "lat" type = "text" value = "" > Longitude: < input name = "lng" type = "text" value = "" > Address: < input name = "formatted_address" type = "text" value = "" > </ form >

$( "input" ).geocomplete({ details : "form" });

Advanced Example:

< div class = "details" > Latitude: < span data-geo = "lat" /> Longitude: < span data-geo = "lng" /> Address: < span data-geo = "formatted_address" /> Country Code: < span data-geo = "country_short" /> </ div >

$( "input" ).geocomplete({ details : ".details" , detailsAttribute : "data-geo" });

List of Options

The following options might be passed to the plugin call. If you omit them, they fall back to the default.

Example:

$( "#my_input" ).geocomplete({ map : "#my_map" , mapOptions : { zoom : 10 }, markerOptions : { draggable : true }, details : "#my_form" });

map - Might be a selector, a jQuery object or a DOM element. Default is false which shows no map.

- Might be a selector, a jQuery object or a DOM element. Default is which shows no map. details - The container that should be populated with data. Defaults to false which ignores the setting.

- The container that should be populated with data. Defaults to which ignores the setting. 'detailsScope' - Allows you to scope the 'details' container and have multiple geocomplete fields on one page. Must be a parent of the input. Default is 'null'

location - Location to initialize the map on. Might be an address string or an array with [latitude, longitude] or a google.maps.LatLng object. Default is false which shows a blank map.

- Location to initialize the map on. Might be an address or an with [latitude, longitude] or a object. Default is which shows a blank map. bounds - Whether to snap geocode search to map bounds. Default: true if false search globally. Alternatively pass a custom LatLngBounds object

- Whether to snap geocode search to map bounds. Default: if false search globally. Alternatively pass a custom LatLngBounds object detailsAttribute - The attribute's name to use as an indicator. Default: "name"

- The attribute's name to use as an indicator. Default: mapOptions - Options to pass to the google.maps.Map constructor. See the full list here.

- Options to pass to the constructor. See the full list here. mapOptions.zoom - The inital zoom level. Default: 14

- The inital zoom level. Default: mapOptions.scrollwheel - Whether to enable the scrollwheel to zoom the map. Default: false

- Whether to enable the scrollwheel to zoom the map. Default: mapOptions.mapTypeId - The map type. Default: "roadmap"

- The map type. Default: markerOptions - The options to pass to the google.maps.Marker constructor. See the full list here.

- The options to pass to the constructor. See the full list here. markerOptions.draggable - If the marker is draggable. Default: false . Set to true to enable dragging.

- If the marker is draggable. Default: . Set to true to enable dragging. markerOptions.disabled - Do not show marker. Default: false . Set to true to disable marker.

- Do not show marker. Default: . Set to true to disable marker. maxZoom - The maximum zoom level to zoom in after a geocoding response. Default: 16

- The maximum zoom level to zoom in after a geocoding response. Default: componentRestrictions - Option for Google Places Autocomplete to restrict results by country. See the docs

- Option for Google Places Autocomplete to restrict results by country. See the docs types - An array containing one or more of the supported types for the places request. Default: ['geocode'] See the full list here.

- An array containing one or more of the supported types for the places request. Default: See the full list here. blur - Defaults to false . When enabled it will trigger the geocoding request whenever the geofield is blured. (See jQuery .blur() )

Events

You can subscribe to events of the geocode plugin by using the default jQuery syntax:

$( "input" ) .geocomplete() .bind( "geocode:result" , function ( event, result ) { console .log(result); });

The following events are supported:

"geocode:result" - Geocode was successful. Passes the original result as described here.

- Geocode was successful. Passes the original result as described here. "geocode:error" - Fired when the geocode returns an error. Passes the current status as listed here.

- Fired when the geocode returns an error. Passes the current status as listed here. "geocode:multiple" - Fired immediately after the "result" event if multiple results were found. Passes an array of all results.

- Fired immediately after the "result" event if multiple results were found. Passes an array of all results. "geocode:dragged" - Fired when the marker's position was modified manually. Passes the updated location.

- Fired when the marker's position was modified manually. Passes the updated location. "geocode:click" - Fired when 'click' event occurs on the map. Passes the location where the click had place.

- Fired when 'click' event occurs on the map. Passes the location where the click had place. "geocode:mapdragged" - Fired when the map bounds are modified by dragging manually. Passes the location of the current map center.

- Fired when the map bounds are modified by dragging manually. Passes the location of the current map center. "geocode:idle" - Fired when the map becomes idle after panning or zooming. Passes the location of the current map center.

Methods and Properties

You can access all properties and methods of the plugin from outside. Simply add a string as the first argument to the .geocomplete method after you initialized the plugin.

Example:

$( "input" ).geocomplete({ map : ".map_canvas" }); $( "input" ).geocomplete( "find" , "NYC" ); var map = $( "input" ).geocomplete( "map" ); map.setZoom( 3 );

Address and Places Specific Component Types

The following types are supported by the geocoder and will be passed to the provided form or container:

street_address , route , intersection , political , country , administrative_area_level_1 , administrative_area_level_2 , administrative_area_level_3 , colloquial_area , locality , sublocality , neighborhood , premise , subpremise , postal_code , natural_feature , airport , park , point_of_interest , post_box , street_number , floor , room , lat , lng , viewport , location , formatted_address , location_type , bounds

For more information about address components visit http://code.google.com/apis/maps/documentation/geocoding/#Types

Additionally the following details are passed when the Places API was requested:

id , url , website , vicinity , reference , rating , international_phone_number , icon , formatted_phone_number

More information can be found here: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/places#place_details_responses

About

Developed by Martin Kleppe at Ubilabs.