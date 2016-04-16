Note: Although this is working, this project is still under development and you should not use it for production because the API may still change.

What is SAM-JS

SAM-JS is a lightweight library for building applications in the SAM architecture.

It intends to extend the discussion about SAM happening in Gitter.

What is SAM

SAM is a new reactive/functional pattern that simplifies Front-End architectures by clearly separating the business logic from the view and, in particular, strictly decoupling back-end APIs from the Front-End. SAM is technology independent and as such can be used to build Web Apps or Native Apps. It is also protocol independent and can be implemented over HTTP, WebSockets...

SAM is unapologetically driven by simplicity and challenges the complexity of frameworks like Google's Angular or Facebook's React+JSX+Flux/Redux+Saga+Thunk+GraphQL+Relay.

Example

Check the working example with devtools.

The gist

Increases the counter by clicking INC. Launches when counter reaches 10.

import { createModel } from 'sam' const container = ( store = {}, dataset = {} ) => { if (dataset.increaseBy !== undefined ) { store.counter += dataset.increaseBy } if (dataset.launch) { store.launched = true } return store } const state = store => { return { counter : store.counter, launchImminent : (store.counter == 9 ), hasLaunched : (store.launched ? true : false ), } } const nap = state => { return present => { if (state.counter == 10 && state.hasLaunched != true ) { present({ launch : true }) } } } const initialStore = { counter : 0 } const createDispatch = present => action => { switch (action.type) { case 'INC' : present({ increaseBy : 1 }) break } } const model = createModel(container, state, nap, initialStore) const dispatch = createDispatch(model.present) model.subscribe( state => { document .getElementById( 'counter' ).innerHTML = state.counter document .getElementById( 'launched' ).style.visibility = state.hasLaunched ? 'visible' : 'hidden' }) import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' model.subscribe( state => { render( < App state = {state} dispatch = {dispatch} /> , document.getElementById('root') ) })

