sam

by sam-js
0.0.7

Lightweight framework for the SAM pattern

Overview

243

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SAM-JS

Note: Although this is working, this project is still under development and you should not use it for production because the API may still change.

What is SAM-JS

SAM-JS is a lightweight library for building applications in the SAM architecture.

It intends to extend the discussion about SAM happening in Gitter.

What is SAM

SAM is a new reactive/functional pattern that simplifies Front-End architectures by clearly separating the business logic from the view and, in particular, strictly decoupling back-end APIs from the Front-End. SAM is technology independent and as such can be used to build Web Apps or Native Apps. It is also protocol independent and can be implemented over HTTP, WebSockets...

SAM is unapologetically driven by simplicity and challenges the complexity of frameworks like Google's Angular or Facebook's React+JSX+Flux/Redux+Saga+Thunk+GraphQL+Relay.

more

Developer tools

sam-devtools

Example

Check the working example with devtools.

The gist

Increases the counter by clicking INC. Launches when counter reaches 10.

import { createModel } from 'sam'

// Input: Current store, dataset presented
// Output: New store
const container = (store = {}, dataset = {}) => {
  if (dataset.increaseBy !== undefined) {
    store.counter += dataset.increaseBy
  }
  if (dataset.launch) {
    store.launched = true
  }
  return store
}

// Input: Store (from Model)
// Output: State (to View and nap)
const state = store => {
  return {
    counter: store.counter,
    launchImminent: (store.counter == 9),
    hasLaunched: (store.launched ? true : false),
  }
}

// Input: State
// Output: NAP, i.e. a function which accepts a function (present) and may or may not call it
const nap = state => {
  return present => {
    if (state.counter == 10 && state.hasLaunched != true) {
      present({ launch: true })
    }
  }
}

const initialStore = {
  counter: 0
}

// Input: Model
// Output: Dispatch, i.e. a function which accepts an action and presents values to the model
const createDispatch = present => action => {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'INC':
      present({ increaseBy: 1 })
      break
  }
}

const model = createModel(container, state, nap, initialStore)
const dispatch = createDispatch(model.present)

// You may render the View however you wish
// e.g. with Vanilla JS
model.subscribe(state => {
   document.getElementById('counter').innerHTML = state.counter
   document.getElementById('launched').style.visibility = state.hasLaunched ? 'visible' : 'hidden'
})
// or with React
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
model.subscribe(state => {
  render(
    <App state={state} dispatch={dispatch} />,
      document.getElementById('root')
  )
})

Thanks

  • JJ Dubray for the SAM architecture and starting the discussion around it.
  • Redux for promoting many awesome ideas happening in the community.
  • Jonah Fox for handing over the sam NPM package name.

