Salvattore is a library agnostic JS script that will help you organize your HTML elements according to the number of columns you specify, like jQuery Masonry.
Methods can be called on the globally exposed
salvattore object for advanced usage.
var grid = document.querySelector('#grid');
var item = document.createElement('article');
salvattore.appendElements(grid, [item]);
item.outerHTML = 'I’ve been appended!';
|Method
|Argument
|Description
|appendElements
|grid : DOM object, elements: Array of DOM objects
|Adds elements to the end of a grid.
|prependElements
|grid : DOM object, elements: Array of DOM objects
|Adds elements to a beginning of a grid. Adds multiple elements one by one before each other, so note the order.
|registerGrid
|grid : DOM object
|Adds a new grid to salvattore. Which is initialized automatically then.
|recreateColumns
|grid : DOM object
|Removes all the columns from the grid, and adds them again.
|rescanMediaQueries
|Checks stylesheets and selectors for media queries again. Recreates the columns for all grids afterwards.
We use Gulp to add polyfills and minify the script in the
dist/ folder. To make changes to the script itself, please edit
src/salvattore.js and send us a pull request.
You can even contribute by using Salvattore and sharing bugs, ideas or solutions on the Issues page. Protip: if you're posting a bug please share all the relevant data and ideally a live URL so that we can debug (yeah we do that!)