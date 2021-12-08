Salita

Automatically upgrade all dependencies and devDependencies to their latest stable semver.

Install

npm install salita -g

Usage

cd my_project salita

Options

--no-color : prevents colorized output

: prevents colorized output --json : provides parseable JSON output (also disables colors)

: provides parseable JSON output (also disables colors) --dry-run / -n : prevents changes to package.json

/ : prevents changes to --update : reflects the changes in package.json

: reflects the changes in --ignore-stars : ignore updates to packages that are set to " * "

: ignore updates to packages that are set to " " --ignore-pegged : ignore updates to packages that are pegged to a single version, rather than a range

: ignore updates to packages that are pegged to a single version, rather than a range --check : implies "dry-run"; and returns with an exit code matching the number of updated dependencies.

: implies "dry-run"; and returns with an exit code matching the number of updated dependencies. --only-changed : only show packages that have (or would have) changed

Example

You can see in the example below that dependencies are always resolved to their latest stable, instead of just the latest version tagged: