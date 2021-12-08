Automatically upgrade all dependencies and devDependencies to their latest stable semver.
npm install salita -g
# Change into directory with package.json.
cd my_project
# Upgrade all dependencies.
salita
--no-color: prevents colorized output
--json: provides parseable JSON output (also disables colors)
--dry-run /
-n: prevents changes to
package.json
--update: reflects the changes in
package.json
--ignore-stars: ignore updates to packages that are set to "
*"
--ignore-pegged: ignore updates to packages that are pegged to a single version, rather than a range
--check: implies "dry-run"; and returns with an exit code matching the number of updated dependencies.
--only-changed: only show packages that have (or would have) changed
You can see in the example below that dependencies are always resolved to their latest stable, instead of just the latest version tagged: