by Tim Branyen
0.12.3 (see all)

Automatically upgrade all NPM dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

220

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Salita

Automatically upgrade all dependencies and devDependencies to their latest stable semver.

Install

npm install salita -g

Usage

# Change into directory with package.json.
cd my_project

# Upgrade all dependencies.
salita

Options

  • --no-color: prevents colorized output
  • --json: provides parseable JSON output (also disables colors)
  • --dry-run / -n: prevents changes to package.json
  • --update: reflects the changes in package.json
  • --ignore-stars: ignore updates to packages that are set to "*"
  • --ignore-pegged: ignore updates to packages that are pegged to a single version, rather than a range
  • --check: implies "dry-run"; and returns with an exit code matching the number of updated dependencies.
  • --only-changed: only show packages that have (or would have) changed

Example

You can see in the example below that dependencies are always resolved to their latest stable, instead of just the latest version tagged:

Terminal

