👽 A easy to install, run and update Node.js script for the Steam salien mini-game.

A Node.js implementation of https://github.com/SteamDatabase/SalienCheat by xPaw with additional features!

🌈 Features

Note: We'll try our best to keep this version up to date with the PHP and other versions! Suggestions welcome.

🕹️ How to use this

Install Node.js. (Version 10 and above) Log into Steam in your browser. Open the following URL: https://steamcommunity.com/saliengame/gettoken. You should be able to find the bit that looks like "token":"xxxxxxxx" . Copy whatever is inside the second quotes, (e.g. xxxxxxxx ). Open PowerShell on Windows. (Tip: Start > Run > type powershell.exe > Enter) Run npm install -g salien-script-js to install this project. Run the script by typing salien-script-js --token xxxxxxxx where xxxxxxxx is your token from step 3.

Remeber to drop us a ⭐ star on the project if you appreciate this script!

Close/cancel any running script windows Open PowerShell on Windows. Run npm i -g salien-script-js Re-run your scripts using the same command

Easy right?

👌 Represent your Steam Group (Optional)

If you'd like to represent a specific steam group, simply pass the --group option with the ID of the group.

salien-script-js --token xxxxxxxx --group 123456789

You can get your group id by going to https://steamcommunity.com/groups/YOUR_GROUP_NAME_HERE/memberslistxml/?xml=1 and replacing YOUR_GROUP_NAME_HERE with the group name shown at the end of your groups url.

You must be a member of a group to represent that group!

If you'd like to team up with an established larger group please consider using either:

/r/saliens id: 103582791462557324

SteamDB id: 103582791434298690

100Pals id: 103582791454524084

👥 Multiple tokens/scripts

Simply open another PowerShell window and run salien-script-js --token yyyyyyyy --name "name of this script" where yyyyyyyy is your other accounts token and name of this script if what you'd like to see in the log outputs.

Advanced: CLI Arguments

Usage: salien-script-js [options] Options: --token, -t Your Saliens game token. --group, -g (Optional) The ID of a steam group yo u'd like to represent. --name, -n (Optional) The name to display on this instance of the script. --logRequests, -l (Optional) Set to true if you' d like to show Steam API requests in the logs.

Advanced: 📦 Usage as an npm package

const SalienScript = require ( 'salien-script-js' ); const config = { token : '' , clan : '' , name : '' , }; const salien = new SalienScript(config); salien.init();

Advanced: 🐳 Running as a Docker container

The provided Dockerfile allows you to build this repository as a Docker container. To do that, clone the following repo and run the following commands.

$ docker build -t salien-script-js . $ docker run -d --name salien-script-js salien-script-js [options]

You can also set up continuous deployment through Docker Hub. Read the following comment for a guide.

👨‍💻 Contributing and Development

Want to help out? Awesome! 👍

Pull the repo and you can run the script with node cli.js -t TOKEN .

PRs, suggestions, fixes and improvements all welcome.

License

This project is licensed under MIT