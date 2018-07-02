👽 A easy to install, run and update Node.js script for the Steam salien mini-game.
A Node.js implementation of https://github.com/SteamDatabase/SalienCheat by xPaw with additional features!
Note: We'll try our best to keep this version up to date with the PHP and other versions! Suggestions welcome.
"token":"xxxxxxxx". Copy whatever is inside the second quotes, (e.g.
xxxxxxxx).
powershell.exe > Enter)
npm install -g salien-script-js to install this project.
salien-script-js --token xxxxxxxx where
xxxxxxxx is your token from step 3.
Remeber to drop us a ⭐ star on the project if you appreciate this script!
npm i -g salien-script-js
Easy right?
If you'd like to represent a specific steam group, simply pass the
--group option with the ID of the group.
salien-script-js --token xxxxxxxx --group 123456789
You can get your group id by going to https://steamcommunity.com/groups/YOUR_GROUP_NAME_HERE/memberslistxml/?xml=1 and replacing
YOUR_GROUP_NAME_HERE with the group name shown at the end of your groups url.
You must be a member of a group to represent that group!
If you'd like to team up with an established larger group please consider using either:
103582791462557324
103582791434298690
103582791454524084
Simply open another PowerShell window and run
salien-script-js --token yyyyyyyy --name "name of this script" where
yyyyyyyy is your other accounts token and
name of this script if what you'd like to see in the log outputs.
Usage:
salien-script-js [options]
Options:
--token, -t Your Saliens game token.
--group, -g (Optional) The ID of a steam group you'd like to represent.
--name, -n (Optional) The name to display on this instance of the script.
--logRequests, -l (Optional) Set to true if you'd like to show Steam API requests in the logs.
const SalienScript = require('salien-script-js');
const config = {
token: '', // Your token from https://steamcommunity.com/saliengame/gettoken
clan: '', // (optional) Clan id from https://steamcommunity.com/groups/YOUR_GROUP_NAME_HERE/memberslistxml/?xml=1
name: '', // (optional) Name of this instance for logging
};
const salien = new SalienScript(config);
salien.init();
The provided Dockerfile allows you to build this repository as a Docker container. To do that, clone the following repo and run the following commands.
# builds an image of the repo
$ docker build -t salien-script-js .
# sets up a container based on said image in "detached" mode
$ docker run -d --name salien-script-js salien-script-js [options]
You can also set up continuous deployment through Docker Hub. Read the following comment for a guide.
Want to help out? Awesome! 👍
Pull the repo and you can run the script with
node cli.js -t TOKEN.
PRs, suggestions, fixes and improvements all welcome.
