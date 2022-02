Introduction

This repository provides:

@salesforce/plugin-templates: oclif plugin that supports a series of commands, templates, and generators for various metadata types. It is bundled with the salesforcedx plugin.

@salesforce/templates to support the plugin and Salesforce VS Code extensions.

Getting Started

If you're interested in contributing, take a look at the CONTRIBUTING guide.

If you're interested in building the plugin and library locally, take a look at the development doc.

You can find more information about commands that the plugin provide in the commands doc