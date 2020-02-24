Salesforce OAuth 2.0 JWT Bearer Token Flow Implementation

Installation

$ npm install salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow --save

Salesforce Configuration

Step 1 : The certificate

Create the private key and the certificate in osx terminal:

$ openssl req -nodes -new -x509 -keyout private.pem -out server.cert

Step 2 : The connected App

Create a connected app in Salesforce:

Select Enable OAuth Settings Select Use digital signatures Upload the generated certificate

Usage

Input

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) , privateKey = fs.readFileSync( 'private.pem' ).toString( 'utf8' ) , jwt = require ( "salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow" ) ; var token = jwt.getToken({ iss : "<YOUR_CONNECTED_APP_CLIENT_ID>" , sub : "<YOUR_SALESFORCE_USERNAME>" , aud : "<YOUR_AUDIENCE>" , privateKey : privateKey }, function ( err, token ) { console .log(token); } );

The audience (aud) must be:

Output

{ access_token : 'xxxxxxxxxx!ARYAQNzk4LCbHsX[...]' , scope : 'id full' , instance_url : 'https://eu6.salesforce.com' , id : 'https://login.salesforce.com/id/xxxxxxxxxxEAI/yyyyyyyyyy' , token_type : 'Bearer' }

License

MIT