sjb

salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow

by Arthur Imirzian
0.2.4

SalesForce OAuth 2.0 JWT Bearer Token Flow Implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Salesforce OAuth 2.0 JWT Bearer Token Flow Implementation

Salesforce OAuth 2.0 JWT Bearer Token Flow

Installation

$ npm install salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow --save

Salesforce Configuration

Step 1 : The certificate

Create the private key and the certificate in osx terminal:

$ openssl req  -nodes -new -x509  -keyout private.pem -out server.cert

Step 2 : The connected App

Create a connected app in Salesforce:

  1. Select Enable OAuth Settings
  2. Select Use digital signatures
  3. Upload the generated certificate

Usage

Input

const   fs = require('fs')
    ,   privateKey = fs.readFileSync('private.pem').toString('utf8')
    ,   jwt = require("salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow")
;

var token = jwt.getToken({
        iss: "<YOUR_CONNECTED_APP_CLIENT_ID>",
        sub: "<YOUR_SALESFORCE_USERNAME>",
        aud: "<YOUR_AUDIENCE>",
        privateKey: privateKey
    },
    function(err, token){
        console.log(token);
    }
);

The audience (aud) must be:

Output

{
    access_token: 'xxxxxxxxxx!ARYAQNzk4LCbHsX[...]',
    scope: 'id full',
    instance_url: 'https://eu6.salesforce.com',
    id: 'https://login.salesforce.com/id/xxxxxxxxxxEAI/yyyyyyyyyy',
    token_type: 'Bearer'
}

License

MIT

