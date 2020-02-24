Salesforce OAuth 2.0 JWT Bearer Token Flow
$ npm install salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow --save
Create the private key and the certificate in osx terminal:
$ openssl req -nodes -new -x509 -keyout private.pem -out server.cert
Create a connected app in Salesforce:
const fs = require('fs')
, privateKey = fs.readFileSync('private.pem').toString('utf8')
, jwt = require("salesforce-jwt-bearer-token-flow")
;
var token = jwt.getToken({
iss: "<YOUR_CONNECTED_APP_CLIENT_ID>",
sub: "<YOUR_SALESFORCE_USERNAME>",
aud: "<YOUR_AUDIENCE>",
privateKey: privateKey
},
function(err, token){
console.log(token);
}
);
The audience (aud) must be:
{
access_token: 'xxxxxxxxxx!ARYAQNzk4LCbHsX[...]',
scope: 'id full',
instance_url: 'https://eu6.salesforce.com',
id: 'https://login.salesforce.com/id/xxxxxxxxxxEAI/yyyyyyyyyy',
token_type: 'Bearer'
}
MIT