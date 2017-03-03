openbase logo
salad-ui.stylesheet

by dailymotion
1.1.46

Reusable DM React components.

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SaladUI

SaladUI provides a collection of simple React Components to build Universal apps.

Usage

You can either include all the components:

npm i --save salad-ui

import Salad from 'salad-ui'
class myComponent extends React.Component{
  render(){
     return <Salad.Form.Autocomplete/>
  }
}

Or some of the elements separately (lightweight!)

npm i --save salad-ui.form

import { Autocomplete } from 'salad-ui.form'
class myComponent extends React.Component{
  render(){
     return <Autocomplete/>
  }
}

Documentation

Salad-UI.com

Development

If you would like to contribute, feel free to submite pull requests/contact us directly. Salad-UI intends to develop simple, lightweight components that can be re-used accross various applications and environents.

Requirements: Sass gem install sass Node (tested in latest) Npm (tested in latest)

Developing? run npm run build in one terminal tab, and then npm run dev in another. Production? run npm run pub to directly publish to NPM, or npm run dist to only generate files. Demo page? To generate the demo client JS, run npm run dist:demo.

