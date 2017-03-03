SaladUI

SaladUI provides a collection of simple React Components to build Universal apps.

Usage

You can either include all the components:

npm i --save salad-ui

import Salad from 'salad-ui' class myComponent extends React . Component { render(){ return < Salad.Form.Autocomplete /> } }

Or some of the elements separately (lightweight!)

npm i --save salad-ui .form

import { Autocomplete } from 'salad-ui.form' class myComponent extends React . Component { render(){ return < Autocomplete /> } }

Documentation

Salad-UI.com

Development

If you would like to contribute, feel free to submite pull requests/contact us directly. Salad-UI intends to develop simple, lightweight components that can be re-used accross various applications and environents.

Requirements: Sass gem install sass Node (tested in latest) Npm (tested in latest)