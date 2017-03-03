SaladUI provides a collection of simple React Components to build Universal apps.
You can either include all the components:
npm i --save salad-ui
import Salad from 'salad-ui'
class myComponent extends React.Component{
render(){
return <Salad.Form.Autocomplete/>
}
}
Or some of the elements separately (lightweight!)
npm i --save salad-ui.form
import { Autocomplete } from 'salad-ui.form'
class myComponent extends React.Component{
render(){
return <Autocomplete/>
}
}
If you would like to contribute, feel free to submite pull requests/contact us directly. Salad-UI intends to develop simple, lightweight components that can be re-used accross various applications and environents.
Requirements:
Sass
gem install sass
Node (tested in latest)
Npm (tested in latest)
Developing? run
npm run build in one terminal tab, and then
npm run dev in another.
Production? run
npm run pub to directly publish to NPM, or
npm run dist to only generate files.
Demo page? To generate the demo client JS, run
npm run dist:demo.