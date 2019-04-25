The Sake command line interface.
Install this globally and you'll have access to the
sake command anywhere on
your system.
npm install -g sake-cli
Note: The job of the
sake command is to load and run the version of Sake you
have installed locally to your project, irrespective of its version.
If you prefer the idiomatic Node.js method to get started with a project (
npm install && npm test) then install
sake locally with
npm install sake-cli --save-dev. Then add a script to your
package.json to run the associated Sake
task:
"scripts": { "test": "sake test" }. Now
npm test will use the locally
installed
./node_modules/.bin/sake executable to run your Sake tasks.
To read more about npm scripts, please visit the npm docs.
Sake ships with a simple completion function for zsh which can autocomplete available task names:
fpath=( path/to/comp/_sake $fpath )
comdef _sake sake