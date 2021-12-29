For installation instructions, documentation, and examples please visit: http://getstarted.sailthru.com/new-for-developers-overview/api-client-library/node-js-npm
A simple client library to remotely access the
Sailthru REST API as per http://getstarted.sailthru.com/new-for-developers-overview/api/api-overview/
By default, it will make request in
JSON format.
XML format is not supported.
npm install sailthru-client --save
var apiKey = '******',
apiSecret = '*****',
sailthru = require('sailthru-client').createSailthruClient(apiKey, apiSecret);
By adding an object as the third parameter one can initialize with options. For example:
var ProxyAgent = require('proxy-agent');
var proxyUrl = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.43.102:3128';
var sailthru = require('sailthru-client').createSailthruClient(apiKey, apiSecret, {
agent: new ProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
apiUrl: 'api.example.com',
});
|Option
|Default
|Description
agent
null
|HTTP agent to be used when, for example, the application runs behind a proxy.
apiUrl
'api.sailthru.com'
|Host to which requests are made
var version = require('sailthru-client').VERSION;
sailthru.enableLogging();
sailthru.disableLogging();
var data = {
email: 'foo@example.com',
lists: {
'list-a': 1
}
};
sailthru.apiPost('email', data, function(err, response) {
if (!err) {
console.log(response);
} else {
console.log('Error!');
console.log(err);
}
});
// Making import /job API POST call
// MUltipart call
var data = {
job: 'import',
list: 'test-list',
file: './emails.txt'
};
var multipart_params = ['file']; // this is required to mark file as a multipart upload item'
sailthru.apiPost('job', data, multipart_params, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
// Making /send API GET call
var send_id = 'TE8EZ3-LmosnAgAA';
sailthru.apiGet('send', {send_id: send_id}, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
// /send API DELETE call
var send_id = 'TE8EZ3-LmosnAgAA';
sailthru.apiDelete('send', {send_id: send_id}, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
//send
var template = 'my-template',
email = 'foo@example.com',
options = {
'vars': {
'name': 'Foo Bar',
'address': 'Queens, NY'
},
'options': {
'test': 1,
'replyto': 'bar@example.com'
}
};
sailthru.send(template, email, options, function(err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log("Status Code: " + err.statusCode);
console.log("Error Code: " + err.error);
console.log("Error Message: " + err.errormsg);
} else {
//process output
}
});
//multi-send
var emails = ['blah@example.com', 'foo@example.com', 'bar@example.com'],
template = 'multi-template',
options = {
'options': {
'test': 1
}
};
sailthru.multiSend(template, emails, options, function(err, response) {
if (err) {
//Process error
} else {
//process JSON output
}
});
The library allows inspection of the 'X-Rate-Limit-*' headers returned by the Sailthru API. The
getLastRateLimitInfo(action, method) function allows you to retrieve the last known rate limit information for the given action / method combination. It must follow an API call. For example, if you do a
/send POST, you can follow up with a call to
getLastRateLimitInfo('send', 'POST') as shown below:
// make API call as normal
sailthru.apiPost('send', {'template': 'my template', 'email': 'foo@example.com'}, function(err, response) {
if (!err) {
console.log(response);
} else {
console.log('Error!');
console.log(err);
}
});
// check rate limit information
var rateLimitInfo = sailthru.getLastRateLimitInfo('send', 'POST');
The return type will be
undefined if there is no rate limit information for the given action / method combination (e.g. if you have not yet made a request to that endpoint). Otherwise, it will be an object in the following format:
{
limit: 1234, // <Number representing the limit of requests/minute for this action / method combination>
remaining: 1230, // <Number representing how many requests remain in the current minute>
reset: 1459381680 // <Number representing the UNIX epoch timestamp of when the next minute starts, and when the rate limit resets>
}
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install # to install dependencies locally
grunt # for running tests