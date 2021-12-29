For installation instructions, documentation, and examples please visit: http://getstarted.sailthru.com/new-for-developers-overview/api-client-library/node-js-npm

A simple client library to remotely access the Sailthru REST API as per http://getstarted.sailthru.com/new-for-developers-overview/api/api-overview/

By default, it will make request in JSON format. XML format is not supported.

Installation

npm install sailthru-client --save

Examples

Initialization

var apiKey = '******' , apiSecret = '*****' , sailthru = require ( 'sailthru-client' ).createSailthruClient(apiKey, apiSecret);

Configuration

By adding an object as the third parameter one can initialize with options. For example:

var ProxyAgent = require ( 'proxy-agent' ); var proxyUrl = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.43.102:3128' ; var sailthru = require ( 'sailthru-client' ).createSailthruClient(apiKey, apiSecret, { agent : new ProxyAgent(proxyUrl), apiUrl : 'api.example.com' , });

Option Default Description agent null HTTP agent to be used when, for example, the application runs behind a proxy. apiUrl 'api.sailthru.com' Host to which requests are made

Getting version

var version = require ( 'sailthru-client' ).VERSION;

Enable / Disable Logging

sailthru.enableLogging(); sailthru.disableLogging();

Making POST Request

var data = { email : 'foo@example.com' , lists : { 'list-a' : 1 } }; sailthru.apiPost( 'email' , data, function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { console .log(response); } else { console .log( 'Error!' ); console .log(err); } });

Making POST Request with multipart (Eg: Job API call with import type)

var data = { job : 'import' , list : 'test-list' , file : './emails.txt' }; var multipart_params = [ 'file' ]; sailthru.apiPost( 'job' , data, multipart_params, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Making GET Request

var send_id = 'TE8EZ3-LmosnAgAA' ; sailthru.apiGet( 'send' , { send_id : send_id}, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Making DELETE Request

var send_id = 'TE8EZ3-LmosnAgAA' ; sailthru.apiDelete( 'send' , { send_id : send_id}, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

var template = 'my-template' , email = 'foo@example.com' , options = { 'vars' : { 'name' : 'Foo Bar' , 'address' : 'Queens, NY' }, 'options' : { 'test' : 1 , 'replyto' : 'bar@example.com' } }; sailthru.send(template, email, options, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log( "Status Code: " + err.statusCode); console .log( "Error Code: " + err.error); console .log( "Error Message: " + err.errormsg); } else { } }); var emails = [ 'blah@example.com' , 'foo@example.com' , 'bar@example.com' ], template = 'multi-template' , options = { 'options' : { 'test' : 1 } }; sailthru.multiSend(template, emails, options, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { } else { } });

Rate Limit Information

The library allows inspection of the 'X-Rate-Limit-*' headers returned by the Sailthru API. The getLastRateLimitInfo(action, method) function allows you to retrieve the last known rate limit information for the given action / method combination. It must follow an API call. For example, if you do a /send POST , you can follow up with a call to getLastRateLimitInfo('send', 'POST') as shown below:

sailthru.apiPost( 'send' , { 'template' : 'my template' , 'email' : 'foo@example.com' }, function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { console .log(response); } else { console .log( 'Error!' ); console .log(err); } }); var rateLimitInfo = sailthru.getLastRateLimitInfo( 'send' , 'POST' );

The return type will be undefined if there is no rate limit information for the given action / method combination (e.g. if you have not yet made a request to that endpoint). Otherwise, it will be an object in the following format:

{ limit : 1234 , remaining : 1230 , reset : 1459381680 }

Development