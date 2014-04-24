custom sails js model validation messages ( tested with sails v0.10 only )

Usage for a User model ( User.js )

module .exports = { attributes : { name : { type : "string" , required : true , maxLength : 50 } email : { type : "email" , required : true , unique : true , maxLength : 50 } }, validationMessages : { name : { required : 'Name is required' maxLength : 'Name can not be greater than 50 characters' }, email : { required : 'Email is required' , email : 'Enter valid email' , maxLength : 'Email can not be greater than 50 characters' }, } }; User.create(data).exec( function created ( err, data ) { if (err) { if (err.invalidAttributes) { validator = require ( 'sails-validation-messages' ); err.invalidAttributes = validator(User, err.invalidAttributes); return res.negotiate(err); } } });

Blueprint usage example (api/blueprints/create.js)