Test helper suite for Sails.js using Mocha test framework.

Dependencies

Installation

$ npm install sails-test-helper $ sudo npm install -g sails-test-helper

Initialization

Copy test suite template to current directory.

$ node_modules/.bin/sails-test-helper init $ sails-test-helper init

The following will be copied to the current working directory:

Makefile test / factories/ fixtures/ helpers/ unit/

Writing Tests

Controllers

require ( "sails-test-helper" ); describe(TEST_NAME, function ( ) { describe( "GET index" , function ( ) { it( "should be successful" , function ( done ) { request.get( "/sample" ) .expect( 200 ) .end(done); }); }); });

Execute SampleController test

$ make test controllers/SampleController GET index ✓ should be successful 1 passing

Models

require ( "sails-test-helper" ); describe(TEST_NAME, function ( ) { describe( ".create()" , function ( ) { it( "should be successful" , function ( done ) { Sample.create().exec( function ( err, record ) { expect(err).to.not.exist; expect(record).to.exist; done(); }); }); }); });

Execute Sample test

$ make test models/Sample . create () ✓ should be successful 1 passing

Test Execution

Tests are executed using make command. Basically the script will look for tests to be executed in test/unit/ directory.

$ make test $ make test controllers $ make test controllers models $ make test controllers/SampleController.test

Mocha Options

Mocha options can be passed as parameter to make. By default, mocha is being executed using the ff. options:

$ mocha --recursive -t 30000 -R spec

Use MOCHA_OPTS commandline variable to pass specific mocha options to make.

$ make MOCHA_OPTS= '-C -R dot' test

Helpers

Custom Helpers

You can write your own test helpers or node modules and save it under test/helpers/ directory. Use the built-in requireHelper() function to load your custom helper.

require ( "sails-test-helper" ); describe(TEST_NAME, function ( ) { it( "should load my custom helper" , function ( ) { var my_helper = requireHelper( "my_helper" ); expect(my_helper).to.exist; }); });

If you need to do some initialization prior to all your tests execution, you can put them inside test/helpers/bootstrap.js file. This file will be loaded automatically upon test execution.

before( function ( done ) { done(); });

Factories

You can use the built-in factory module to define, build or create factories.

require ( "sails-test-helper" ); describe(TEST_NAME, function ( ) { before( function ( done ) { factory.define( "sample" ) .attr( "id" , 0 , { auto_increment : true }); factory.create( "sample" , function ( sample ) { done(); }); }); describe( "GET index" , function ( ) { before( function ( done ) { Sample.count( function ( err, count ) { expect(err).to.not.exist; expect(count).to.be.greaterThan( 0 ); done(); }); }); it( "should be successful" , function ( done ) { request.get( "/sample" ) .expect( 200 ) .end(done); }); }); });

You can also load your factory definitions from test/factories/ directory through your local bootstrap file.

before( function ( done ) { factory.load(); done(); });

Please see sails-factory for more details.