Test helper suite for Sails.js using Mocha test framework.
# Local install
$ npm install sails-test-helper
# Global install
$ sudo npm install -g sails-test-helper
Copy test suite template to current directory.
# Local install
$ node_modules/.bin/sails-test-helper init
# Global install
$ sails-test-helper init
The following will be copied to the current working directory:
Makefile
test/
factories/
fixtures/
helpers/
unit/
//-- test/unit/controllers/SampleController.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");
describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
describe("GET index", function() {
it("should be successful", function(done) {
request.get("/sample")
.expect(200)
.end(done);
});
});
});
Execute SampleController test
$ make test
controllers/SampleController
GET index
✓ should be successful
1 passing
//-- test/unit/models/Sample.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");
describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
describe(".create()", function() {
it("should be successful", function(done) {
Sample.create().exec(function(err, record) {
expect(err).to.not.exist;
expect(record).to.exist;
done();
});
});
});
});
Execute Sample test
$ make test
models/Sample
.create()
✓ should be successful
1 passing
Tests are executed using make command. Basically the script will look for tests to be executed in test/unit/ directory.
# Run all tests
$ make test
# Run tests under a specific directory
# This will run all tests under test/unit/controllers directory
$ make test controllers
# This will run tests under test/unit/controllers and test/unit/models directories
$ make test controllers models
# Run a specific test file
# This will run tests in test/unit/controllers/SampleController.test.js file
$ make test controllers/SampleController.test
Mocha options can be passed as parameter to make. By default, mocha is being executed using the ff. options:
# recursive with 30 second timeout using spec reporter
$ mocha --recursive -t 30000 -R spec
Use MOCHA_OPTS commandline variable to pass specific mocha options to make.
# Dot format without colors. Useful for test execution on CI servers such as Jenkins.
$ make MOCHA_OPTS='-C -R dot' test
You can write your own test helpers or node modules and save it under test/helpers/ directory. Use the built-in requireHelper() function to load your custom helper.
//-- test/unit/services/SampleService.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");
describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
it("should load my custom helper", function() {
var my_helper = requireHelper("my_helper");
expect(my_helper).to.exist;
});
});
If you need to do some initialization prior to all your tests execution, you can put them inside test/helpers/bootstrap.js file. This file will be loaded automatically upon test execution.
//-- test/helpers/bootstrap.js
//-- global variables can also be initialized here...
before(function(done) {
//-- anything to run or initialize before running all tests...
done();
});
You can use the built-in factory module to define, build or create factories.
//-- test/unit/controllers/SampleController.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");
describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
before(function(done) {
//-- define a factory
factory.define("sample")
.attr("id", 0, {auto_increment: true});
//-- create a record
factory.create("sample", function(sample) {
done();
});
});
describe("GET index", function() {
before(function(done) {
Sample.count(function(err, count) {
expect(err).to.not.exist;
expect(count).to.be.greaterThan(0);
done();
});
});
it("should be successful", function(done) {
request.get("/sample")
.expect(200)
.end(done);
});
});
});
You can also load your factory definitions from test/factories/ directory through your local bootstrap file.
//-- test/helpers/bootstrap.js
before(function(done) {
factory.load();
done();
});
Please see sails-factory for more details.