openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sth

sails-test-helper

by zander
0.5.0 (see all)

Sails Test Helper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

155

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sails-test-helper

Test helper suite for Sails.js using Mocha test framework.

Dependencies

Installation

# Local install
$ npm install sails-test-helper

# Global install
$ sudo npm install -g sails-test-helper

Initialization

Copy test suite template to current directory.

# Local install
$ node_modules/.bin/sails-test-helper init

# Global install
$ sails-test-helper init

The following will be copied to the current working directory:

Makefile
test/
  factories/
  fixtures/
  helpers/
  unit/

Writing Tests

Controllers

//-- test/unit/controllers/SampleController.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");

describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
  describe("GET index", function() {
    it("should be successful", function(done) {
      request.get("/sample")
        .expect(200)
        .end(done);
    });
  });
});

Execute SampleController test

$ make test

  controllers/SampleController
    GET index
      ✓ should be successful

  1 passing

Models

//-- test/unit/models/Sample.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");

describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
  describe(".create()", function() {
    it("should be successful", function(done) {
      Sample.create().exec(function(err, record) {
        expect(err).to.not.exist;
        expect(record).to.exist;
        done();
      });
    });
  });
});

Execute Sample test

$ make test

  models/Sample
    .create()
      ✓ should be successful 

  1 passing

Test Execution

Tests are executed using make command. Basically the script will look for tests to be executed in test/unit/ directory.

# Run all tests
$ make test

# Run tests under a specific directory
# This will run all tests under test/unit/controllers directory
$ make test controllers

# This will run tests under test/unit/controllers and test/unit/models directories
$ make test controllers models

# Run a specific test file
# This will run tests in test/unit/controllers/SampleController.test.js file
$ make test controllers/SampleController.test

Mocha Options

Mocha options can be passed as parameter to make. By default, mocha is being executed using the ff. options:

# recursive with 30 second timeout using spec reporter
$ mocha --recursive -t 30000 -R spec

Use MOCHA_OPTS commandline variable to pass specific mocha options to make.

# Dot format without colors. Useful for test execution on CI servers such as Jenkins. 
$ make MOCHA_OPTS='-C -R dot' test

Helpers

Custom Helpers

You can write your own test helpers or node modules and save it under test/helpers/ directory. Use the built-in requireHelper() function to load your custom helper.

//-- test/unit/services/SampleService.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");

describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
  it("should load my custom helper", function() {
    var my_helper = requireHelper("my_helper");
    expect(my_helper).to.exist;
  });
});

If you need to do some initialization prior to all your tests execution, you can put them inside test/helpers/bootstrap.js file. This file will be loaded automatically upon test execution.

//-- test/helpers/bootstrap.js
//-- global variables can also be initialized here...

before(function(done) {
  //-- anything to run or initialize before running all tests...
  
  done();
});

Factories

You can use the built-in factory module to define, build or create factories.

//-- test/unit/controllers/SampleController.test.js
require("sails-test-helper");

describe(TEST_NAME, function() {
  before(function(done) {
    //-- define a factory
    factory.define("sample")
      .attr("id", 0, {auto_increment: true});

    //-- create a record
    factory.create("sample", function(sample) {
      done();
    });
  });
  
  describe("GET index", function() {
    before(function(done) {
      Sample.count(function(err, count) {
        expect(err).to.not.exist;
        expect(count).to.be.greaterThan(0);
        done();
      });
    });
    it("should be successful", function(done) {
      request.get("/sample")
        .expect(200)
        .end(done);
    });
  });
});

You can also load your factory definitions from test/factories/ directory through your local bootstrap file.

//-- test/helpers/bootstrap.js
before(function(done) {
  factory.load();
  done();
});

Please see sails-factory for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial