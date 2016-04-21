swagger.io (v2.0) hook for Sails. The application's models, controllers, and routes are aggregated and transformed into a Swagger Document. Supports the Swagger 2.0 specification.
$ npm install sails-swagger --save
// config/swagger.js
module.exports.swagger = {
/**
* require() the package.json file for your Sails app.
*/
pkg: require('../package'),
ui: {
url: 'http://swagger.balderdash.io'
}
};
After installing and configuring swagger, you can find the docs output on the /swagger/doc route.
You may also specify additional swagger endpoints by specifying the swagger spec in config/routes.js
/**
* Route Mappings
* @file config/routes.js
* (sails.config.routes)
*
* Your routes map URLs to views and controllers.
*/
module.exports.routes = {
/***************************************************************************
* *
* Make the view located at `views/homepage.ejs` (or `views/homepage.jade`, *
* etc. depending on your default view engine) your home page. *
* *
* (Alternatively, remove this and add an `index.html` file in your *
* `assets` directory) *
* *
***************************************************************************/
'/': {
view: 'homepage'
},
/***************************************************************************
* *
* Custom routes here... *
* *
* If a request to a URL doesn't match any of the custom routes above, it *
* is matched against Sails route blueprints. See `config/blueprints.js` *
* for configuration options and examples. *
* *
***************************************************************************/
'get /groups/:id': {
controller: 'GroupController',
action: 'test',
skipAssets: 'true',
//swagger path object
swagger: {
methods: ['GET', 'POST'],
summary: ' Get Groups ',
description: 'Get Groups Description',
produces: [
'application/json'
],
tags: [
'Groups'
],
responses: {
'200': {
description: 'List of Groups',
schema: 'Group', // api/model/Group.js,
type: 'array'
}
},
parameters: []
}
},
'put /groups/:id': {
controller: 'GroupController',
action: 'test',
skipAssets: 'true',
//swagger path object
swagger: {
methods: ['PUT', 'POST'],
summary: 'Update Groups ',
description: 'Update Groups Description',
produces: [
'application/json'
],
tags: [
'Groups'
],
responses: {
'200': {
description: 'Updated Group',
schema: 'Group' // api/model/Group.js
}
},
parameters: [
'Group' // api/model/Group.js
]
}
}
};
MIT