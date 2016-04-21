openbase logo
sails-swagger

by trailsjs
0.5.1 (see all)

Swagger integration for sails.js

Downloads/wk

163

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sails-swagger

NPM version Build status Dependency Status Code Climate

swagger.io (v2.0) hook for Sails. The application's models, controllers, and routes are aggregated and transformed into a Swagger Document. Supports the Swagger 2.0 specification.

Install

$ npm install sails-swagger --save

Configuration

// config/swagger.js
module.exports.swagger = {
  /**
   * require() the package.json file for your Sails app.
   */
  pkg: require('../package'),
  ui: {
    url: 'http://swagger.balderdash.io'
  }
};

Usage

After installing and configuring swagger, you can find the docs output on the /swagger/doc route.

You may also specify additional swagger endpoints by specifying the swagger spec in config/routes.js

/**
 * Route Mappings
 * @file config/routes.js
 * (sails.config.routes)
 *
 * Your routes map URLs to views and controllers.
 */

module.exports.routes = {

    /***************************************************************************
     *                                                                          *
     * Make the view located at `views/homepage.ejs` (or `views/homepage.jade`, *
     * etc. depending on your default view engine) your home page.              *
     *                                                                          *
     * (Alternatively, remove this and add an `index.html` file in your         *
     * `assets` directory)                                                      *
     *                                                                          *
     ***************************************************************************/

    '/': {
        view: 'homepage'
    },

    /***************************************************************************
     *                                                                          *
     * Custom routes here...                                                    *
     *                                                                          *
     * If a request to a URL doesn't match any of the custom routes above, it   *
     * is matched against Sails route blueprints. See `config/blueprints.js`    *
     * for configuration options and examples.                                  *
     *                                                                          *
     ***************************************************************************/
    'get /groups/:id': {
        controller: 'GroupController',
        action: 'test',
        skipAssets: 'true',
        //swagger path object
        swagger: {
            methods: ['GET', 'POST'],
            summary: ' Get Groups ',
            description: 'Get Groups Description',
            produces: [
                'application/json'
            ],
            tags: [
                'Groups'
            ],
            responses: {
                '200': {
                    description: 'List of Groups',
                    schema: 'Group', // api/model/Group.js,
                    type: 'array'
                }
            },
            parameters: []

        }
    },
    'put /groups/:id': {
        controller: 'GroupController',
        action: 'test',
        skipAssets: 'true',
        //swagger path object
        swagger: {
            methods: ['PUT', 'POST'],
            summary: 'Update Groups ',
            description: 'Update Groups Description',
            produces: [
                'application/json'
            ],
            tags: [
                'Groups'
            ],
            responses: {
                '200': {
                    description: 'Updated Group',
                    schema: 'Group' // api/model/Group.js
                }
            },
            parameters: [
                'Group' // api/model/Group.js
            ]

        }
    }
};

License

MIT

Maintained By

