swagger.io (v2.0) hook for Sails. The application's models, controllers, and routes are aggregated and transformed into a Swagger Document. Supports the Swagger 2.0 specification.

Install

$ npm install sails-swagger --save

Configuration

module .exports.swagger = { pkg : require ( '../package' ), ui : { url : 'http://swagger.balderdash.io' } };

Usage

After installing and configuring swagger, you can find the docs output on the /swagger/doc route.

You may also specify additional swagger endpoints by specifying the swagger spec in config/routes.js

module.exports.routes = { '/' : { view : 'homepage' }, 'get /groups/:id' : { controller: 'GroupController' , action: 'test' , skipAssets: 'true' , //swagger path object swagger: { methods: [ 'GET' , 'POST' ], summary : ' Get Groups ' , description: 'Get Groups Description' , produces: [ 'application/json' ], tags: [ 'Groups' ], responses: { '200' : { description: 'List of Groups' , schema : 'Group' , // api/model/ Group .js, type : 'array' } }, parameters: [] } }, 'put /groups/:id' : { controller: 'GroupController' , action: 'test' , skipAssets: 'true' , //swagger path object swagger: { methods: [ 'PUT' , 'POST' ], summary : 'Update Groups ' , description: 'Update Groups Description' , produces: [ 'application/json' ], tags: [ 'Groups' ], responses: { '200' : { description: 'Updated Group' , schema : 'Group' // api/model/ Group .js } }, parameters: [ 'Group' // api/model/ Group .js ] } } };

License

MIT

