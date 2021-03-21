Service for Sails framework with Mailer features.
Install this module.
npm install sails-service-mailer
Then require it in your service and create mailer instance.
// api/services/MailerService.js
import MailerService from 'sails-service-mailer';
export default MailerService('sendmail', {
from: 'no-reply@my-project.com',
subject: 'Hello, there',
provider: {
path: '/usr/bin/sendmail'
}
});
// api/controllers/MailController.js
export default {
send: function(req, res) {
MailerService
.send({
to: req.param('to'),
text: 'And of course, Hello World!'
})
.then(res.ok)
.catch(res.negotiate);
}
};
There is two kind of configuration - provider configuration and mail configuration.
When you instantiate new instance of mailer, in configuration object you can add
provider object.
This object will send directly to one of nodemailer transports.
And all keys that don't belongs to
provider will send directly to
sendMail function.
So basic configuration can be:
let mailer = MailerService('direct', {
from: 'no-reply@some.com' // this will go to sendMail,
provider: { // this will go to nodemailer.createTransport
name: 'some.mx-server.com'
}
});
Each of available options you can find in nodemailer transport repositories or a little bit below in examples.
Each of Mailer instances has only one method:
config - Configuration object with mail options like
from,
to, etc... It will mix up to the pre-defined config.
All allowed options for this object you can find here.
Returns Promise.
All of this examples contains all the provider configuration keys. And most of them is optional.
let direct = MailerService('direct', {
from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
provider: {
name: '<MX_HOSTNAME>', // hostname to be used when introducing the client to the MX server
debug: false // if true, the connection emits all traffic between client and server as `log` events
}
});
let sendGrid = MailerService('sendgrid', {
from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
provider: {
auth: {
api_user: '<SENDGRID_USERNAME>', // SendGrid username
api_key: '<SENDGRID_PASSWORD>' // SendGrid password
}
}
});
let sendmail = MailerService('sendmail', {
from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
provider: {
path: '/usr/bin/sendmail', // path to the sendmail command
args: [] // an array of extra command line options to pass to the `sendmail` command
}
});
let ses = MailerService('ses', {
from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
provider: {
ses: {}, // instantiated AWS SES object with new AWS.SES()
accessKeyId: 'MY_KEY', // AWS access key
secretAccessKey: 'MY_SECRET', // AWS secret key
sessionToken: '', // Session token
region: '', // Specify the region to send the service request
httpOptions: {}, // A hash of options to pass to the low-level AWS HTTP request
rateLimit: 5 // Specify the amount of messages can be sent in 1 second
}
});
let smtp = MailerService('smtp', {
from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
provider: {
port: 25, // The port to connect to
host: 'localhost', // The hostname to connect to
secure: false, // Defines if the connection should use SSL
auth: { // Defines authentication data
user: '', // Username
pass: '', // Password
xoauth2: '' // OAuth2 access token
},
ignoreTLS: false, // Turns off STARTTLS support if true
name: '', // Options hostname of the client
localAddress: '', // Local interface to bind to for network connections
connectionTimeout: 2000, // How many ms to wait for the connection to establish
greetingTimeout: 2000, // How many ms to wait for the greeting after connection
socketTimeout: 2000, // How many ms of inactivity to allow
debug: false, // If true, the connection emits all traffic between client and server as `log` events
authMethod: 'PLAIN', // Defines preferred authentication method
tls: {} // Defines additional options to be passed to the socket constructor
}
});
let stub = MailerService('stub', {
from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
provider: {
error: new Error('Invalid recipient') // If you want that sending will fail and return error
}
});
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Eugene Obrezkov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.