openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ssm

sails-service-mailer

by Eugene Obrezkov
3.2.1 (see all)

Service for Sails framework with Mailer features [DEAD]

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

418

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sails-service-mailer

Build Status Coverage

Downloads Downloads npm version License

semantic-release Commitizen friendly dependencies dev dependencies

Service for Sails framework with Mailer features.

List of supported mail transports

  • direct (sends email directly to MX server)
  • SendGrid (SendGrid API)
  • sendmail (sends email via sendmail)
  • Amazon SES (sends email via Amazon SES services)
  • SMTP (sends email via some of SMTP servers)
  • Stub (stub sending of email)

Getting Started

Install this module.

npm install sails-service-mailer

Then require it in your service and create mailer instance.

// api/services/MailerService.js
import MailerService from 'sails-service-mailer';

export default MailerService('sendmail', {
  from: 'no-reply@my-project.com',
  subject: 'Hello, there',
  provider: {
    path: '/usr/bin/sendmail'
  }
});

// api/controllers/MailController.js
export default {
  send: function(req, res) {
    MailerService
      .send({
        to: req.param('to'),
        text: 'And of course, Hello World!'
      })
      .then(res.ok)
      .catch(res.negotiate);
  }
};

Configuration

There is two kind of configuration - provider configuration and mail configuration.

When you instantiate new instance of mailer, in configuration object you can add provider object. This object will send directly to one of nodemailer transports.

And all keys that don't belongs to provider will send directly to sendMail function.

So basic configuration can be:

let mailer = MailerService('direct', {
  from: 'no-reply@some.com' // this will go to sendMail,
  provider: { // this will go to nodemailer.createTransport
    name: 'some.mx-server.com'
  }
});

Each of available options you can find in nodemailer transport repositories or a little bit below in examples.

  • Mail options you can find here.
  • Provider options you can find in appropriate repository of nodemailer transports.

API

Each of Mailer instances has only one method:

send(config)

config - Configuration object with mail options like from, to, etc... It will mix up to the pre-defined config. All allowed options for this object you can find here.

Returns Promise.

Examples

All of this examples contains all the provider configuration keys. And most of them is optional.

DirectMailer

let direct = MailerService('direct', {
  from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
  provider: {
    name: '<MX_HOSTNAME>', // hostname to be used when introducing the client to the MX server
    debug: false // if true, the connection emits all traffic between client and server as `log` events
  }
});

SendGridMailer

let sendGrid = MailerService('sendgrid', {
  from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
  provider: {
    auth: {
      api_user: '<SENDGRID_USERNAME>', // SendGrid username
      api_key: '<SENDGRID_PASSWORD>' // SendGrid password
    }
  }
});

SendMailMailer

let sendmail = MailerService('sendmail', {
  from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
  provider: {
    path: '/usr/bin/sendmail', // path to the sendmail command
    args: [] // an array of extra command line options to pass to the `sendmail` command
  }
});

SESMailer

let ses = MailerService('ses', {
  from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
  provider: {
    ses: {}, // instantiated AWS SES object with new AWS.SES()
    accessKeyId: 'MY_KEY', // AWS access key
    secretAccessKey: 'MY_SECRET', // AWS secret key
    sessionToken: '', // Session token
    region: '', // Specify the region to send the service request
    httpOptions: {}, // A hash of options to pass to the low-level AWS HTTP request
    rateLimit: 5 // Specify the amount of messages can be sent in 1 second
  }
});

SMTPMailer

let smtp = MailerService('smtp', {
  from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
  provider: {
    port: 25, // The port to connect to
    host: 'localhost', // The hostname to connect to
    secure: false, // Defines if the connection should use SSL
    auth: { // Defines authentication data
      user: '', // Username
      pass: '', // Password
      xoauth2: '' // OAuth2 access token
    },
    ignoreTLS: false, // Turns off STARTTLS support if true
    name: '', // Options hostname of the client
    localAddress: '', // Local interface to bind to for network connections
    connectionTimeout: 2000, // How many ms to wait for the connection to establish
    greetingTimeout: 2000, // How many ms to wait for the greeting after connection
    socketTimeout: 2000, // How many ms of inactivity to allow
    debug: false, // If true, the connection emits all traffic between client and server as `log` events
    authMethod: 'PLAIN', // Defines preferred authentication method
    tls: {} // Defines additional options to be passed to the socket constructor
  }
});

StubMailer

let stub = MailerService('stub', {
  from: 'no-reply@ghaiklor.com',
  provider: {
    error: new Error('Invalid recipient') // If you want that sending will fail and return error
  }
});

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Eugene Obrezkov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial