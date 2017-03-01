sails-mysql-transaction is a Sails ORM Adapter for MySQL with transaction and replication cluster support.
This adapter essentially wraps around the popular
sails-mysql adapter and provides additional API to perform
operations that ties around a database transaction. It also provides to read from a cluster of read-replicas in a
load-balanced fashion.
sails-mysql-transactions to your application’s
package.json. Do not run install directly if
sails is not
already installed in your package.
If you already have
sails-mysql installed, it might interfere with operations of this module. Remove it from your
package.json and uninstall the same using
npm remove sails-mysql.
This package installs successfully only when sails is already installed in the package. If the package is already
installed, then simply run
npm install sails-mysql-transactions --save, otherwise run
npm install and it will take
care of rest.
If
npm install seems erratic to install dependencies in order, you could add the following in your
package.json as
a postinstall script of npm. This would ensure that this module is installed after
sails has been completely installed. Note that in this method, you would not need to add
sails-mysql-transactions as a
dependency in your package.json
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "npm install sails-mysql-transactions"
}
}
This package overwrites the
waterline module inside Sails with a fork of Waterline maintained by Postman. As such,
if you ever re-install or update sails, ensure you re-install this adapter right after it.
Do check SailsJS compatibility list before upgrading your Sails version while already using this adapter.
The integration test Sails App located in
tests/integration/app directory of this repository has a fully functional
installation. Simply run
npm install within
test/integration/app directory.
module.exports = {
/* your other config stay as is */
connections: {
mySQLT: {
adapter: 'sails-mysql-transactions',
host: '{{your-db-host}}',
user: '{{your-db-username}}',
password: '{{your-db-password}}',
database: '{{your-db-tablename}}',
transactionConnectionLimit: 10,
rollbackTransactionOnError: true,
queryCaseSensitive: false,
/* this section is needed only if replication feature is required */
replication: {
enabled: true,
inheritMaster: true,
canRetry: true,
removeNodeErrorCount: 5,
restoreNodeTimeout: 1000 * 60 * 5,
defaultSelector: 'RR', // 'RANDOM' or 'ORDER'
sources: {
readonly: {
enabled: true,
host: '{{replica-1-host}}',
user: '{{replica-1-user}}',
password: '{{replica-1-password}}'
}
}
}
}
},
models: {
connection: 'mySQLT'
}
}
var Transaction = require('sails-mysql-transactions').Transaction;
module.exports = {
create: function (req, res) {
// start a new transaction
Transaction.start(function (err, transaction) {
if (err) {
// the first error might even fail to return a transaction object, so double-check.
transaction && transaction.rollback();
return res.serverError(err);
}
OneModel.transact(transaction).create(req.params.all(), function (err, modelInstance) {
if (err) {
transaction.rollback();
return res.serverError(err);
}
// using transaction to update another model and using the promises architecture
AnotherModel.transact(transaction).findOne(req.param('id')).exec(function (err, anotherInstance) {
if (err) {
transaction.rollback();
return res.serverError(err);
}
// using update and association changes
modelInstance.someAssociatedModel.remove(req.param('remove_id'));
// standard .save() works when in transaction
modelInstance.save(function (err, savedModel) {
if (err) {
transaction.rollback();
return res.serverError(err);
}
// finally commit the transaction before sending response
transaction.commit();
return res.json({
one: savedModel,
another: anotherInstance
});
});
});
});
});
}
};
route = function (req, res) {
Transaction.start(function (err, transaction) {
OneModel.transact(transaction).create(/* ... */);
OneModel.transact(transaction).update(/* ... */);
OneModel.transact(transaction).find(/* ... */);
OneModel.transact(transaction).findOrCreate(/* ... */);
OneModel.transact(transaction).findOne(/* ... */);
OneModel.transact(transaction).destroy(/* ... */);
OneModel.transact(transaction).count(/* ... */);
});
};
Other than those,
update,
save and association operations on instance methods work within transaction provided they
were either stemmed from the same transaction or wrapped (
transaction.wrap(instance)) by a transaction.
In cases where you are performing model instance opertaions such as
save,
destroy, etc on instances that has been
stemmed from a
.populate, transaction might fail. In such scenarios, performing a
transaction.wrap(instance); before
doing instance operations should fix such errors.
If you want to selectively intercept errors from this module, compare using
instanceof Transaction.AdapterError.
Note that this adapter adds an additional auto column called
transactionId. If you do not want to use transaction on
a particular model, you can turn off creation of this column by setting
autoTK: false in your model.
When one or more read replica sources are provded, the following API can be used to access data from one of the defined replication source databases. This distributes your database workloads across multiple systems.
Readonly still works without read replica using the normal non-transactional connection set.
action = function (req, res) {
OneModel.readonly().find();
OneModel.readonly().findOne();
OneModel.readonly().count();
};
Since
sails-mysql makes a
SELECT query before every update; it makes sense that the query results can be utilised to
return the changeset when a model is updated. The third parameter of
.update returns an array having objects that
contain only the fields that have changed and that too with their original values.
queryCaseSensitive when set to true, disables the feature where waterline performs case insensitive queries. (Note
that it ises
wlNext options for waterline-sequel.)
The bundled waterline adds additional feature to do the following
Model.<function:operate>().populateSome(Object<association:criteria>); allows you to populate multiple
associations in one call. It also accepts array of associations as argument
.populate on Models accepts
select: [] as part of criteria parameter.
fromObject() which creates a model instance based on the model attributes.
OneModel.fromObject(attributesObject, function (err, instance) {
if (err) { return Error; }
// instance is the required object
});
Contribution is accepted in form of Pull Requests that passes Travis CI tests. You should install this repository using
npm install -d and run
npm test locally before sending Pull Request.