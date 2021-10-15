MySQL adapter for the Sails framework and Waterline ORM. Allows you to use MySQL via your models to store and retrieve data. Also provides a
query() method for a direct interface to execute raw SQL commands.
Install from NPM.
# In your app:
$ npm install sails-mysql
If you have further questions or are having trouble, click here.
To report a bug, click here.
Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.
To run the tests, point this adapter at your database by specifying a connection URL and run
npm test:
WATERLINE_ADAPTER_TESTS_URL=mysql://root:myc00lP4ssw0rD@localhost/adapter_tests npm test
For more info, see Reference > Configuration > sails.config.datastores > The connection URL, or ask for help.
This adapter, like the Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.