openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sails-mysql

by balderdashy
2.0.0 (see all)

MySQL adapter for Sails.js/Waterline

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sails-MySQL Adapter Powered by MySQL

MySQL adapter for the Sails framework and Waterline ORM. Allows you to use MySQL via your models to store and retrieve data. Also provides a query() method for a direct interface to execute raw SQL commands.

Installation

Install from NPM.

# In your app:
$ npm install sails-mysql

Help

If you have further questions or are having trouble, click here.

Bugs   NPM version

To report a bug, click here.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

NPM

Running the tests

To run the tests, point this adapter at your database by specifying a connection URL and run npm test:

WATERLINE_ADAPTER_TESTS_URL=mysql://root:myc00lP4ssw0rD@localhost/adapter_tests npm test

For more info, see Reference > Configuration > sails.config.datastores > The connection URL, or ask for help.

License

This adapter, like the Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial