sails-migrations provides an easy way to manage database migrations with sails, based on the amazing https://github.com/tgriesser/knex lib. This means you can have fine-grained control over your schema/data transformations between versions.

Supported sails versions:

sails-migrations supports sails versions 0.9X up to 0.11.2, for both MySQL & PostgreSQL.

Please let us know if you encounter any problem working with sails-migrations by opening an issue.

As of version 2.0 we've moved to using knex schema builder.

NOTE

sails-migrations up until (including) 0.1 supported Sails versions 0.9 & 0.10RC8

When upgrading to 2.0, notice that you'll need to change your old migrations code to work with knex instead of waterline.

What db migrations are and how/when to use them:

DB migrations allows you to change your database schema/data in a controlled way by making small atomic/ordered data to your DB, for a better answer, read this

First run

npm install -g sails-migrations

this will install the global CLI sails-migrations.

Next you'll need to install sails-migrations within the project you would like to work on:

npm install --save sails-migrations

Usage

Fairly simple, there are a few basic commands

db:drop - Just as the name suggests, reads your sails config, and DROPS the db. use with care.

db:create - Same but different, creates the db you specified in your sails config.

generate <name> - Generate a new blank migrations file, after you run this command, you need to open the new file, which by default is saved to \db\migrations\ , after you run this command, you should open this file, and put your migration information. for the migration syntex, please refer to the Knex documentation

migrate - Runs all the not-yet-runned migrations from the last run of migrate, all of those migrations are saved as a batch .

rollback - Runs the revert function on each migration in the last batch .

status - Prints a nice table of all the committed/uncommitted migrations.

Example apps

You can checkout some example Sails apps.

Commands

For a list of commands, simply run sails-migrations from your command prompt.

Working with migrations

For a more detailed documentation, please refer to http://knexjs.org/ A migration constitutes of two parts: