sails-migrations

by Danni Friedland
2.1.0

The missing, migrations, arm of the octopus

Categories

Readme

THIS PROJECT IS LOOKING FOR A MAINTAINER

unfortunatly i do not have the time to support this project. so, please help :)

sails-migrations

sails-migrations provides an easy way to manage database migrations with sails, based on the amazing https://github.com/tgriesser/knex lib. This means you can have fine-grained control over your schema/data transformations between versions.

Supported sails versions:

sails-migrations supports sails versions 0.9X up to 0.11.2, for both MySQL & PostgreSQL.

Please let us know if you encounter any problem working with sails-migrations by opening an issue.

As of version 2.0 we've moved to using knex schema builder.

NOTE

  • sails-migrations up until (including) 0.1 supported Sails versions 0.9 & 0.10RC8

  • When upgrading to 2.0, notice that you'll need to change your old migrations code to work with knex instead of waterline.

What db migrations are and how/when to use them:

DB migrations allows you to change your database schema/data in a controlled way by making small atomic/ordered data to your DB, for a better answer, read this

Installing:

First run

npm install -g sails-migrations

this will install the global CLI sails-migrations.

Next you'll need to install sails-migrations within the project you would like to work on:

npm install --save sails-migrations

Usage

Fairly simple, there are a few basic commands

  • db:drop - Just as the name suggests, reads your sails config, and DROPS the db. use with care.
  • db:create - Same but different, creates the db you specified in your sails config.
  • generate <name> - Generate a new blank migrations file, after you run this command, you need to open the new file, which by default is saved to \db\migrations\, after you run this command, you should open this file, and put your migration information. for the migration syntex, please refer to the Knex documentation
  • migrate - Runs all the not-yet-runned migrations from the last run of migrate, all of those migrations are saved as a batch.
  • rollback - Runs the revert function on each migration in the last batch.
  • status - Prints a nice table of all the committed/uncommitted migrations.

Example apps

You can checkout some example Sails apps.

Commands

For a list of commands, simply run sails-migrations from your command prompt.

Working with migrations

For a more detailed documentation, please refer to http://knexjs.org/ A migration constitutes of two parts:

  • up: determines what should be performed when you want to forward your database to this version.
  • down: should be the exact reverse of the up method, so, for example, if on the up phase you created a table, the down phase should delete that table.

