An in-memory object store which works great as a bundled, starter database (with the strict caveat that it is for non-production use only).
This adapter is compatible with Sails v0.12.x and earlier.
For Sails 1.0, use
sails-diskwith the
inMemoryOnlyoption. If you’re interested in upgrading the traditional, standalone
sails-memoryadapter in this repo for use with Sails 1.0, please contact us.
Waterline is a new kind of storage and retrieval engine. It provides a uniform API for accessing stuff from different kinds of databases, protocols, and 3rd party APIs. That means you write the same code to get users, whether they live in mySQL, LDAP, MongoDB, or Facebook.