sails-memory

by balderdashy
0.10.7 (see all)

In-memory, non-persistent adapter for Sails.js / Waterline

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sails-memory

An in-memory object store which works great as a bundled, starter database (with the strict caveat that it is for non-production use only).

This adapter is compatible with Sails v0.12.x and earlier.

For Sails 1.0, use sails-disk with the inMemoryOnly option. If you’re interested in upgrading the traditional, standalone sails-memory adapter in this repo for use with Sails 1.0, please contact us.

About Sails.js

http://sailsjs.com

About Waterline

Waterline is a new kind of storage and retrieval engine. It provides a uniform API for accessing stuff from different kinds of databases, protocols, and 3rd party APIs. That means you write the same code to get users, whether they live in mySQL, LDAP, MongoDB, or Facebook.

