Swagger Generator Sails Hook

This helps to create swagger documentation json which is based entirely on Swagger/OpenAPI specification (see here). The hook produces specification based upon OAS 3.0.

Installation

$ npm install sails-hook-swagger-generator --save

Demo

Copy the content of generatedSwagger and paste it in Swagger Online Editor.

Usage

Simply by lifting your sails app sails lift , after lifting or starting the app,there should be swagger.json within ./swagger folder.

make sure ./swagger folder is already existing.

Check the ./swagger/swagger.json for generated swagger documentation json, then head to Swagger Editor.

Generated Output

By default, the Swagger Generator Sails Hook generates:

Full automatic documentation for all Sails Blueprint routes; Documentation for all Sails actions2 actions with routes configured in config/routes.js ; and Listing of all routes configured in config/routes.js (full details cannot be inferred for custom routes without additional information being provided - see below). Creation of default tags for paths based upon Sails Model and Controller globalId 's.

See #28

Adding/Customising Generated Output

Documentation detail and customisation of most aspects of the generated Swagger can be achieved by adding:

Top-level configuration to config/swaggergenerator.js . This provides direct JSON used as the template for the output Swagger/OpenAPI. Objects with the key swagger to custom route configuration, controller files, action functions, model definitions and model attribute definitions. The swagger element must be of type SwaggerActionAttribute for actions (based on OpenApi.Operation) or SwaggerModelSchemaAttribute for model schemas (based on OpenApi.UpdatedSchema). JSDoc (swagger-jsdoc) @swagger comments to controller/action files and model files.

Top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions for tags and components may be added in all swagger objects above and in all JSDoc @swagger documentation comments. This enables the definition of top-level elements.

See below for details.

Configurations

It comes with some default settings which can be overridden by creating config/swaggergenerator.js :

module .exports[ 'swagger-generator' ] = { disabled : false , swaggerJsonPath : './swagger/swagger.json' , swagger : { openapi : '3.0.0' , info : { title : 'Swagger Json' , description : 'This is a generated swagger json for your sails project' , termsOfService : 'http://example.com/terms' , contact : { name : 'Theophilus Omoregbee' , url : 'http://github.com/theo4u' , email : 'theo4u@ymail.com' }, license : { name : 'Apache 2.0' , url : 'http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html' }, version : '1.0.0' }, servers : [ { url : 'http://localhost:1337/' } ], externalDocs : { url : 'http://theophilus.ziippii.com' } }, defaults : { responses : { '200' : { description : 'The requested resource' }, '404' : { description : 'Resource not found' }, '500' : { description : 'Internal server error' } } }, excludeDeprecatedPutBlueprintRoutes : true , includeRoute : function ( routeInfo ) { return true ; }, updateBlueprintActionTemplates : function ( blueprintActionTemplates ) { ... }, postProcess : function ( specifications ) { ... } };

Notes on the use of configuration:

disabled attribute is used to disable the module (e.g you may want to disable it on production).

attribute is used to disable the module (e.g you may want to disable it on production). swaggerJsonPath where to generate the swagger.json file to; defaults to sails.config.appPath + '/swagger/swagger.json' and output file will not be written if empty/null/undefined (see postProcess below for alternate save mechanism).

where to generate the file to; defaults to and output file will not be written if empty/null/undefined (see below for alternate save mechanism). swagger object is template for the Swagger/OpenAPI output. It defaults to the minimal content above. Check Swagger/OpenAPI specification for more, in case you want to extend it. Generally, this hook provides sensible defaults for as much as possible but you may override them in this location or in any of the mechanisms explained below.

object is template for the Swagger/OpenAPI output. It defaults to the minimal content above. Check Swagger/OpenAPI specification for more, in case you want to extend it. Generally, this hook provides sensible defaults for as much as possible but you may override them in this location or in any of the mechanisms explained below. defaults object should contain the responses element; defaults to the above if not specified.

object should contain the element; defaults to the above if not specified. excludeDeprecatedPutBlueprintRoutes should deprecated PUT blueprint routes be excluded from generated Swagger output; defaults to true .

should deprecated blueprint routes be excluded from generated Swagger output; defaults to . includeRoute function used to filter routes to be included in generated Swagger output; see advanced section below.

function used to filter routes to be included in generated Swagger output; see advanced section below. updateBlueprintActionTemplates allows customisation of the templates used to generate Swagger for blueprints; see advanced section below.

allows customisation of the templates used to generate Swagger for blueprints; see advanced section below. postProcess allows an alternate mechanism for saving and/or modification of the generated Swagger output before it is written to the output file; see advanced section below.

Custom Route Configuration

Documentation detail and customisation of most aspects of the generated Swagger for custom routes may be achieved by:

Adding an object with the key swagger (must be of type SwaggerActionAttribute for actions, based on OpenApi.Operation) to individual route configurations in config/routes.js . Adding an object with the key swagger (must be of type SwaggerControllerAttribute) to the exports of a controller file, standalone action file or actions2 file. Adding an object with the key swagger (must be of type SwaggerModelAttribute) to the exports of a model file. Adding JSDoc @swagger comments to Sails model files, controller files, standalone action files or actions2 files; specifically: JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /{actionName} path for the route (controllers/actions), or

documentation under the path for the route (controllers/actions), or JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /{blueprintAction} path for the route (models), or

documentation under the path for the route (models), or JSDoc @swagger documentation under tags and components paths for adding to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions.

Custom Route Configuration in config/routes.js

If you want to add extra configuration to a route, it can be done via the config/routes.js , since Sails uses different route targets, we can leverage the route object target to extend/override our swagger configuration by adding an object with a key swagger .

For example, in config/routes.js :

{ 'post /user/login' : { controller : 'UserController' , action : 'login' , swagger : { summary : 'Authentication' , description : 'This is for authentication of any user' , tags : [ 'Tag Name' ], requestBody : { content : { 'application/json' : { schema : { properties : { email : { type : 'string' }, password : { type : 'string' , format : 'password' } }, required : [ 'email' , 'password' ], } } } }, parameters : [{ in : 'query' , name : 'firstName' , required : true , schema : { type : 'string' }, description : 'This is a custom required parameter' }], responses : { '200' : { description : 'The requested resource' , content : { 'application/json' : { schema : { type : 'array' , items : { '$ref' : '#/components/schemas/someDataType' }, }, }, }, }, '404' : { description : 'Resource not found' }, '500' : { description : 'Internal server error' } } } } }

Custom Route Configuration in Controller or Action files

Documentation detail and customisation of most aspects of the generated Swagger may be added to controller files, standalone action files or actions2 files as follows:

Adding an object with the key swagger added to a controller file action function. Adding an object with the key swagger to the exports of a controller file, standalone action file or actions2 file: For controller files, actions are referenced by adding objects keyed on swagger.actions.{actionName} name. See UserController.js;

name. See UserController.js; For standalone action or actions2 files, placing content in the swagger.actions.{actionFileName|actions2FileName} object. See actions2.js *Note : actionFileName|actions2FileName must correspond to the filename*;

object. See actions2.js : must correspond to the filename*; For all controller/action files, adding per-action documentation to be applied to all actions using the key swagger.actions.allActions e.g. use this to apply common tags to all actions for a controller.

actions using the key e.g. use this to apply common tags to all actions for a controller. Adding documentation under tags and components elements for adding to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions. See example in either UserController.js or actions2.js. Adding JSDoc @swagger comments to controller file, standalone action file or actions2 file: JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /{actionName} path for the controller file actions,

documentation under the path for the controller file actions, JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /{actionFileName|actions2FileName} path for standalone action or actions2 files,

documentation under the path for standalone action or actions2 files, JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /allActions path to be applied to all actions for the controller, or

documentation under the path to be applied to actions for the controller, or JSDoc @swagger documentation under tags and components paths for adding to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions.

An exclude property, set to true , may be added to any swagger element or @swagger JSDoc action documentation to exclude that action from the generated Swagger. See example in NomodelController.js.

The Swagger definition for each action is merged in the order above to form the final definition, with config/routes.js taking highest precendence and earlier definitions above taking precedence over later.

For actions2 files:

Inputs are parsed to generate parameter documentation. Exits are parsed to generate response documentation. Both may be customised/overridden by specifying parameters and/or responses in the swagger object in actions2 file. Inputs may also add an object with the key meta.swagger to document the attributes Swagger/OpenAPI schema associated with the input value. See example in actions2.js. Inputs may be excluded from the generated Swagger by setting meta.swagger.exclude to true . Inputs may specify where the input should be included within the generated Swagger using the key meta.swagger.in . The values query / header / path / cookie may be used to produce Swagger operation parameters and the value body may be used to produce requestBody schema properties (valid for PUT/POST/PATCH operations only).

For example, for a route configured as:

module .exports.routes = { '/api/v1/auth/tokens' : 'AuthController.tokens' , };

The tokens action might be documented in a Controller api/controllers/AuthController.js as follows:

function tokens ( req, res ) { ... } module .exports = { tokens : tokens, swagger : { actions : { tokens : { tags : [ 'Auth' ], description : 'Route description...' } } tags : [ { name : 'Auth' , description : 'Module description ...' , } ], components : { ... } } };

Or, alternately using JSDoc:

function tokens ( req, res ) { ... } module .exports = { tokens : tokens };

Blueprint Route Configuration

Documentation detail and customisation of most aspects of the generated Swagger for blueprint routes may be achieved by:

Adding an object with the key swagger to individual models e.g. api/models/modelName.js : Adding documentation to the model's Swagger schema using the key swagger.modelSchema e.g. use this to apply detailed documentation via the description field;

using the key e.g. use this to apply detailed documentation via the field; In additon to the model's schema, the key swagger.modelSchema may be used to specify tag names (as a string[] ) to be assigned all blueprint actions for the model. This is a non-standard convenience function i.e. in Swagger/OpenAPI you need to explicitly add tags to each/every OpenAPI.Operation;

may be used to specify tag names (as a ) to be assigned all blueprint actions for the model. This is a non-standard convenience function i.e. in Swagger/OpenAPI you need to explicitly add tags to OpenAPI.Operation; Adding per-action documentation by adding objects keyed on swagger.actions.{blueprintAction} name;

name; Adding action documentation to all actions using the key swagger.actions.allActions e.g. use this to apply common externalDocs to all blueprint actions for the model; or

actions using the key e.g. use this to apply common to all blueprint actions for the model; or Adding documentation under swagger.tags and swagger.components elements for adding to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions. Adding documentation-specific fields to model attributes (supports description , moreInfoUrl and example ). Note that applicable Sails attributes, automigrations and validations are also parsed. Adding an object with the key meta.swagger to individual model attributes to document the attributes Swagger/OpenAPI schema. See example in Pet.js. Adding JSDoc @swagger comments to model files: JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /{globalId} to add documentation to the model's Swagger schema (or tags as noted above),

documentation under the to add documentation to the model's Swagger (or tags as noted above), JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /{blueprintAction} to add per-action documentation for the model blueprint actions,

documentation under the to add per-action documentation for the model blueprint actions, JSDoc @swagger documentation under the /allActions path to be applied to all blueprint actions for the model, or

documentation under the path to be applied to blueprint actions for the model, or JSDoc @swagger documentation under tags and components paths for adding to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions.

An exclude property, set to true , may be added to any swagger element of @swagger JSDoc action documentation to exclude the model completely (exclude the schema) or a specific blueprint action from the generated Swagger. See example in OldPet.js.

Individual model attributes may be excluded from the generated Swagger by setting meta.swagger.exclude to true . See example in Pet.js.

OpenAPI 3 specifies the Any Type by the absence of the type property in a schema; this may be achieved by setting a model attribute's meta.swagger.type value to null . See example in User.js.

The Swagger definition for each action is merged in the order above to form the final definition, with config/routes.js taking highest precendence and earlier definitions above taking precedence over later.

For example, in a model api/models/User.js :

module .exports = { attributes : { uid : { type : 'string' , example : '012345' , description : 'A unique identifier' , } }, swagger : { actions : { create : { ... }, }, modelSchema : { ... }, tags : [...] components : {...} } };

Note that following parameters are added to the components/parameters if they are not provided in config/swaggergenerator.js (expressed as OpenAPI references):

[ { $ref : '#/components/parameters/WhereQueryParam' }, { $ref : '#/components/parameters/LimitQueryParam' }, { $ref : '#/components/parameters/SkipQueryParam' }, { $ref : '#/components/parameters/SortQueryParam' }, { $ref : '#/components/parameters/SelectQueryParam' }, { $ref : '#/components/parameters/PopulateQueryParam' }, ]

Note that when generating Swagger/OpenAPI documentation for blueprint routes, the hook also generates:

Schemas for models, which may be referenced using the form { $ref: '#/components/schemas/modelName' } . Parameters for model primary keys, which may be referenced using the form { $ref: '#/components/parameters/ModelPKParam-modelName' } .

These may be re-used (referenced) if/as applicable within custom route documentation.

You are able to add to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions for tags and components in all swagger objects detailed above and in all JSDoc @swagger documention comments.

All swagger objects may contain the elements tags and components (except the ones specified in `config.routes.js) e.g.

{ tags : [ { name : 'Test Module' , description : 'Module description ...' , externalDocs : { url : 'https://docs.com/test' } } ], components : { schemas : { test : { ... } } } }

Similarly, JSDoc @swagger tags may define tags and components :

Tags are added to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions as follows:

If a tags with the specified name does not exist, it is added. Where a tag with the specified name does exist, elements of that tag that do not exist are added e.g. description and externalDocs elements.

Note that a final clean-up phase is run after processing, which performs the following:

Removal of unreferenced tags; and Creation of tags referenced but are not defined.

Component Element Handling

Elements of components are added to the top-level Swagger/OpenAPI definitions as follows:

Elements of the component definition reference (schemas, parameters, etc) are added where they do not exist. Existing elements are not overwritten or merged.

For example, the element components.schemas.pet will be added as part of a merge process, but the contents of multiple definitions of pet will not be merged.

The following elements (from the OpenAPI 3 specification) are handled:

let componentDefinitionReference = { schemas : {}, parameters : {}, securitySchemes : {}, requestBodies : {}, responses : {}, headers : {}, examples : {}, links : {}, callbacks : {}, };

Advanced Filtering/Processing of Generated Swagger

Three mechanisms are provided to enable advancing filtering of the Swagger generation process:

An includeRoute() function used to filter routes to be included in generated Swagger output. An updateBlueprintActionTemplates() function allows customisation of the templates used to generate Swagger for blueprints. A postProcess() function allows an alternate mechanism for saving and/or modification of the generated Swagger output before it is written to the output file.

Each is configured in config/swaggergenerator.js .

Route Information

This hook parses all routes, custom and blueprint, before commencing the generation of the Swagger output. Each route is described by a SwaggerRouteInfo object (see defintion here):

export interface SwaggerRouteInfo { middlewareType: MiddlewareType; verb: HTTPMethodVerb; path: string ; variables: string []; optionalVariables: string []; action: string ; actionType: ActionType; actions2Machine?: Sails.Actions2Machine; model?: SwaggerSailsModel; associationAliases?: string []; defaultTagName?: string ; swagger?: SwaggerActionAttribute; }

Other interfaces for models, swagger elements etc may be found in interfaces.ts.

Route Filtering

The includeRoute(routeInfo): boolean function may be used to select which routes are included in the generated Swagger output.

For example:

module .exports[ 'swagger-generator' ] = { includeRoute : ( routeInfo ) => { let c = routeInfo.controller; if (!c) return true ; if (c.toLowerCase().startsWith( 'user' )) return true ; return false ; } }

Customising Blueprint Action Templates

The templates used for generating Swagger for each Sails blueprint action route may be customised / modified / added to using the updateBlueprintActionTemplates config option e.g. to support custom blueprint actions/routes.

For example:

module .exports[ 'swagger-generator' ] = { updateBlueprintActionTemplates : function ( blueprintActionTemplates ) { blueprintActionTemplates.search = { ... }; return blueprintActionTemplates; } }

The blueprintActionTemplates object contains keys of the blueprint action names and values as per the following example (refer to the source code for the default templates):

let blueprintActionTemplates = { findone : { summary : 'Get {globalId} (find one)' , description : 'Look up the **{globalId}** record with the specified ID.' , externalDocs : { url : 'https://sailsjs.com/documentation/reference/blueprint-api/find-one' , description : 'See https://sailsjs.com/documentation/reference/blueprint-api/find-one' }, parameters : [ 'primaryKeyPathParameter' , { $ref : '#/components/parameters/LimitQueryParam' }, ], resultDescription : 'Responds with a single **{globalId}** record as a JSON dictionary' , notFoundDescription : 'Response denoting **{globalId}** record with specified ID **NOT** found' , modifiers : [ 'addSelectQueryParam' , exampleModifierFunctionRef], }, ... };

Note that:

For summary and description strings the value {globalId} is replaced with the applicable Sails model value. Parameters values are Swagger definitions, with the exception of the special string value primaryKeyPathParameter , which may be used to include a reference to a model's primary key. Modifiers are used to apply custom changes to the generated Swagger, noting that: String values are predefined in generatePaths() (refer to the source code); valid modifiers are: addPopulateQueryParam addSelectQueryParam addOmitQueryParam addModelBodyParam addModelBodyParamUpdate addResultOfArrayOfModels addAssociationPathParam addAssociationFKPathParam addAssociationResultOfArray addResultOfModel addResultNotFound addResultValidationError addFksBodyParam addShortCutBlueprintRouteNote

(refer to the source code); valid modifiers are: Functions are called as func(blueprintActionTemplate, routeInfo, pathEntry, tags, components) where blueprintActionTemplate the blueprint action template (see above) to which the modifier relates routeInfo the route information object (see above) for which the Swagger is being generated pathEntry the generated Swagger path entry to be modified tags the generated Swagger tag definitions to be modified/extended components the generated Swagger component definitions to be modified/extended

where

Post-processing Generated Swagger Output

The final generated Swagger output may be post-processed before it is written to the output file using a post-processing function specified as the postProcess config option.

For situations where saving the generated swagger documentation JSON to a file is not desired/appropriate, the postProcess config option may be used to specify an alternate save mechanism.

Note that if swaggerJsonPath config option is empty/null/undefined the output file will not be written.

For example:

module .exports[ 'swagger-generator' ] = { postProcess : function ( specifications ) { let sch = specifications.components.schemas; Object .keys(sch).map( k => { sch[k].description = sck[k].description.toUpperCase(); }); } }

Testing

Clone this repository

Install all development dependencies

npm install

Then run test

npm test

Contribute

Fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.

stick to conventional commit message here or read more angular commit pattern

While developing, you can run the below command to start nodemon watch too run linting and testing on .ts changes

npm run dev

Changelog

See the different releases here

License

MIT License (MIT)